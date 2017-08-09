BioLife Earnings: Here's What To Expect

Written by Trevor Lowenthal, Arrow Loop Research

In this article, we revisit BioLife Solutions (BLFS). We are actively considering a long position in BLFS after exiting several short-term positions late last year for a large profit. BLFS operates in the life sciences industry, has a $48.75 million market cap as of August 8, and is listed on the Nasdaq. We initially wrote a bullish PRO article on the company when BLFS traded at approximately $1.86 per share, and we have continued to have a bullish opinion on BLFS ever since. The stock now trades at $3.74 per share, as reflected in the chart below:

What

The reason I am writing this article update is to help readers prepare for when BLFS reports Q2 earnings on August 10, 2017. This report comes as BLFS shares have almost reached 52-week highs. Will the Q2 earnings report send shares higher? Here's what to expect.

Why

At the outset, it is important to note that past earnings haven't been significant catalysts for BLFS' stock price. BLFS has missed on EPS in three of the last four quarters. Consequently, I don't expect Q2 earnings to send shares rocketing higher as it appears likely that BLFS will miss on EPS once again. I haven't learned of any new development that would suggest a positive EPS surprise.

EPS is not the only indicator of how shares will trend, however. If BLFS announces outstanding revenue growth, shares could trend higher. If BLFS announces a new supply agreement (which isn't typical for BLFS to announce in its earnings conference) with an end customer, shares could trend higher. (Supply agreement announcements have historically served as significant catalysts for shareholders. For example, after BLFS announced a long-term supply agreement with Kite Pharma, the stock soared 80%. This is noteworthy because BLFS expects additional agreements to be signed this year.) If BLFS announces some other strategic alternative, shares obviously could trend higher.

With that said, let's turn to what I expect for revenues. BLFS' average revenue growth over the last four quarters has been 27.3%. Last quarter, revenues grew 23.6% (a beat of $.02 million). I'd like to see a little bit more growth this quarter. It should be noted, however, that revenues should increase even more after the commercialization of Invossa. Kolon Life, one of BLFS' end customers, obtained market approval for Invossa for knee osteoarthritis in the geographic region of Korea. Invossa is a first-in-class cell and gene therapy that treats osteoarthritis of the knee through a single intra-articular injection.

BLFS has estimated that approximately 150 million people suffer from knee osteoarthritis. If Invossa could treat 1% of the worldwide addressable patient population, it would represent at least $5 million in revenue for BLFS. These numbers should put things in perspective for BLFS shareholders. The revenue opportunity is clearly there. We are looking for BLFS management to provide more information about this opportunity in the Q2 earnings conference.

In the meantime, investors can expect the possible approval of several other of BLFS end customers’ clinical products. After solidifying Priority Review with the FDA, Kite Pharma’s CAR-T candidate KTE-C19 has a PDUFA date of November 29, 2017. BLFS expects several other approval decisions to occur later this year. As noted above, each of these opportunities represents a $500,000 to $2 million annual revenue opportunity for BLFS. Of course, this range is subject to change depending on the commercial conditions for each end customer.

Conclusion

On this basis, I don't expect Q2 earnings to serve as a major catalyst. I continue to monitor BLFS for a possible entry if the stock price dips significantly.

