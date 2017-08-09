Fat 8.5% Dividend Yields From Preferred Shares

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and receive real-time text message alerts.

Resource Capital Corporation (RSO) has three preferred shares. The call risk is pretty remote. RSO had the opportunity to repurchase preferred shares at a substantial discount and didn’t do it.

Let’s jump into prices.

Prices

RSO-A and RSO-B are both within my sell range. RSO-C is still respectable as a hold option, the fixed to floating feature is pretty nice. Even though RSO-C will be going to a floating rate after call protection is up, it’s not your normal LIBOR + a spread. The floor on RSO-C will be its current rate, so if rates weren’t attractive at the time, the security would still be paying a decent rate.

To fully understand these preferred shares, it’s important to look at more metrics:

RSO-A and RSO-B are both trading high for their 52 week range. Further, the common equity over preferred equity is 1.19. Compared to other mortgage REITs, this is significant. The preferred equity isn’t going to have as much protection in a major market downturn.

RSO-C has a lot of call protection on the calendar. The security has call protection until 7/30/2024.

Investors who don’t mind the call risk might want RSO-B instead. RSO-A has a higher stripped yield than either of the other two, but there is a small capital loss on calls (if we don’t adjust for dividend accrual). Still, if the investor intends to hold for several years, it makes sense to either pick RSO-C for long call protection and the fixed-to-floating feature (with a floor on the rate) or RSO-B.

RSO-B is cheaper by $.38 cents. The difference in the quarterly dividend is about $.015, or about $.06 per year. For RSO-A to win in total returns for the buy-and-hold investor, they need to have no call for at least 6 years or so.

The best thing about RSO-B is that it remains below call value. All things factored in, I still think RSO-C is a better hold.

Conclusion

RSO preferred shares do carry some risk. There is call risk for RSO-A and RSO-B. However, management didn’t retire the two preferred shares when they had a materially better opportunity. While the preferred shares are available for call at $25.00, there was a significant period where management could have repurchased them on the open market for $23.00 or less. RSO-C also carries a significant dividend yield but also bring 7 years of call protection to the table. After the call protection is up, the floating rate with a floor is a great benefit.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

