Is This A Melt-Up?

To be a successful investor, a disciplined approach toward evaluating and timing the stock market is essential. Successful timing involves buying stocks only when the “tape” is strong, which typically implies strong volume, a rising advance-decline (A-D) line, and fewer than 40 NYSE stocks making new 52-week lows on a daily basis.

As successful as this approach has been over the years, it’s not perfect. One thing any trader or investor who has a few years experience under his belt knows is that there is no “Holy Grail” when it comes to stock market timing. A disciplined approach, however, is the closest thing to it, at least in the long term. But as with almost any rule there are exceptions however rare they might be.



The current market environment is, I believe, one of those rare exceptions to the rule. In my 20 years in this business, I’ve only encountered “exceptional” times like this on two other occasions: once in the late 1990s during the Internet bubble and again in 2007 prior to the credit crash. In both cases the market kept advancing steadily over a period of several months despite there being more than 40 new lows on many days, and in spite of lagging internal momentum. This especially held true with the NASDAQ stocks.



The situation I described above is, to a degree, clearly evident in the current market. For the last few weeks there have been prolonged periods where either new 52-week lows on the NYSE have been well above 40. This attests to the fact that more than a few industry groups are significantly lagging the major averages. Some groups, like the oil/gas stocks and some segments of retail, are in what might be considered major declines. And yet the Dow and S&P 500 keep advancing, seemingly immune to the influence of the negative undercurrents.



Whenever the major indices surge ahead despite a lack of strong internal momentum there is typically but one explanation for it: a “melt-up” is underway. Melt-ups, or blow-offs, occur when a market advance has become thoroughly established and has attracted a strong flow of funds, which in turn creates a positive feedback loop for higher prices. In most melt-up scenarios the funds to keep the market rally intact come from small retail investors. This time around, though, the public isn’t heavily participating in the market as active traders. Indeed, much of the influx of funds is coming from other sources. One of those sources is foreign capital, mainly from Asia and Europe.

Another source of funds is ETF managers, who have been frenetic buyers since the November 2016 presidential election. Much has been made in the financial media about the growing popularity of passive investing. Simply buying and holding an index ETF has become tantamount to holding mutual funds in that it doesn’t require active monitoring or trading on the part of the investor. They just buy and sit back, hoping to reap the longer-term rewards.



Yet despite the self-evident lack of voluble trading activity which nearly always accompanies a major top, could the growth of ETF investing signify the onset of the bubble phase of the bull market? The answer to that question, in my view, depends on the extent to which the public becomes involved with the market. As only indirect participants (via ETFs and 401Ks), it’s not likely that we’re seeing a bubble in the classical sense. Instead, what we’re likely witnessing is a modified version of a bubble which involves the heavy participation of investment professionals along with incidental participation from foreign investors.



As is true with a classical bubble, the current mini-bubble is clearly being fed by frenzied buying. The only difference is that the frenzy doesn’t involve the direct participation public, which also accounts for the lack of powerful upside moves. Say what you will about the “dumb money” public, but when they’re all-in during a bull market the rallies can be explosive and tremendously profitable. The lack of public participation explains the lack of euphoria in the AAII investor sentiment poll despite the all-time highs in the Dow and S&P. It’s the raw emotion of the public that allow bubbles to achieve catastrophic heights...and then implode. The heavy buying this time around is mainly fund managers and foreign investors doing their thing.



The AAII investor sentiment chart below testifies to the lack of optimism among individual investors. It’s extremely rare to see the major indices at all-time highs and yet widespread bullish sentiment is nowhere to be seen among retail investors. Notice the trend of declining tops in the AAII bullish percentage shown here.









Investment advisers and corporate insiders are quite bullish by contrast. Here we see the Market Vane Bullish Consensus sentiment indicator, which measures the sentiment of trading advisors. They’re a pretty optimistic crowd right now, as the following graph illustrates. The reason for this is that they’re much closer to the market than most individuals are right now. The American public is still quite reticent to risk trading on its own in the stock market. Memories of the 2008-09 credit crash are still quite vivid with many; this then partly explains the lack of euphoria out there.





Again, the emphasis is on money flows from atypical sources into non-traditional investment vehicles. Dr. Ed Yardeni (Dr. Ed's Blog) has written extensively on this subject. In a recent blog posting he writes:

“Over the past 12 months through June, a record $357.8 billion has poured into equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs), led by $236.2 billion going into domestic ETFs and $121.6 billion going into ETFs that invest globally. All three inflows are at, or near, recent record highs. Admittedly, some of these inflows came from equity mutual fund outflows, particularly from domestic ones. However, that could be the call of the wild convincing investors that the stock market is going higher regardless, so they are ditching managed funds for passive ones with cheaper management fees. Funds that invest just in the U.S. and $8.4 billion going into those that invest worldwide.”



Yardeni concludes that “the shift of funds from actively managed funds to passive index funds is significant and could be contributing to the melt-up. That’s especially likely since money is pouring into S&P 500 index funds, which are market-cap weighted. This may partly explain why big cap stocks, like the FAANGs [Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google] are outperforming assuming that money is coming out of mutual funds that are underweight the outperforming FAANGs.”

While the potential for a melt-up scenario would increase if the stock market accelerates higher between now and year-end, it would still likely take a considerable amount of time before retail investors became confident enough to shed their conservatism. If the sustained run-up scenario plays out, it would almost certainly attract a growing number of participants among non-professionals who wouldn’t be able to resist the allure of ever-rising prices. Yet even this felicitous event wouldn’t necessarily end badly due to the tendency for periodic market corrections to quickly wash out the weak hands and stimulate renewed buying among “smart money” pros.

In the final analysis, the current action of the U.S. equity market cannot be described as a melt-up, nor is it likely to lead to one anytime soon. The aggregate sentiment (zeitgeist if you will) of investors is one of great apprehension and will likely take many years to completely dissipate. The unbounded zeal and exuberance needed for a major top and market collapse isn’t there yet and may even require the passing of this generation before it returns. The best scenario the bears can hope for, therefore, is that of a mini melt-up which leads to a sharp, quick corrective decline in the major averages but which doesn’t lead to a major bear market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.