Two 8% Dividend Yields Are Getting Expensive, I Prefer Alternative Preferred Shares

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and receive real-time text message alerts

The preferred shares from AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT), MITT-A and MITT-B, are both getting pretty expensive. The preferred shares from Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), CIM-A and CIM-B, are a decent alternative and both still have several years of call protection on the calendar.

Investors who don’t like either of these options should consider NLY-F, which is the 7% yielder I bought, as the preferred buy-and-hold investment since it trades at a discount to call value and switches to a floating rate. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is also arguably the strongest of the mortgage REITs we are comparing, so there should be less risk of something going horribly wrong during the investment.

Here’s how to read my charts for readers

Prices

I wouldn’t buy either of the MITT preferred shares at the current price. I see both CIM preferred shares as being in the hold range (closer to a buy than they are a sell). Both are selling at a premium, which may turn some investors away. However, CIM-A and CIM-B both have a significant amount of call protection.

More metrics

The annualized dividend on MITT-A is about $0.06 higher compared to MITT-B. The difference is $0.26, so it takes a little over 4 years for the price difference to be recovered. MITT-A does have a nice dividend yield which will give the price some protection from going down. The price is also being capped by fear of call risk.

There is an added benefit to holding onto MITT-A which can be found through the SEC website 10-Q:

Notice how their cash position (in the green) doesn’t allow them to repurchase their preferred stock (in the red). It’s also material to note that their balance sheet doesn’t allow them to issue a new preferred share far enough below their two current shares. There is definitely some call risk with MITT-A and MITT-B, but probably not as much as the market believes.

The company recently filed a prospectus for additional common shares. There should be an inflow of cash related to the offering. However, the company indicated that the use of the proceeds would be acquiring assets, not repurchasing shares:

“We plan to use the net proceeds from this offering to acquire our target assets in accordance with our objectives and strategies described in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Our focus will be on purchasing Agency RMBS, non-Agency RMBS and other real estate-related securities, and for general corporate purposes, in each case subject to our investment guidelines and to the extent consistent with qualifying and maintaining our REIT qualification. See “Use of Proceeds” in this prospectus supplement.”

Superior alternatives to MITT-B

If an investor is willing to take on the call risk to collect 8.06% on MITT-B, how about taking CIM-A instead? The premium to call value is higher at $.72, but it maintains a 7.89% stripped yield and has over 4 years of call protection. If the concern is a capital loss on the call, then 4 years of protection should have some value. CIM-B would also be an option for even more call protection and a floating rate starting in 2024, but some investors won’t want to pay a full dollar premium to call value. I don’t blame them.

All four shares trade at a premium

Anyone holding any of these 4 shares for income needs to treat their first dividend received as repaying the premium to call value (or a portion of it) rather than as income for the current period. All four either face call risk today or will be facing it in the future and trade at premiums to call value.

Ex-dividend

CIM, NLY, and MITT all have preferred shares going ex-dividend very late in the second month of the quarter. This makes them potentially desirable for investors wanting to pull off dividend capture strategies since they can swap positions from any of these after the ex-dividend date to get into another share that goes ex-dividend near the end of the third month of the quarter.

Final thoughts

NLY-F is great for investors who don’t mind the lower yield. For buy-and-hold investors I believe CIM-A and CIM-B both offer decent options. For investors looking for the higher yield, MITT-A isn’t a bad option. There are some risks to investing in MITT-A, but I think it is slightly ahead of MITT-B here. For investors seeking to buy a new position in MITT-A, it is my belief now isn’t the time. My top choice among these investments would be NLY-F.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

Best research on preferred shares and REITs

Best reviews on the site – 209/210 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before September 1st, 2017 to lock in at $350/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F, NLY-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.