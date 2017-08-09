Copper/Gold Ratio Does Not Signal Higher Interest Rates

Rates may or may not go up; but copper/gold price ratios will not help us predict this.

In this recent article by leading bond manager Jeffrey Gundlach, he predicts that bond yields will rise and stocks will drop based on an "obscure" chart. As Gundlach puts it: "One of the things that I follow to give a really good short-term cyclical indication of the yield of the 10-year Treasury is the ratio of copper to gold." The theory goes that the higher the ratio, the more likely inflation is going to rise.

As the article explains: "Investors like Gundlach watch the ratio because copper is a measure of inflation. So if it is increasing in value versus an inflation hedge like gold, then bond prices should be lower and yields higher." Gundlach is predicting higher market volatility and recommends "de-risking" your investments as a result of an increasing copper/gold ratio. Gundlach's conclusion may be correct, but not because of gold and copper prices.

Unfortunately, there is one glaring error in this theory. Gold is not an inflation hedge, rendering the entire premise of this prediction as irrelevant. Gold as an inflation hedge is a fallacy, but one that persists despite very clear evidence that there is little correlation between gold and inflation. In fact, the association between gold and inflation goes back to the late-1970s when gold prices and inflation soared. Literally, a 40-year-old event keeps the myth alive that gold and inflation are closely correlated.

The evidence is clear. The chart below shows gold price versus the CPI. You'd think that as long as inflation were rising, even slowly, gold would also go up in price. But in the last five years, gold has plunged (and remained basically flat since 2014) despite a rise in inflation. Many other charts could be shown proving the same thing.

This isn't a new idea, and there are many better statistical studies and charts to look at. This Forbes article from 2013 discusses the same concept. The article references a study, titled "The Golden Dilemma" published in 2013 in the Financial Analysts Journal by two authors, including a Professor at the Duke University School of Business (if interested, you can access the article here). The 33-page article concludes that gold is not a hedge against inflation (the article also debunks other popular, but false, notions about gold).

A key comment: "given that the trailing 10-year real gold return was negative from 1988 to 2005, it is obvious that gold might have failed to live up to investor expectations as an effective long-term inflation hedge." There is some evidence of a correlation over long periods of time (100 years and more), but certainly not in the time frame of any investor. The concluding paragraph notes: "We found little evidence that gold has been an effective hedge against unexpected inflation, whether measured in the short term or the long term."

While I highly respect Gundlach, throwing in gold as part of a discussion on inflation does not make sense. Copper prices movements along, disconnected from gold, probably tells us more about inflation. Every day I read articles looking at one chart or another, this ratio and that ratio, etc., as the basis for some kind of prediction about the stock market, interest rates, etc. I almost always ignore them.

Author's note: Please consider Downtown Investment Advisory's subscription service through Seeking Alpha, The High Yield Bond Investor. The newsletter offers deep analysis of three recommendations per month, focused on yields in the 6-8% range, with maturities of four to seven years, for the buy-and-hold investor, as well as regular exclusive insights on High Yield Bonds and related investments such as Exchange Traded Debt, Preferred Stock and Closed End Funds. We seek to uncover undervalued and "off the radar" opportunities. I offer my 20 years of professional expertise in credit and high yield to subscribers. Read subscriber reviews here. Please see our profile page for important disclaimers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.