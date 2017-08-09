Vivint Solar: A Way To Make Money

We recommend investors to buy a small portion now and invest more during in any pullback.

Yesterday, Vivint Solar (VSLR) reported its Q2 results after the closing bell. The company crushed analysts expectations by 27% on the earnings front and 10% on the revenue front. The company's revenues jumped more than 100% Y/Y and net income was lower at $4.9 million due to a lower amount of losses passed to tax-equity investors. On an annualized rate, the stock is trading at 22x earnings. That's not cheap. However, if you take a look at Vivint's impressive record, you will find that 22x earnings is a bargain.

We were strong bulls on Vivint. However, after the stock increased 90% in a month, we issued a "sell" rating. The stock is down 18% (including today's pre-market 5% drop) since our sell recommendation.

Now, after the 18% drop and Q2 results, we are recommending Vivint as a "buy". But, we also recommend investors to buy a small stake at current levels and wait for a pullback to buy more Vivint stock.

Please note that we have a 100% success rate on this stock as every recommendation over the last 5 months turned out to be profitable for investors.

Besides the 18% drop in stock price, Vivint's impressive record and management's discipline are the reasons why we are issuing a "buy" signal now. Take a look.

Improving sales and marketing efficiency

In the residential solar industry, taking a close look at sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of system sales and change in operating leases revenues is a must. That's because this industry is marketing intensive due to door-to-door and sales over the phone techniques used by solar companies. So, let's take a look at Vivint's selling efficiency over the quarters.

That's simply impressive. The company is now spending 22% of its generated quarterly revenues on sales when it used to spend 5x that amount previously. Also, Vivint is more sales efficient than its bigger competitor Sunrun (RUN) as the latter spent 32% of its quarterly generated sales on S&M in the second quarter of this year.

Improving gross margins on lease contracts

For the first time in Vivint's short history, the company managed to have a positive gross margin on its sales contracts. This is a huge accomplishment. If the company managed to profit from the beginning of the leasing period, then margins for leased systems will increase substantially over the whole life of the contracts. This should be rewarded with a higher valuation on the earnings front.

Increasing shareholders' value

The stock dropped 5% in pre-market which pushed the company's valuation to below book value by 4%. This is ridiculous as the company that managed to increase its book value by an average of 3.5% every quarter should not trade at a discount to book value or even at par.

And all of this is done by installing a lower number of mega watts, which shows a huge improvement in efficiency and execution. Vivint Solar is a unique value play. The company is having 5x higher growth rate than its closest competitor Sunrun while having higher gross margins on the system-leasing and system-selling fronts in the last quarter. However, Vivint Solar is only having a 60% premium valuation on the enterprise value to sales front. As a result, we rate Vivint as a "buy".

The bottom line: Those who followed our recommendations made a decent amount of money in the last five months. And now we are recommending a "buy" rating on Vivint and we are expecting followers to generate decent profits from this trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSLR.

