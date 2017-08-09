Keryx Biopharmaceuticals: Catalyst In Upcoming FDA Decision

Despite going up by over 63 percent in the last 12 months, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) has further upside based on the upcoming FDA ruling on its supplemental NDA (sNDA) for its lead drug Auryxia. A positive decision will help the company in expanding the addressable market for the drug by including non-dialysis patients under its ambit. Apart from this short term catalyst, the stock is also expected to benefit from ongoing efforts for label expansion for Auryxia. Auryxia is now accessible by 95 percent of dialysis patients on phosphate binders with commercial or Medicare Part D insurance. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals is further looking to expand the drug label to treat iron deficiency in non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease, expanding its market reach.

Earlier this year, the company announced FDA review approval for the sNDA related to Auryxia tablets. For the iron-deficiency sNDA, the FDA is expected to announce its decision in November. It is likely to be a major catalyst for the stock as currently there is no FDA approved oral treatment to treat iron deficiency in non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) and the company stands a strong chance to become the first mover in the market. Auryxia was first approved in 2014 for the control of serum phosphorous levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

The new potential FDA approval may help in expanding the addressable market for the drug as it will then be able to cover the NDD market, which consists of patients who are not yet required to be put on dialysis, or the stage which is referred to as End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD). The drug presented encouraging results in a pivotal Phase 3 trial where it showed statistically significant differences over placebo for the primary and secondary endpoints. It is estimated that there are nearly 1.7 million NDD-CKD patients in the US alone. Out of these nearly 650,000 are treated for iron deficiency anemia (IDA), presenting a large untapped market for the drug, which is likely to be worth close to $2.8 billion. At a modest 10 percent market share, it would translate to additional $280 million in peak revenue for the company. While this revenue figure is expected to be reached in the long run, even the initial figures are likely to be substantial for a company which posted only $11.8 million for its latest quarterly revenue.

Keryx has also taken a multi-pronged approach to shore up its net income situation. The company is focusing on developing Auryxia for different indication in order to diversify its portfolio with minimal costs. This general strategy may help the company in rationalizing its cost structure while boosting revenue at the same time. However, it is not just R&D that is being pursued by the company, it is also paying attention to the marketing and distribution of the drug. The company announced a couple of interesting developments on the distribution front for Auryxia, which are expected to translate into better financial performance for the drug in the coming months. In March this year, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals reported the inclusion of Auryxia to Medicare Part D plan formularies. This inclusion means better access to the drug by subsidizing it for the users, which is expected to translate into higher demand as lower price will enable more patients to opt for the drug. The company saw more success on this front, as in May, it announced the drug's addition to another prominent plan sponsor's Medicare Part D plan formularies. The deal went operational from June 1 and will remain in force for the remainder of 2017 and the full year 2018. With this development, Auryxia may now be accessed by 95 percent of dialysis patients on phosphate binders with commercial or Medicare Part D insurance. With more insurers aboard, the company may expect the demand to increase as patients are in better position to afford the drugs.

Despite all this, Keryx had certain issues in the past that may be a cause of ongoing concern. The company had been troubled by production issues, which impacted its revenue potential in negative ways in the past. The company has largely fixed the issue as late last year, the company received the FDA approval for a second manufacturer, Patheon Manufacturing Services. Another cause of concern may be the company's main reliance on its sole drug Auryxia. Again, in this case, the company is on the right path as Ayuyxia has shown promising performance and it is expected to grow further as the company explores label expansion for the drug. The drug has very high potential for the sNDA approval as it is already approved in the EU for the control of elevated serum phosphorus levels, or hyperphosphatemia, in adult patients with CKD, both dialysis and non-dialysis dependent.

The company recently reported its first quarter earnings with $11.8 million in revenue for the period. The US sale for Auryxia accounted for $10.5 million, almost twice the $5.6 million figure it had posted for the first quarter of 2016. The number of prescriptions also increased from nearly 9,150 prescriptions in 1Q2016 to almost 15,800 prescriptions in the first quarter of 2017. The drug is expected to show further improvement as these figures do not fully account for Auryxia's recent inclusions to Plan D formularies. The company stock has mirrored the overall performance of the company as it gained over 40 percent this year so far. It is expected to maintain the momentum as Auryxia keeps showing improvement in its outreach and revenue figures. The stock is currently trading close to its 52 weeks high, so any minor pullback in the price will be a good opportunity to initiate a position. The upcoming catalyst of the FDA decision and continued improvement in drug distribution are expected to provide enough fuel to the stock to retain its upward trajectory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.