Wherefore Art Thou, Romeo: Jobs, Jobs, And The Lack Thereof

Two weeks ago, I posted an article with evidence that the country is in recession, although officially it is not a technical recession of two consecutive quarters of contraction…yet. I made the same call in May using evidence from the first quarter. There is a lot of talk in the mainstream financial media as well now, that at least the stock market is getting overheated, seen in the New York Times, Bloomberg, Market Watch, and CNBC. Kinda makes me wonder if they’ve been reading my blog?

This past week, however, you may have seen the headline jobs number of 209,000, as well as tweets and speeches from the President about how great the report was. On August 4, at 8:45 AM, the President tweeted “Excellent Jobs Numbers just released – and I have only just begun. Many job stifling regulations continue to fall. Movement back to USA!”

Throughout his campaign, President Trump harped about abysmal jobs reports showing gains in part time jobs, temp jobs, and bartending, and losses in full-time jobs and manufacturing (manufacturing is actually in decline for several decades already). This jobs report is no exception, it certainly won’t make America great again, and I suspect that future reports for the next 8-12 months will be either more of the same or worse. And, about his job creation being “Reaganesque,” this report is more of an Obamanomics report than anything near what Reagan posted.

Reagan’s best month was over 1.14 million jobs in September 1983, and surrounding months included 379K, 418K, 353K, 446K, 481K etc. You get the idea. Reagan had his fair share of negative months at the beginning of his presidency and even in June 1986. The complete chart can be found on the BLS website, and you can adjust it for whatever years you want to include. Also of note is that Reagan’s best month of 1.14 million jobs was about 0.5% of the population, whereas this past month for Trump, his best so far, is about one-twelfth of one-half percent of the population. In the end, Reagan posted nearly 16% growth in the workforce, but the best president since that time, hands down, was Bill Clinton at 19.6%. No matter how distracted he was chasing blue skirts and defining the word “is,” he was a better job creator than Reagan was, and even the Donald can learn a thing or two from him.

In the current report, the headline number was 209,000, and U-3 unemployment is sitting at 4.3%. By contrast, the U-6 measure of unemployment, a much broader measure of underemployment, is double at 8.6%. Let’s also remember that the BLS admits to using geometric weighting, seasonal adjustments, and hedonics. In other words, the BLS admits it is full of BS and fudge factors. Without all the fudge, the real unemployment rate is more like 22.5%, as seen at shadowstats.

It’s important to distinguish someone who is considered full time because they work 30+ hours per week versus someone who is full time because they are in their desired career track and working full time. The BLS accounts for the former, and therefore, we should rename the agency to be the “Bureau of Lies in Statistics”. Shadowstats accounts for the latter and is widely accepted as the realistic number by honest economists and fiduciaries. For reasons beyond the scope of this posting, I consider the truth to be somewhere in between, but certainly much closer to shadowstats.

So, let’s look a little deeper into this current report to see what’s going on with the labor force. The report says that the main increases came from three sectors: food service and drinking places (bartenders and wait staff), professional and business services (so called consultants), and healthcare (mostly unskilled home health aides). Involuntary part-time workers (they’d rather be full time) account for an additional 5.3 million people. Another 1.6 million are not working and gave up looking, but they would rather be working full time.

More to the point is that according to the household survey in the same jobs report, 393,000 part-time jobs were created during July. Actual full-time jobs dropped by 54,000. And, herein lies the source of job gains for the country; exactly the kind of “gains” Mr. Trump rallied against during his candidacy but now goes crazy over as Mr. President. Hypocrisy, hypocrisy, hypocrisy! These numbers should make it no real surprise that gains in bartending and waiting tables were the largest contributing category. The economy is on such shaky ground that even these folks are now working multiple jobs just to get by.

Perhaps this is also the reason that this category has now seen 7 ½ years of consecutive job gains without a loss. These jobs have one of the worst pay scales, averaging just $13.35 an hour and $331 weekly. Don’t forget that full-timers are owed healthcare, so their hours have been cut which necessitates multiple gigs in the first place. Though not in the food and drink service business yet, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the case in point, recently saying it has been hiring 10 part-timers for every 1 full-timer.

Now that the Obamacare repeal has faltered, I expect to see an uptick in healthcare services. However, oil drilling is not hiring and neither is the automobile industry. A corollary to auto hiring is the dropoff in new auto loan origination that I’ve noted in my prior blog, and auto loan defaults are now higher than before the 2008 financial crisis.

Notable is the lack of job creation in mining (energy, metals, etc), which is viewed as flat with only 1,000 jobs gained. This is important because if other manufacturers were seeing upticks in the demand for their products, the raw materials that are mined to create those very products should see an uptick as well. But it’s just not the case.

Most troubling of all is wage growth. The report shows nominal wage growth of 2.5%. That would be fabulous if it were the full picture. But it’s not the full picture because once you factor in inflation, real wages are up by less than 1%. Hardly makes it possible to push the economy ahead, and if you believe the government also fudges the CPI (often called the CPLie), then real wages are growing slower than real living expenses.

Now, I know you are going to tell me that I am wrong about mining and manufacturing just because jobs in the sectors are flat or slowly leaking to places like China. Even more, you might point to the last PMI manufacturing reading as up, and it’s at the highest levels it’s been at for the last six months, including four consecutive months of gains. Well, that’s kinda true. June was actually higher than July (57.8 vs. 56.3, respectively). Anything over 50 is seen as expansionary, under 50 is contractionary, and a reading of 50 is no changes from the prior month. The average is 52.79 since January 1948, with a standard deviation of 7.35, meaning that about 70% of the time the index reads within a range of 45.44–60.14.

That the PMI manufacturing index is up is nice, and it’s also nice that non-manufacturing is up. However, the data points themselves tell a different story. Manufacturing PMI has 7 of 10 components down, with the big gain coming in prices rising 7%. Imports are also up, as are inventories. When prices to manufacturers rise, they tend to hold off on manufacturing new product inventories, especially when current inventory levels are rising. This is very bearish for the manufacturing sector. In the non-manufacturing realm, the picture is very similar with a 7-3 score. The big losers on this side are production and new orders, with a gain in prices. The point here is that PMI is generally moving towards worsening conditions, which is commensurately bad for jobs.

USD & EUR Denominated Emerging Market Debt

I’ve written in the past regarding emerging market nations and corporations taking on debt denominated in US dollars. All is fine for now, but I don’t expect the status quo to continue too much longer. We already know that defaults are rising, for example. Several factors will contribute to the destruction of wealth in this area, and if you’re tied to it, your net worth will suffer dramatic losses as well.

Currently, Janet Yellen and Co. are in the middle of a tightening cycle, short lived as I think it may be. Rates have already risen with several more hikes predicted and/or promised by 4Q18. Additionally, I think the Fed will announce next month its timetable for unloading the balance sheet. All this points to a stronger dollar as well as higher debt service payments for any debt tied to the dollar, and in light of the Fed pulling the trigger on quantitative tightening (QT), assets will plummet causing rates to rise even more than planned. As debt service payments rise for both consumers and businesses, their cash flow will be crimped causing negative repercussions on personal and corporate balance sheets.

Further complicating the situation is many EM countries rely very heavily on exporting commodities like oil, base metals, and precious metals. A stronger dollar will prove deflationary for commodities denominated in dollars. PM will likely sink, albeit not nearly as much, but then turn around in style as the flight to real safety emerges. Though I don’t see this all lasting because of the long-term problems I have with the dollar, it’s worrisome for EM economies. If you’re an EM company or country trying to pay back higher payments that become even higher with a weaker local currency relative to the dollar, you could be in for a lot of financial distress.

I am not the only one headed for the exits in EM debt. Famed investor Jeffrey Gundlach, of DoubleLine Capital, is sounding the siren call as well. He’s announced that he thinks EM debt is overvalued. As such, he’ll be gradually exiting the asset class. Additionally, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) recently reported that these countries and their companies are leveraged to the tune of over $56 trillion, with nearly three quarters of that in USD, and at least $1.9 trillion is due by the end of 2018. The biggest offender of too much debt is China, at $33 trillion. Nearly half the total debt, over $25 trillion as of December 2015, can be found on the balance sheets outside of banks, according to the most recent information from the Bank of International Settlements. That is an increase from $8 trillion at the end of 2008, or 212.5%.

Further complicating EM debt is the eurozone. Several countries in the eurozone are considered EM countries, but that is not the point I am making. Mario Draghi has now promised the same or similar action as Janet Yellen. The ECB will be raising rates and beginning to dump their balance sheet assets, beginning a tightening cycle for the euro in tandem with the dollar. All the same fundamental concepts will apply here: strengthening euro, rising debt service payments, falling local currencies worldwide relative to the euro. And, believe me, it won’t be only eurozone EM debt that will suffer. It will be all companies with debt denominated in euros, and it will include EM debt outside the eurozone which is denominated in euros. These moves by both the Fed and ECB potentially will embolden the BoE and PBOC to follow in lockstep.

Greenspan

For a guy who was once called “The Maestro”, I don’t understand what the hell he’s talking about these days. He looks more like a Denis LaCombe flailing his arms around than he does Leonard Bernstein with the Philharmonic. It’s not that Greenspan said he sees stagflation; because my outlook is worse than his, I agree with that. Rather, in a recent interview quoted in a Bloomberg article, he makes the claim that as long as the bond market is surging faster than stocks, investors are justified in sticking with equities as they are relatively less inflated.

Relatively less inflated? That’s like saying a heroin addict who shoots up 6 times a day is relatively less addicted than his friend who shoots up 7 times a day! Both stocks and bonds are waaay overvalued, and you can see the case for that in my previous blog postings.

In the same article, and to his credit, he said he thinks real long-term interest rates “are much too low and therefore unsustainable.” He stated further that when rates move up it will be quick, and we are in a bubble that has not been discounted in markets. Kudos, Alan! But I’m just not understanding why he doesn’t see the impact this will have on equities.

Mr. Greenspan, let me clue you in. When the bond bubble pops and rates rise significantly and quickly, it will cause severe damage to the balance sheet of any company with debt liabilities pegged to a variable rate. Cash flows will be stifled, and businesses will shrink along with an already staggering economy on critical life support. Worse than businesses will be consumers who now owe more debt on autos, homes, student loans, and credit cards than prior to the Great Recession.

In a separate article posted to Bloomberg on the same day and by the same author, Greenspan is quoted as saying,

“We’ve been in a period of stagnation since 2008 as a consequence of the sharp decline of capital investment and productivity growth. But stagflation is about to emerge. We are moving into a different phase of the economy – to a stagflation not seen since the 1970s – that is not good for asset prices.”

Couldn’t the author call out Mr. Greenspan on his conflicting comments? She interviewed him by phone. On the one hand, he thinks equities are still a safe bet, but on the other hand, he thinks a stagnant economy, combined with inflation, will be bad news for the very same equities and other assets.

But I don’t think the coming stagflationary environment will look anything like the 1970s. At the very least, inflation will match the 1970s, but we will soon have to admit in the mainstream financial media that the BLS, FED, and other government agencies have been fudging the numbers for years, and that inflation, GDP, and unemployment have been much worse than they’ve led us to believe. Not only will inflation soar beyond the 1970s levels but we are seeing a weakening economy already which will also be admitted is a recession. And, we’ll see deflation in asset prices and the cash flows produced by those assets. Dozens of shocking bankruptcies will take over the headlines, much worse than the likes of Lehman Brothers, WAMU, GM, General Growth Properties, Charter Communications, Tribune, or Linens ‘n’ Things.

It will be so bad that not only will it make 2008, the 1970s, and the Great Depression look like child’s play but also economic commentators like myself will be competing to coin the new terminology for uncontrolled inflation tempered with a bout of concurrent deflation of assets and rounded off with receding GDP. My personal favorite is indefression (rising prices, falling asset values and real cash flows, and depressive economic affairs). Will it rather be inflession? Shrinkflation? Reclation? Or maybe something else more clever?

Recommendations

No need to rehash details of why I recommend the following. See my previous postings for that. Your situation will dictate your needs, and hence your asset allocation, and this short list is only meant to be a starting point of consideration. Here’s what I recommend:

Something I don’t typically say in this blog is that if you can’t afford to lose the money you have in the markets, then your money doesn’t belong in markets. Period. It boils down to this question, “If I lose 100% on this investment, will my current or future lifestyle continue as I am accustomed to, or will I have to make dramatic negative changes?” If you’ll be making dramatic changes, there are other things to do with your money, and you can see some of my suggestions at my other blog.

Cash position of 25-30% of your brokerage account, and perhaps get off the DRIP to add more cash

Take profits now while you still can. Forget about the taxes because the losses by staying fully invested will be bigger than the tax bill in April.

Small short position of up to 10% in Emerging Markets – an ETF such as VWO or EEM

Small short position of up to 10% in US banks – and ETF such as XLF or IYF

Small short position of up to 10% in US equities – an ETF such as BSPIX or VOO

Minimum starting position of 10% in gold bullion bars or American Eagles

25% long position US small cap value equities – an ETF such as IWN or VBR

15-20% long in selected dividend paying equity positions – you’ll have to do your own due diligence here

If shorting sectors or entire markets is too much risk or volatility for you to stomach, you might do well to leave more cash on the sidelines; however, don’t discount the value of having a small position in selected US dividend paying equities and small cap value, as noted above

When the time comes (I don’t even pretend to be a market timer, and I’ll let you know when it finally arrives), you’ll want to use your cash to add precious metals mining companies, gold and silver bullion, selected US equities poised to grow during the indeflessionary period, and 1-4 family cash-flow-positive homes that you’ll buy at a discounted price.

