Priceline: Opportunity For Growth Investors

After shares fell over 7% after hours following an impressive earnings and revenue release with disappointing guidance by the Priceline Group (PCLN), growth investors have an opportunity to initiate and/or add to a position in this remarkable growth story.

PCLN put up another set of big numbers in Q2: reporting 21% Y/Y growth in profits, while EBITDA beat consensus estimates by nearly $50M. Total gross bookings were up 16.4% with strong growth across the board: merchant bookings increased 14%, room nights were up 21%, and rental car days boosted numbers by 12%. The one area of decline was the relatively small revenue source airline tickets, down 9%. Agency revenue margins remained strong and the company's profit per advertising dollar outperformed the broader industry, reflecting the strength of PCLN's competitive advantages in marketing and pricing strength. Furthermore, total properties available grew 39% year-over-year and increasingly popular vacation rental properties grew 54% year-over-year, further strengthening the company's already strong network moat.

Additionally, PCLN remains strongly positioned for continued robust growth. Forward guidance indicated that Q3 gross bookings growth of 11% to 16% and EPS of $32.40 to $34.10 vs. $34.14 consensus. The company should be able to meet that guidance and continue putting up strong double-digit growth rates for many years to come by leveraging its financial resources, marketing and pricing strengths and experience, and strong online and mobile networks to pursue growth in China and emerging markets and continue to build its moat via acquisitions. These initiatives will be important for overcoming slow growth in maturing developed markets and increasing online competition from Trip Advisor (TRIP) and Expedia (EXPE).

Investor Takeaway:

Despite its impressive run-up in price, Analysts still forecast PCLN shares as a buy with a $2082.5 price target. With a projected 17.58% annual growth rate over the next 5 years, PCLN appears to have a lot of growth ahead of it. If it can meet those projections and average 15% growth over the next decade, it will likely yield solid double-digit long-term annual returns:

Source

The impressive quarterly results combined with the guidance-related pull-back provide an opportunity for growth investors to add to or initiate a position in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.