Mylan: Opportunity On The Post-Earnings Dip

Mylan (MYL) missed earnings estimates with its second quarter results, despite results not being too bad. The valuation is quite low, which makes the company's shares attractive going forward.

Mylan's second quarter results missed estimates on the top as well as on the bottom line:

This came despite revenues showing considerable growth year over year, increasing sixteen percent compared to last year's second quarter. This strong revenue performance was based on strong growth in international markets, with Europe sales growing by a whopping 60% year over year, and other international revenues growing by 29% -- US sales, on the other hand, dropped nine percent compared to last year's second quarter.

The weak US sales performance was impacted by EpiPen Auto-Injector sales though, adjusted for those, US sales would have increased slightly -- still not as good as the company's strong showing in international markets, but it is good to know that Mylan is in a position where it still can grow its footprint in the US market.

MYL Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Mylan's continuously growing revenues are one of the key reasons for investors to own shares in the generics producer, and it looks like that growth will continue: Mylan expects $12 billion in sales for the current year (which would be a small increase over last year's number), but the forecast for 2018 is quite positive: Mylan expects its generic version of Copaxane, as well as its generic version of Advair to come to the US market in 2018, which, together with ongoing international growth, should allow for significant growth next year -- it is thus not surprising that analysts are seeing $13.0 billion in sales in 2018, which would mean another $1 billion increase over this year's projected results. In the long run the environment remains pretty favorable for Mylan: The worldwide generics market is poised to grow by double digits annually, with estimates seeing global sales of $380 billion in 2021. If Mylan doesn't increase its market share, investors should still be able to see sizable growth in the company's top line through the next couple of years.

When it comes to Mylan's bottom line, we have to differ between GAAP results and adjusted numbers: GAAP earnings per share totaled $0.55, up more than sixty percent year over year, but adjusted results came in slightly lower than in last year's second quarter (at $1.10). Let's look at the differences:

By far the biggest item Mylan adjusts is the so called purchase accounting related amortization: When Mylan takes over another company, the assets of the company have to be adjusted to fair value (which includes inventories, fixed assets, intangibles, etc.). Since those amortizations are a non-cash cost, I feel it is justified to back those out of the GAAP results. Other items Mylan adjusts for are acquisition costs (which are a one-time item) and legal costs (which are a one time item as well), thus the adjustments Mylan makes are generally looking reasonable. It is a positive that Mylan does not make big adjustments for share based compensation (unlike many other companies), as I feel that would be an adjustment that should not be made.

Mylan's free cash flows are at a quite high level: In the second quarter the company produced FCF of $610 million (which is slightly higher than adjusted net earnings, which makes sense for a pharma company -- thus showing that adjusted net earnings are realistic), and for the current year the company expects free cash flows to total $2.2 billion.

Relative to Mylan's market capitalization of $16 billion (at the current pre-market share price of $30) this is a big amount of cash flows -- the company's shares trade at just 7.3 times this year's free cash flows, which equals a free cash flow yield of almost fourteen percent.

MYL Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Over the last year Mylan has paid down some of its debt, but the company still has $15 billion in long term debt on its books. It would probably make sense for the company to divert some of its cash flows to reduce that debt further, and additionally share repurchases would likely be beneficial for the company's owners (as it would prevent further dilution -- the share count rose by two percent over the last year).

Mylan's peer Teva (TEVA) has been hit hard over the last few days, partially due to the company's high debt. If Mylan wants to avoid this, paying down $1 billion in debt a year would bring down the company's debt level meaningfully in a couple of years, and Mylan would still have more than a billion dollars left over for acquisitions and buybacks each year.

Mylan expects this year's EPS to come in at $4.50, and next year's earnings per share to come in at $5.40 or more -- based on those estimates the company's shares are looking quite inexpensive right now:

At the time of writing Mylan's shares are trading at $30, which is equal to 6.7 times this year's earnings, and equal to just 5.6 times next year's earnings -- if Mylan hits its goals and uses its cash flows in a wise way, I believe the company's shares could rise meaningfully from the current level. After all Mylan is a company showing strong growth in an industry with long term tailwinds, and the company's financials are not looking bad at all.

Takeaway

Mylan has dropped significantly after missing earnings estimates, but there are a number of positives for investors: Strong growth, industry tailwinds, strong cash flows and product launches in the next year that should add significantly to Mylan's top and bottom line. Due to the low valuation of Mylan's shares, I believe investors seeking capital appreciation should take a look at Mylan right here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MYL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.