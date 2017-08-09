Frontier Communications: Where Is Revenue Headed?

Others, like the author, have argued that the higher revenue declines will return to lower levels, consistent with earlier historical precedent, once the acquisition has been integrated completely.

Recent market price action and short interest suggest strongly the "market" believes that revenue declines will continue at the levels experienced after the CTF acquisition was completed in early 2016.

Revenue is very important to the financial health of any private enterprise. Revenue provides the "fuel" for companies to be able to create earnings, generate cash and build wealth. Growing revenues create opportunity while shrinking revenue creates distress. Revenue is especially important to companies having high fixed cost and a large debt load, like Frontier Communications. In these cases, maintenance of revenue (if not growth) is absolutely vital to be able to cover the fixed costs, service interest payments and stay solvent.

This is why the future of revenue for Frontier Communications (FTR) has been such a source of lively discussion. While revenue is important for many well-financed companies, it is not as critical, nor a life-and-death element, as it is for a heavily levered company like Frontier.

The majority of market participants, as evidenced by a low market price as well as record short interest (and the vast majority of negative headlines at Motley Fool), believe that FTR revenue is declining at such a pace that the company will rapidly become unsustainable. The minority, apparently a very small and shrinking minority, believe that revenue will "recover", at least to a degree that it stops declining at the pace that is has since Frontier made the CTF acquisition so as to stabilize the finances of the company.

Much of the focus on Frontier's ability to survive revolves around their ability to compete, having much copper infrastructure, not enough fiber, poor service, high customer churn, with threats from satellite, cable and wireless. Discussions of the opportunity to use new technology offers some hope, while others view their network as so obsolete that it cannot compete and recover. I will be very honest with you when I tell you that I have no idea how to take all of these disparate elements impinging upon the future of FTR, parsing out their individual positive and negative contributions to sum it all up into a clear answer about their future.

The good news is that all of these forces on FTR get summed up every quarter into a single number: revenue.

All of these forces combine to deliver an overall assessment of how well Frontier did in the past quarter and it is all summed up into the measure of revenue. Lately, those assessments have not been very positive, a profound understatement. However, we now have five quarterly reports under our belt, so let's see if we can learn anything about what past trends may suggest for the short-term future, the next few quarters.

Reported revenue for Frontier Communications for the last five quarters (post-acquisition of the CTF assets) is shown here:

Revenue for the last five quarters post-acquisition is going from the upper left to the lower right, the opposite of what one would prefer to see if you are long. The reader would not have needed the least-squares linear trend line to detect that trend.

However, these "as reported" revenue numbers are not reported on the same basis as call center revenue is included for the first four quarters, but 2/3 is not present for the latest quarter. Sales of ca. $22MM from the call centers are reported the earlier quarters, but only $7MM is in the most recent quarter and it will be $0 from now on.

So let's restate revenue to exclude call center revenue ($22 a quarter) to provide an apples-to-apples comparison of revenue:



Some readers might suggest that this is a distinction without any real difference. Again, revenue is declining at an uncomfortable clip, same as before. The least squares linear line shows a relatively high R2 of 0.96. However, if you squint and use your imagination, one can maybe detect a curvature of the line, so let's fit a polynomial line to that curve and we get:

OK, it wasn't your imagination. The R2 has increased to 0.99, representing a better fit than the linear fit (even if it is a small difference and both would be viewed as acceptable). This wasn't as evident in the raw revenue as reported as the revenue has been pulled down at the lower end, disguising the underlying trend. Comparing like versus like numbers provides a clearer view of trend as well a a fairer assessment of the underlying trends in revenue.

The significance here is that there was a higher pace of decline, seen in the earlier quarters, that is abating in the later quarters reported. What revenue data we have shows that decline is slowing, not accelerating as some have suggested. Simple visual inspection of the "as reported" revenue, as seen in the first graph of the article, would not reveal that clearly. Rather, that graph appears as if we will continue at the same pace into the abyss.

Indeed, if you now extrapolate this trend forward for the next two quarters to get one estimate of revenue based upon historical trend, this is what you get:

and if you will allow me to place forecasted revenues (3Q: declining 1.3% to $2,267MM; 4Q: declining 1% to $2,244MM) for the next two quarters without affecting the calculation or placement of the line:

OK, OK, there are limits to extrapolation and I do not believe that revenue will suddenly begin to increase, as it appears to do, thus the 4Q line lying below the line.

It is easier if you are not looking at small differences between big numbers, so let's look at revenue decline for a clearer view.

This is a graph of the successive quarter over quarter revenue declines since the CTF acquisition. My critics might suggest that I used a shotgun on this and it is hard to discern any trend. This might help:

The trend is a bit more obvious, but the fit looks less compelling. As in the case of revenue, let's evaluate a curvilinear fit to the data:

OK, that's better. There isn't much data and the fit is not nearly as good as the revenue itself, but you are looking at differences between very large number; in addition, any noise in those larger numbers will be fully expressed here and some volatility should be expected. Even with that and with only four points, the curvilinear fit (R2 = 0.645) separates itself as better than the linear fit (R2 = 0.519).

Again, even with these four data points, it is seen that revenue decline is, well, declining and appears much more likely to be headed to 1% than 3%, to wit:

Using the same revenue decline basis as used for the revenue projections above (3Q: 1.3%; 4Q: 1.0%) and placing them on the least-squares line (without affecting the calculation of the line, so the line remains in its original position, unaffected by the forecasted points), the revenue declines forecasted for the 3Q and 4Q fall squarely on this line. Again, revenue decline appears to headed to 1%, not 3%, in 4Q'17, as suggested in earlier articles.

So What?:

1. These graphical illustrations of trend do not prove that revenue decline will abate or that revenue will stabilize per se. There are no "future facts" and all kinds of things can happen to impact the trend. Disruption could occur and sudden, significant events could take revenue off-trend. Neither bull nor bear knows for certain what will happen.

2. However, if present trends continue, then it certainly looks as if Frontier is arresting the rate of revenue decline. All concerns about cable taking market share, satellites taking over or copper being obsolete are all true. However, they were also just as true in the 2Q'17 or the 3Q'16 as they are today; as such, the impacts of these forces are already included in the trend.

3. If one or more of the elements, discussed in item 2. above, are to re-accelerate revenue decline, why would they suddenly become more influential now, at this moment, when they have been true for years or even decades? Why now? That is a question that continually remains unanswered when I read that cable will suddenly provide a knockout blow to Frontier. It can happen, but why suddenly and why right at this moment? Of course, they will continue to press down on Frontier as they have in the past, contributing to the slow, inexorable decline in revenue but that is already included in the trend. How are they going to significantly re-accelerate revenue decline? It could be true, but these arguments are unconvincing short of new developments that would catalyze this dislocation.

4. As covered in earlier articles, historical trend of revenue decline has been 1% per quarter, averaged. So, the current trend analysis also shows that the revenue decline is trending back down to 1% per quarter, identical to the historical trends. The reader can believe what they will, but it is not a coincidence to me that these trends highlighted in the article are converging with the legacy historical rates of decline.

5. Mr. David Hsu published an excellent article yesterday on Frontier (found here). There were a number of outstanding elements included in his article. One was a reverse-engineered calculation, from the guidance offered from Frontier leadership, of the upcoming quarter's revenue. The revenue that he calculated for the 3Q was $2,281MM ( vs. $2,267MM in this analysis) and for the 4Q was $2,258 (vs. $2,244MM in this analysis). Again, one can quibble about who will be closer, which can be fun but is not the key point. The key point is that there appears to be a convergence on revenue from a variety of analysts that looks more like 1.0-1.5% declines in the short run than the 3% forecasted by extrapolating the 2016 numbers (his calculation assumes mgmt delivers, to be fair). In turn, as shown in earlier models, a 1% per quarter decline can be managed by Frontier out to the horizon (if they are not able to identify ways to do better, and they have years to figure that out).

6. In earlier articles on Frontier, I had articulated a model about forecasting the upcoming revenues within the quarter. I had suggested that it would take 6 quarters for the CTF acquisition to be integrated, aligning the networks so that they work well together as this appeared to me to be a typical time for such integration. 3Q is the last quarter that should be impacted, based upon this premise, and 4Q'17 revenue should be back on historical trend. This mental construct is converging with the trends offered in this article, showing 1% revenue decline in 4Q'17. In late February, at 4Q earnings reporting time, we will find out whether this forecast holds or fails. So far, it seems to be holding.

Anything can happen. However, trend data is supporting a return to 1% revenue decline which falls well short of the revenue decline needed to create the insolvency of Frontier predicted by so many (and predicted by record short interest).

At some point, facts and data matter. When that happens remains to be seen.

No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTRPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.