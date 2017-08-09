Cenovus Energy: A Siegfried In The Making

With just a 0.6 P/B, 4.6 P/CF, and improving profitability metrics (aided by its solvent-aided process or "SAP" technology), Cenovus Energy (CVE) is an emerging Siegfried - a company with highly productive (high ROIC/ROE/ROA) and inexpensive (low P/B) capital that spins off plenty of cash (low P/CF, high FCF - 465 million CAD in 2Q) that can be reinvested for future growth - and presents a compelling speculative value investing opportunity. CVE, despite its recent large acquisition of ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) oil sands assets, also enjoys a solid balance sheet, giving it the strength to endure potentially stagnating oil prices:

P/B P/CF P/E ROIC ROE ROA D/E CR 0.6 4.6 4.3 11.47 17.15 7.78 0.64 1.44

Cenovus' impressive second-quarter earnings results boosted the stock, but analysts remained mixed on the company's prospects, citing one-time cash tax recoveries and currency-related gains and emphasizing the importance of potential asset sales moving forward. However, the company still generated an impressive C$42 million in EBITDA from continuing operations despite Q2 typically involving higher turnaround and delay costs. Additionally, CVE's earnings will benefit in Q3 from holding the acquisition assets for the full quarter in addition to increasing productivity from organic assets (e.g., Deep Basin activity increasing to 3 rigs from just 1 rig previously).

By successfully integrating SAP technology into its production (which it intends to begin doing in 2018), CVE can greatly improve the profitability of its capital, opening the door to growth in geographic areas that were previously cost-prohibitive. If this technology can live up to its potential, the company is vastly undervalued at present and may meet some analyst projections that the firm will grow EPS at over 50% per year over the next five years. If that is true, the company will provide incredible returns. Even if it fails to generate such impressive growth, its low P/E and P/B leave it with tremendous margin of safety to still provide solid returns on investment. Additionally, the company is considered significantly undervalued by a number of metrics: Graham Number Value ($22.59), Median P/S Value ($18.87), and Tangible Book Value ($11.6).

Of course, the company is cheap for a reason. Its SAP technology has not been implemented yet and remains unproven. Also, unpredictable oil and natural gas prices could cause the company to suffer steep losses.

Investor Takeaway:

CVE is still very cheap with a very favorable upside to downside risk ratio. However, it is certainly a speculative play as its huge acquisition placed considerable leverage (though not enough to put it in any near-term danger of bankruptcy) on a business that is at the mercy of unpredictable oil and natural prices, and government regulations and is counting on its acquisitions, future sales, and investment in SAP technology to pay off. Trading at such a low P/B with strong profitability prospects due to its SAP technology, CVE is an emerging Siegfried that could provide enormous returns to investors willing to take on the risk. I recommend adding a small stake of CVE as a speculative play in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.