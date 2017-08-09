Gilead Sciences: Sell This 'Rally'

To say that the financial markets have a love/hate relationship with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) would be a pretty clear understatement. In traveling from its lows in 2010 to its highs in 2015, the stock gained more than 650% and the company made a name for itself as a lucrative dividend payer and a leading force in the world of biotech. But all of the attention that this type of activity generated eventually led to major reversals, as investors were unable to handle the volatility this ultimately created. More recently, stronger-than-expected earnings figures have reignited faith in the perma-bulls that always seem to think they can spot the bottom in GILD. Unfortunately, we have already seen where this type of optimism can lead us -- and there is very little reason to believe this time will be any different. Because of this, we have decided to sell this summer rally in GILD in anticipation of reaching new lows below 62.10.

The most recent move higher in GLD began on July 16th, where markets put in new lows near 64.10. Investors then started to remove exposure as the earnings event risk drew closer -- and this positive bias was ultimately rewarded in upside extensions after what analysts at Leerink would eventually describe as the 'biggest of all beats.' GILD then moved to highs near the 76 handle before a small round of profit-taking led to stalling in the stock.

Extended Gilead Earnings Table: Street Insider

In our view, describing Gilead's most recent quarterly performance in this way is ridiculous at best. On a yearly basis, the company posted declines in revenue (-8.2%) and earnings (-16.9%). True, it can be said that Gilead's Hep C sales were enough to surpass the consensus expectations. The earnings per-share of $2.56 were higher than the $2.15 per-share in earnings that was expected, while the $7.14 billion in revenues surpassed the anticipated number by $790 million. But we are currently finding ourselves in a reality where even bad news can be spun as good news -- and investors have already been sucked into this bearish vortex far too many times previously.

Gilead Sales Forecasts: CNN Money

Given the lack of truly encouraging information seen in the quarterly numbers, we are viewing this final phase as a moment of clarity rather than as a period of consolidation before another run higher. If this does turn out to be the case, anyone bullish at current levels will be forced to capitulate and this will almost certainly send the stock back below the lows that were initially developed on July 16th. A simple look at the general sales expectations do nothing to alter this which, which makes the latest rallies all the more mind-boggling.

Gilead Stock Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

Let's be clear about a few things. Gilead Sciences is a great company that has advanced the proverbial football on several different biotech fronts. As dividend investors, we appreciate the elevated yield the stock offers and we do believe that one day this company might have an Apple-style turnaround that puts its investment potential back into the favorable category. But to suggest that we are in this type of environment now would not be matched by the current state of the company. The main problem here is the misplaced optimism initially seen after the latest quarterly results were made public -- and any investor that took the bait at these levels will be forced to pay the consequences (literally) over the next few months. The weak fundamental backdrop is also being confirmed on the price charts themselves, which show bearish CCI readings from overextended levels to the topside. We have elected to sell into this rally in GILD on the expectation that markets will revisit (and ultimately fall through) the lows that were created during the May/June period once the initial optimism and investors come back to the reality of Gilead's long-term situation. We are using the lower end of the 2-standard deviation Bollinger Band as our price target but will consider this bias invalid if markets are able to push above the previous higher that were set during the post-earnings rally.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.