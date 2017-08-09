Altria: The Times They Are A-Changin'

Introduction

Whenever leveling a criticism against one of the market’s beloved Dividend Champions, one can expect a consistent stream of backlash from its stalwart defenders, so I feel it necessary to begin this piece with a caveat of sorts. I am not here to argue a future of doom and gloom for one of the steadiest income machines the markets have ever seen. Nor am I here to recommend a Sell to any of the longstanding investors of Altria (NYSE:MO), some of whom have received more in dividends than the original capital they invested. However, I do want to discuss some of the challenges this long-standing pillar of the New York Stock Exchange is facing - challenges which I see as being ignored by the loyalist following of the company. After reading some recent articles in defense of the Big Tobacco giant, I can’t help but feel like the arguments for the next 25 years of sustainable income and price appreciation aren’t nearly as strong as they were for the 25 years prior.

Altria and its fellow Big Tobacco giants have faced continual pressure from an increasingly health-conscious society for decades now, especially in the U.S. Still, they have been able to push past declining volumes and produce steady revenues, income and dividends by increasing the prices of their addictive products year after year. This simply cannot continue forever. Eventually something has to give. I believe the times are changing.

Sinking Demand

In the late 1960s, when the FDA first declared the negative health effects of cigarettes, over 40% of American adults were smokers. In 2016, that number fell to just 15%. If any other industry saw this kind of drop in demand for its product, it would be devastated - but not Big Tobacco. The impressive ability of management at companies like Altria to reduce costs and increase prices without losing their brand loyalty has helped the money keep rolling in. People have been smoking tobacco since the 9th century, when the Mayas and Aztecs began using the leaf in ceremonies along with other drugs, and I am not here to argue that we will be stopping anytime soon. However, it is undeniable that demand is under pressure, especially in the U.S.

(Source: CDC)

In the graph above, you can see that in recent years some of the most important customers for Big Tobacco - students - have greatly reduced their cigarette consumption. Companies like MO rely on customers starting while they're young and becoming lifelong consumers who pay tens of thousands of dollars for the habit throughout their lifetime. This strategy to get the youth hooked has been increasingly difficult to achieve. In 1987, the smoking age was raised from 16 to 18 in the U.S and the tobacco companies took a big hit, and in 2017, the push for another raise to 21 is gaining support. In some states like California, the measure has already been put into place, making it harder for the youth to get their hands on tobacco products.

Even without the rise in the legal smoking age, an increasing number of youth view smoking negatively. This is no surprise really given the number of anti-smoking campaigns funded by both the government and private entities. These days, even Altria itself is required to push people to quit its own product - as you can see from this slide on one of its recent investor presentations. This can’t possibly be seen as good for business.

Another key factor that has led to the reduction of smoking in the U.S is the increasingly educated population. Since the negative effects of tobacco and nicotine products were made clear to consumers, the prevalence of smoking among those with at least a college degree has seen the sharpest decline. According to this recent article by The Hill about an April Census report:

33.4 percent of Americans 25 or older said they had completed a bachelor’s degree or higher. That’s a sharp rise from the 28 percent with a college degree a decade ago. When the Census Bureau first asked respondents about their education levels, in 1940, just 4.6 percent said they had a four-year degree.

Companies like Altria can’t be pleased with these developments, because according to the CDC one of the most influential factors in whether or not a person smokes is their education.

More than 24 of every 100 adults with 12 or fewer years of education (no diploma) (24.2%)

About 34 of every 100 adults with a GED certificate (34.1%) Nearly 20 of every 100 adults with a high school diploma (19.8%)

More than 18 of every 100 adults with some college (no degree) (18.5%)

More than 16 of every 100 adults with an associate's degree (16.6%)

More than 7 of every 100 adults with an undergraduate college degree (7.4%)

More than 3 of every 100 adults with a graduate degree (3.6%)

Coupling this new more highly educated populace with the continued government crackdown on smoking puts MO’s future demand in the U.S under more pressure than ever. The FDA’s most recent announcement in its campaign against Big Tobacco is that it is set to lower nicotine content in cigarettes in order to help people quit. This comes as a response to the over $170 billion expense the U.S healthcare system has to bear due to cigarette smoking alone. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., says:

The overwhelming amount of death and disease attributable to tobacco is caused by addiction to cigarettes - the only legal consumer product that, when used as intended, will kill half of all long-term users. Unless we change course, 5.6 million young people alive today will die prematurely later in life from tobacco use. Envisioning a world where cigarettes would no longer create or sustain addiction, and where adults who still need or want nicotine could get it from alternative and less harmful sources, needs to be the cornerstone of our efforts - and we believe it’s vital that we pursue this common ground.

Smoking isn’t just under attack at the federal level. Even small cities are getting into the action, including my hometown, Laguna Beach, CA. Early this January, the city council of Laguna Beach took up the issue of smoking as a public nuisance, and only six months later, after overwhelming public support, a ban on smoking in public areas took effect. It is now illegal to smoke in my hometown. Although I see this as an overreach of government authority and did not support the ban personally, it is a clear sign that the times they are a-changin'.

It’s funny to think that only about fifty years ago, public perception was so different when it came to smoking. In fact, our late president Ronald Reagan was once paid to advertise Chesterfield cigarettes, and in the '50s and early '60s, smoking was advertised as having no negative health effects by some of the most prominent doctors in the country.

(Source: Google Images)

Of course, this was in part due to the powerful lobbyists hired by Big Tobacco, which threw millions at Senators and Congressmen in order to keep tobacco in the public eye. Even this, though, is coming to an end. The annual budget of tobacco lobbyists has been dropping for years. They no longer have the influence they once did on the American political system.

There Are Always Positives

Like I said in the beginning of this piece, Altria has been one of the best income machines the markets have ever seen, and this isn’t just due to its addictive products. The company is managed exceedingly well, and this means there will always be positives for MO. One of most important of these positives is its impressive ability to take advantage of the recent E-cigarettes and E-vapor category. The FDA has pushed for healthier options for nicotine and tobacco consumption, and the market has responded. Nu Mark is Altria’s answer, a subsidiary focused on:

... responsibly developing and marketing innovative tobacco products for adult tobacco consumers in a financially disciplined way.

It markets the MarkTen XLE vapor pen and Greensmoke as alternatives to cigarettes. Investors are also very excited about new heated tobacco products like iQOS. The product first launched in Japan in 2014, where it became widely popular almost immediately. FDA approval of iQOS is pending in the U.S., and both Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and MO are eagerly awaiting the results.

The issue I see with this savior of the traditional cigarette is that the market size is still just a drop in the bucket comparatively. Even with an expected CAGR from 2017-2022 of 16.6%, by the end of 2022 the market will be worth only $27 billion. This sounds substantial, but compared to the $816 billion cigarette market of 2017, it really is just a small piece of the puzzle.

Those aren’t all of Altria’s positives, however, steady smokeless product sales always help bolster revenue - although smokeable products still accounted for over 86% of sales in 2016.

The most positive move by Altria of late, in my view, is actually its entry as 10.2% owner into Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) after its business combination with BUD's SABMiller. In my view, the alcohol business is much more appealing than the tobacco business these days. Unlike tobacco sales, alcohol sales have not faced any demand issues; in fact, Americans are drinking more than ever, and my generation is continuing the trend. Altria seemingly recognizes this, and its push into alcohol has come in two forms. First with Anheuser-Busch and second with Ste. Michelle, its wine producer. Both of these companies have seen steady growth, as illustrated by the tables below.

Anheuser-Busch MM $ 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Revenue 45,517 43,604 47,063 43,195 39,758 Total Assets 258,381 134,635 142,550 141,666 122,621 Volumes(million hectoliters) 500 457 459 426 403

Ste. Michelle (MM $) 2016 2015 2014 Net Revenue 746 692 643 Operating Income 164 152 134

Growth Potential?

Some argue that smokers will always smoke, no matter the cost, and this will propel Altria and other Big Tobacco giants for the next 25 years. While I don’t argue with this conclusion, I do argue that the waning customer base of the company will lead to a continued fall in demand, even if we don’t see as many people quitting as the government may like. This trend is already evidenced in MO’s shipment volume of smokeable products, which, as you can see below, has steadily declined. The company has made up for this on a revenue front by increasing the price per pack, but with increasing taxes across the U.S., this trend cannot continue forever. I have heard the statement that even if cigarettes were $50 a pack people will always smoke, and that may be true, but given the low income of MO's base of consumers, how many packs could they really afford at these ever-increasing price marks?

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Total Smokeable Products (shipment volume) 124,333 127,343 126,661 130,510 136,111 PM USA Price Increases (per pack all brands) $.15 ($.13 for Marlboro) $ .14 $ .13 ($.18 for Parliament) $ .13 $ .12

Many investors ignore the demand failings of Altria and look purely at revenue and operating income. They see the steady inflow of funds and think this is the same as it has always been, and therefore, it always will be. They fail to perceive the changing market and consumer trends that will affect the company going forward. If one solely looks at these numbers and adds to them the always strong FCF/share and consistent dividend increases, I could see why Altria looks appealing, even though there isn’t much growth in revenue considering how much price appreciation MO has had in recent years.

Revenue(In $ MM) 25,744 25,434 24,522 24,466 24,618 Operating Income 8,762 8,361 7,620 8,084 7,253 FCF/Share $2.79 $2.57 $2.23 $2.31 $1.87 Dividend $2.35 $2.17 $2.00 $1.84 $1.70

The basic issue for me comes down to growth potential. There simply isn't enough room for price appreciation in MO for me to invest, and frankly, I was surprised by how many people were so willing to throw money at the company after its recent pullback due to the FDA news. Altria has garnered almost unheard-of brand loyalty, and not just from the consumers, but shareholders as well. Shareholders defend the company like it's their first-born child.

For me, the forward P/E ratio of 20.0 is pretty high for a company with such low growth potential. The Price-to-Sales ratio has also been increasing in recent years, from 3.0 in 2010 to 6.8 in 2016. Couple that with the disturbing trend of government overreach in regulation and the picture isn’t so rosy. The fall in demand that has been made up for by price increases simply can’t be sustained indefinitely. Let’s be honest, if you make $10 an hour, buying two $10 packs of cigarettes a day really isn’t an option. Now imagine if the price is over $12 across the country, like it is in New York today. Demand would surely wane even more than it already has. I see superior alternatives for safe income plays not only in other industries in the market, but in international tobacco companies as well.

If You Want to Invest in Tobacco, Go International

Although the trend for tobacco consumption in the U.S has been in an obvious downward spiral, this isn’t the case globally. In fact, humans smoke more cigarettes than ever, with some countries smoking an average of over 2000 cigarettes a year per person. If I were going to invest in tobacco, I would look internationally, where demand isn’t falling.

(Source: The Tobacco Atlas)

China, in particular, is a very appealing market for tobacco sales. The country now smokes over 35% of the world’s cigarettes, and over 45% of Chinese men smoke cigarettes - that’s more than the U.S in the 1950s. So, instead of looking at MO as a potential investment, why not look to a company like Philip Morris International. You get essentially the same product, a similar high-quality management, an over 3.5% dividend yield and a much more stable outlook for demand. PM has also gone where the demand is, breaking into the Chinese market.

In December 2005, PMI signed landmark strategic cooperation agreements with China National Tobacco Company (CNTC) for the licensed production of PMI’s Marlboro brand in China and for the establishment of an international joint venture to promote Chinese heritage brands in international markets. Licensed production of Marlboro in China began in August 2008 at two Chinese cigarette factories. The brand is distributed throughout the country. Beginning in 2008, Chinese brands under cooperation have been launched and distributed in international markets, including the Czech Republic and Poland.

The company has positioned itself for years of growth backed by a steady demand for its product. MO simply cannot make the same claim. If I were looking to invest in tobacco, I would go abroad.

(Source: The Tobacco Atlas)

Conclusion

Altria has been a stable income vehicle for thousands of investors for 30 years, but I believe times are changing. As a dividend growth investor, I need to see both solid, well-protected dividends and the potential for substantial price appreciation and growth. With MO you are only getting one of the two. It is a clear supply and demand issue for the domestic tobacco play. If you want to invest in tobacco, the best options lie outside the U.S. Too much regulation and education have made the country an infertile environment for this Dividend Champion.

Although there will always be positives for Altria, and I don’t see the company facing serious issues anytime soon, the simple fact is this company is no longer the sound investment it once was. When you have lost over 50% of your customer base in the past three decades, I will not be looking to invest in your company. I understand why so many people will always be believers in Altria - it is a well-run company that has fought tooth and nail to stay on top against all odds, while returning boatloads of cash to its shareholders through the years. I know this statement is now a cliché, but... “past results do no guarantee future performance.” Altria has been a pillar of the New York Stock Exchange for decades, but I believe that time is coming to an end.

