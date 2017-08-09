Union Pacific Is Worth About $70 Per Share

As the great book "Expectations Investing" by Rappaport and Mauboussin points out, "stock prices are the clearest and most reliable signal of the market's expectations about a company's future performance. The key to successful investing is to estimate the level of expected performance embedded in the current stock price and then to assess the likelihood of a revision in expectations." The idea that the authors expressed in this book is simple enough, but quite powerful. We investors shouldn't try to independently forecast the future cash flows of a given business as the task is far too complex. It's better to use stock price itself as a way to gauge what the market expects from a given company. With a clearer understanding of the market's expectations in hand, it's then up to us to determine whether those assumptions are realistic.

The equally great book "Accounting For Value" by Stephen Penman goes into great depth about the mechanics of how one can use the market price of a security to reverse engineer what the market expects about a given company. Penman revises the wisdom of Benjamin Graham by reminding us that a stock's price is made up of the known (book value), the less well known (short term earnings forecasts) and the far less knowable (the company's long run growth rate). The exact formula that this book reveals is beyond the scope of this article, but it involves expressing a stock's price as a function of book value, short term earnings above a hurdle rate (10% in my case) and the value the market is willing to pay for long term growth.

I've decided to review the market's expectations about the prospects of the six publicly traded Class 1 Railroads. Please note that in this ranking exercise, I'm using forecasts presented by analysts. These may or may not be accurate or reasonable, but it is fair to say that they accurately represent the consensus opinion, the "market" if you will. In addition, for the purposes of this ranking exercise, we're simply trying to work out which is the least optimistically priced business according to the analyst community itself. For those reasons, it's appropriate to use analyst opinion for this first part of the exercise.

When looking at investing in one of the railroads, the first order of business is to unpack what the market is forecasting about the future growth of each business. This exercise will help me to disqualify 5 of the 6 from consideration, and then do a deep dive analysis on what is in my estimation the best rail. Throughout this analysis, I will be constantly asking whether the market's growth assumptions at these prices make sense.

I've looked at the predictions the market has baked in to the six publicly traded Class 1 Railroads and I've found a remarkable level of dispersion. On the most extremely risky side of the equation is Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Given the current book value per share, and analyst EPS forecasts for the next two years, the market seems to be assuming a long term rate of growth for this company around 7%. This seems excessive to me.

On the other side of the equation is Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), with an implied growth rate of only about 3.9%. This may still be excessive, but it is not egregiously so. That said, I don't prefer Canadian Pacific for a few reasons. First, analyst forecasts that I've used to derive this growth rate are optimistic in my view. The analyst community is forecasting that earnings at Canadian Pacific will grow by about 33% over the next year. That may be the case, but it's a stretch in my view. Second, there are problems associated with Canadian Pacific that increase the innate risk of that business. The railroad has the highest amount of northern track, making it more susceptible to winter slowdowns.

A better relative choice would be Union Pacific (UNP) in my view. The long term growth rate implied by the current price is about 4.86%, which is still high but may be more reasonable given the part of the country in which Union Pacific operates. Additionally, analysts are only forecasting a 15.75% bump in EPS next year, which is among the least optimistic growth assumptions of associated with all of the Class 1 railroads. At the very least, this analysis will cause me to look more deeply into Union Pacific as a potential investment. The remainder of this article will be focused on a detailed review of the company. I'll specifically be trying to answer whether I consider it to be reasonable to expect a long run 4.86% growth rate out of this railroad. If not, then I must avoid all of the Class 1 rails because if Union Pacific doesn't meet my risk-return requirements, none of them do.

Deep Dive Into Union Pacific

At the moment, the market seems to be forecasting a long run growth rate of about 4.86% for the company. This growth rate includes a 10% charge against future earnings that I charge as a risk premium over the risk free rate of a T-Bill. This risk premium is what I charge for taking on the risks of investing in a stock. Among other things, it relates to risk resulting in cyclicality of earnings, and the time value of money.

Does the market's long term 4.86% growth forecast make sense? Looking at the financial performance of the company since the financial crisis offers mixed results. Over the relatively long term (9 years), both net income and cash from operations have grown at a compounded rate of somewhere between 6.8% and 7.15%, well over the market implied growth rate. That said, a very compelling argument could be made to suggest that the best growth is behind the firm, given that growth rates have slowed recently to around 4%. The ambiguity associated with this prompts the question: is there anything on the horizon that will bump the growth rate from the short run doldrums back to the more long run average? If so, this is a good buy. If not, we should avoid it until the market's growth expectations come down. In order to answer the question, I'll review the prospects for each of Union Pacific's primary commodities.

Agricultural Products

Since the depths of the financial crisis, Agricultural Products shipments have grown at a compounded rate of about 1.5%. Over the same period, the population of the United States has grown at a compounded rate of about .8%. I'm going to assume that this rate of growth will continue at 1.5%, given what's going on with domestic and global food production (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates).

Automotive

The automotive group is the bright spot of the business, having grown at a compounded rate of about 4.5%. Because of its proximity to 40 vehicle distribution centers, five vehicle assembly plants, and its connection to West Coast ports and all six major Mexico gateways, Union Pacific is the largest auto carrier west of the Mississippi River. This segment is the fastest grower, but it only accounts for 11% of total freight revenue for the business. For that reason, we'll need to see a great deal more growth from this segment to move the needle materially in my view.

That said, the firm has demonstrated some real innovation here by offering total supply chain logistics for major automotive manufacturers through their ShipCarsNow, and Union Pacific Distribution Services subsidiaries. They are also providing multi-modal transportation services to car rental and auto financing companies. These initiatives help Union Pacific reach non-rail served clients and they're a sign that the spirit of innovation is alive at the firm.

J.D. Power is forecasting a decline of about 2% in auto sales in 2017 relative to 2016, so I'm going to assume a reduction in Union Pacific's Automotive business by that amount.

Chemicals

The Chemical business is comprised of six different categories (industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizer, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil and soda ash) have grown at a compounded growth rate of about 3.75% since 2008. This catch all unit is affected by demand factors ranging from construction to food processing to automotive to agricultural production. For that reason, I'm going to forecast growth on par with the expected GDP growth rate of the United States. With that in mind, I'm assuming another $86 million of revenue will come out of this group over the next year.

Coal/Energy

Revenue from the group formerly called "Energy", now called "Coal" has declined at a compounded rate of about 5% since 2008. In 2016, the level of domestic coal consumption reached its lowest level since 1978. From this low base, coal production is expected to grow at a rate of about 8% in 2017, and going flat in 2018. In my view, it's reasonable to suggest that Union Pacific's coal haulings will mirror this production increase, so I will forecast revenue gains of about $195 million for the Coal segment.

Industrial Products

Revenue from the Industrial Products group is essentially flat over the past 9 years (up at a CAGR of about .25%). "Industrial Products" is made up of six major groupings (construction products, minerals, metals, lumber, paper, and other specialty products), but the group is driven largely by construction activity since "construction products", and "lumber" make up about 48% of the group's revenues. In my forecast I'm going to assume a relatively robust growth rate for this group (1.25%) this year based on strong demand for frac sand.

Intermodal

Union Pacific's Intermodal business has grown at a CAGR of about 2.3% since the financial crisis. In my opinion, talk about West Coast ports losing in relative status to East Coast ports because of the Panama Canal expansion is overdone. This is especially so in light of the fact that the shipping industry is moving toward jumbo ships that carry 21,000 containers that the expanded Panama Canal cannot handle. That said, in my view, the domestic side of the Intermodal business will be the bright spot this year. I will estimate a rebound of about 4% to Union Pacific's overall Intermodal business in 2017 over the relatively sluggish 2016 performance.

Putting It All Together

My forecast suggests that the growth rate for these six segments suggests that freight revenues will grow at about 2.6% over last year, and I will assume this will translate into earnings gains. That is obviously a far cry from the long run 4.86% growth rate embedded in the stock price at the moment. In addition, the long run 4.86% growth rate assumption is predicated on the idea that the analyst community is correct in their forecast for the next two years' earnings gains. Given the exercise I've gone through above, I think the analyst community is wildly optimistic in their EPS forecasts, suggesting that the gap between reasonable long term value and the current price is quite wide.

This prompts the question, then: "What is a reasonable price for Union Pacific?"

It's all well and good to say that shares are overpriced, but Union Pacific is a highly attractive investment to me, so I must determine what price I'd be willing to pay for the shares. In order to answer that question, I'll input my short term forecasts, along with current book value and a more reasonable long term growth rate into the formula.

In my view, a reasonable, if somewhat optimistic, long run growth rate for this business is approximately 4%. This growth rate estimation comes from a combination of efficiencies in the business, long term problems with the trucking industry, and the growth in the overall economy. In addition, I think a reasonable earnings forecast for the next two years is to grow at about 2.5% per year. Finally, we know that Union Pacific has a current book value per share of about $24.37. Putting all of this together, and continuing to charge 10% to the future earnings stream, in my estimation, a fair price to pay for Union Pacific is about $70 per share.

This isn't an algebra exam. The point isn't to work out the price of a share with a great deal of mathematical precision. The point is to work out how close (or far) the share price is from its current reasonable long term value. Given what we know about the current book value per share and what I estimate is a reasonable short term earnings forecast and long run growth rate for the business, I estimate that the shares are between 30-35% overpriced. This suggests to me that there's more risk than reward embedded in share price at this time. A marginal investor can expect to clip the dividends, which at the moment represent an uptick of about 10 basis points over the current 10 year T-Bond rate . That marginal investor would be taking on a great deal of risk to acquire that dividend stream, though.

The "Expectations Investing" idea a powerful approach to investing that I plan to write about a great deal. In my view, the most compelling thing about this approach is that it helps investors avoid losses, which is more than half the game of investing. As an army of psychology researchers have already proven, we feel the emotional pain of a loss much more keenly than we take pleasure in an identical gain. Beyond the emotional damage that losses bring about is the fact that we have to work twice as hard (take much more risk) to get back what we lost. For example, if we lose 50% in year one, we must make 100% in year two just to get back to the starting line. Thus, my philosophy is driven first and foremost by an obsessive need to avoid losses. The shares of Union Pacific (and the other Class 1 rails) may continue to rise from here as investors remain relatively manic, but every penny of increased share price simply inflates the risk. I would strongly suggest that investors avoid Union Pacific (and the other Class 1 railroads), as the shares are priced very optimistically. The stock may continue to rise from here, but in my view, those gains will be temporary and will be given back when price and value inevitably collide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.