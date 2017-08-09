Husky Energy - A Value Play

The company's current operational losses are not significant enough to explain the large discount in its share price.

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) is the fourth-largest energy company in Canada by market cap (14.6 billion). It focuses on extraction and refinement of heavy oil in western Canada and offshore production facilities in eastern Canada.

The company generated 9 billion in revenue in the first two quarters of 2017, while losing 200 million in income during the same time period. The company's stock price has tumbled around 60% during the past three years, and the company is currently trading significantly below its book value -- $14.6 billion in market cap vs. $24.6 billion in book value. Although the company is currently undergoing financial difficulties, these are not enough to warrant trading 40% below book value. Therefore, I believe the stock is undervalued and a great buy.

Earnings

One reason why the company's stock could be trading so cheaply is if it's suffering heavy losses. Although the company has yet to turn a profit in 2017, the results so far are not dire enough to warrant the company's current stock price.

Husky's net income decreased from $900 million in 2016 to -$22 million for the first two quarters of 2017. The losses have been mainly the result of a decrease in oil prices and impairment charges for some of the company's assets in western Canada. The company had a net gain of $82 million from its operating activities in the last two quarters.

Oil prices have decreased from around $54 to $49 so far this year. Although the price movement was relatively small, the company's operations in western Canada mainly focus on heavy oil production with a relatively high cost of production. As a result, the company is simply unable to generate profits with the reduction in oil prices. Besides directly reducing revenue, the reduction in oil prices also forced the company to write down the value of unprofitable ventures. More specifically, the company recorded a $168 million loss due to impairment charges in their Ram River and Foothills operations in western Canada the last quarter. Although the lack of profits and impairment charges are worrying, they are not significant enough to warrant the stock trading at $10 billion below book value, a 40% discount.

Impairment charges in the past

Another reason the company's valuation could be so low, relative to its book value, is if its assets are overvalued. Although this can't be exhaustively measured using only public information, looking at past financial filings don't seem to warrant this conclusion.

Husky reported the following impairments for the last few years:

All of the above impairment charges affected their Upstream Exploration and Production Segment, while none affected their refineries and other businesses. Although the company has had relatively large impairment charges, the only year in which these losses were significant was in 2015. Oil prices fell to around $30 that year, so 2015 isn't a representative year. In 2016, the company reversed some of these impairments, which is a good sign. If their assets had been massively overvalued, it seems unlikely they would have been able to partially reverse their writedowns in 2016.

To put the above numbers in context, the difference between the company's book value and market cap is $10 billion, a bit less than twice their impairment charges during an oil crash. Even if one believes more significant impairment charges are to come, it seems unlikely they can realistically be twice as high as those that occurred during the last four years.

Balance Sheet

A closer look at the company's balance sheet quite clearly shows that some of their assets are relatively safe and unlikely to be written off.

The company has the following relatively safe assets:

$2,500 million in cash

$936 million in accounts receivables

$7,812 million in downstream production facilities. This business segment is generally insulated from oil price movements, hasn't had impairment charges during the last few years, and generated $155 million in income during the last quarter

That's a total of $11.25 billion. None of the above are likely to suffer impairment charges or be written off.

Other considerations

The company is investing in new projects with the goal of reducing its break-even oil price, and has recently sold some of their assets in western Canada (read more here). The company recorded a profit of $34 million for their last asset sale, another small piece of evidence that their assets can't be massively overvalued. The above strategy should help the company return to profitability soon, and help insulate it from adverse oil price movements.

Conclusion

Husky Energy is currently trading at 40% under its book value. An analysis of the company's earnings, balance sheet, and recent impairment charges show a company that, although troubled, shouldn't be trading at such a discount. Due to the above, I believe a value investor should be looking into including the stock in their portfolio.

