Vantiv (VNTV) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 09, 2017 4:00 am ET

Executives

Nathan Rozof - Vantiv, Inc.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Philip Eric Rene Jansen - WorldPay Ltd.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock - WorldPay Ltd.

Analysts

David T. Mulholland - UBS Ltd.

Adithya Metuku - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alexandre Faure - Exane BNP Paribas

Oliver Gleeson - Investec

Antonio Casari - Northlight Group LLP

Ian Davey - SCORPEO

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Vantiv and Worldpay Conference Call. I must advise you that this call is being recorded today, August 9, 2017.

I would now hand the conference over to Nathan Rozof, Head of Investor Relations at Vantiv.

Nathan Rozof - Vantiv, Inc.

Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss Vantiv's combination with Worldpay. Together, we will create a leading omni-commerce payment company and the chief purpose of today's call is to discuss the strategic rationale and investment thesis for this transaction.

Please note that earlier today, Vantiv announced its second quarter 2017 results and Worldpay announced its first half 2017 results, both of which we will discuss briefly during the call.

The 2.7 announcement, slide presentation and other materials describing our combination, as well as each company's earnings release can be found on our corporate websites.

Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting non-GAAP and pro forma financial information, including net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted net income and pro forma adjusted net income per share. These are important financial performance measures for the company, but are not financial measures as defined by GAAP. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP pro forma financial information to the GAAP financial information appear in today's press release.

Finally, before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, you should not put undue reliance upon them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Please refer to the forward-looking statement disclosure in today's earnings release and in Vantiv's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additional details concerning our business risks and the factors that could cause actual results to materially deviate from our forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Risk Factors and MD&A, and there are other filings with the SEC which are available at sec.gov.

Furthermore, this call and presentation may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the transaction. And we urge our investors to read the proxy statement and other relevant documents filed or to be filed with the SEC, including information regarding persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation.

Turning to slide 3. Let me summarize the structure of this transaction. The transaction will create a company with an enterprise value of £22.2 billion or $28.8 billion. It contemplates a premium of approximately 34% to Worldpay's six-month volume-weighted average price and ascribes Worldpay's an enterprise value of approximately £9.3 billion or $12 billion.

Worldpay's shareholders will receive £0.55 in cash and 0.0672 new Vantiv shares for each share of Worldpay stock they own. Vantiv is offering a mix and match facility, and Worldpay shareholders will be entitled to a £0.008 interim dividend and a £0.042 closing dividend.

On Tuesday, Vantiv announced its buyback of 19.8 million Vantiv shares from Fifth Third Bank. Fifth Third is a strong partner as well as our largest client. We have a deep and strategic relationship that will extend many years into the future, and we are grateful for their support. In order to enhance the transaction by increasing accretion and to reduce the potential for regulatory risk, we jointly decided to execute this $1.27 billion share repurchase that will reduce Fifth Third's position to 4.9% of the new combined company.

Vantiv shareholders will own approximately 57% and Worldpay shareholders will own approximately 43% of the new company, which will be called Worldpay. The company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will have a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange. Cincinnati, Ohio will become the combined company's global and corporate headquarters and London will become its international headquarters.

Charles Drucker will serve as our combined company's Chief Executive Chairman and Co-CEO. Philip Jansen will serve as Co-CEO and Stephanie Ferris will serve as CFO, both reporting to Charles. The combined company will have a 13-person board, comprising eight Vantiv-designated and five Worldpay-designated directors.

As shown on slide 4, today's call will feature Vantiv Chief Executive Officer, Charles Drucker, and Worldpay Chief Executive Officer, Philip Jansen, as well as Vantiv Chief Financial Officer, Stephanie Ferris, and Worldpay Chief Financial Officer, Rick Medlock.

I will now turn the call over to Charles Drucker, who'll begin his remarks on slide 5. Charles?

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Oh, thank you, Nate. And Philip and I are delighted to talk to you today about this transaction. This is a powerful combination that is strategically compelling for both companies. It joins two highly complementary businesses and will allow us to achieve more together than either of us can do on our own.

Our business will have multiple opportunities to deliver growth. First, the combination will create a global eCom leader. eCommerce is growing twice as fast as the overall payment market and that company will have unparalleled scale, a comprehensive suite of solutions and a worldwide reach to be a global partner of choice.

Second, we will expand into high-growth markets in order to benefit from the secular growth in electronic payments across international geographies, high-growth verticals and new client segments.

Third, our combined company will have the capacity to deliver innovation at scale. Scale is an asset in that industry and so is the ability to innovate. What is uncommon is having the combination of both. We will have the size and capabilities to deploy advanced payment technologies in a way that are more nimble and more cost effective, further differentiated us from our peers.

Finally, all these strategic benefits are enhanced by significant cost synergies. We anticipate that this transaction will achieve annual recurring pre-tax cost synergies of approximately $200 million by the end of the third year after closing.

So turning to slide 6, we've all seen the impact of technology. Consumers worldwide now expect to transact using all form factors across all channels, and to do it simply and seamlessly in a way that are fast and secure. Across the world, merchants are rising to meet these expectations, integrating both their physical and online presence as well as their payment systems.

Merchants need a more global strategic partner to help them tackle complexities. Together, our combined company will meet that challenge by providing them simplicity and innovation. We will be the global one-stop shop offering scalability and reliability solutions that provide clients with always-on omni-channel payment capabilities. In particular, that company will be well positioned for success in eCommerce, the fastest-growing part of the payment industry. As noted on the slide, eCommerce is projected to double by 2020, driven by connectivity, mobility and cross-border.

The rapid growth of eCommerce creates an exciting opportunity for our combined company. As shown on slide 7, our new company will be positioned for success in fast-growing, but still fragmented market. Vantiv's robust U.S. eCommerce and omni-channel offering provides leading capabilities to domestic merchants. Worldpay's international online and multi-currency payment offering serves the world's largest eCommerce merchants outside of the U.S.

Together, we will create a unique and powerful global eCommerce player. Our company will have scale and a leading global position, enabling us to offer a genuinely worldwide solution with strengths across both the U.S. and international markets.

We will have the ability to support more than 300 different payment methods across 146 countries and 126 currencies. Our integrated technology platform will enable us to offer differentiated products, including data and analytics and value-added services.

Our combination creates an unrivaled client value proposition. We'll be a one-stop shop for global merchants' omni-channel needs, cutting through the complexity, enable them to enter new markets easily and seamlessly. We will offer merchants a unified global view of their data across the physical and online and mobile channels.

Our combined capabilities will create significant cross-selling opportunities. We will offer international capabilities to Vantiv's existing U.S. clients, help Worldpay's non-U.S. clients penetrate the U.S., and provide attractive solutions encompassing multiple currencies and payment options to global clients searching for a strategic partner.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Philip to talk about the business.

Philip Eric Rene Jansen - WorldPay Ltd.

Thank you, Charles, and good morning everyone. Turning to slide 8, Vantiv has pioneered the expansion of integrated payments in the U.S. and is now an established leader in this market segment. By working with developers to embed payments into integrated point-of-sales software, Vantiv has built a compelling solution that is particularly attractive in the SMB market.

We expect the increasing adoption of integrated payments among SMBs to continue to contribute to Vantiv's strong growth in the U.S. In addition, we see growth opportunities from combining Vantiv with Worldpay. First, we'll be able to more easily follow Vantiv's U.S. integrated payment clients and partners as they expand overseas. Second, we see significant opportunities in the UK with our existing 250,000 SMBs as well as with new customers as demand for integrated payments takes off. And finally, we see an opportunity to use our expertise as a springboard to expand into other markets as integrated payments gain more traction across the world.

As shown on slide 9, Worldpay and Vantiv have both developed differentiated expertise in vertical markets. We both succeeded by creating products and solutions that are highly specialized and reflect a deep knowledge of each industry. Because these solutions are embedded in their respective industry ecosystems, they produce strong recurring revenue and also very difficult to dislodge.

In the future, we plan to expand our virtual expertise, particularly in high-growth verticals. We expect B2B, healthcare and digital, in which Vantiv and Worldpay, respectively, have already made significant investments, will continue to benefit from increasing card adoption, creating sectors with strong and sustainable secular growth.

Looking at slide 10, our extremely competitive positions in the world's two largest and most developed payments markets, plus our reach into 146 countries will create a truly global platform for international expansion. What excites us even more are the opportunities to expand into other geographies that Worldpay is just beginning to tap. Latin America and Asia Pacific offer outstanding growth potential. We're already active in these markets, offering eCommerce solutions to global merchants. We plan to build up on our presence and go domestic over time in many of these markets, expanding our global revenue base.

Emerging markets are expected to drive 75% of all global card volume growth over the next 10 years. Together, Worldpay and Vantiv can leverage our position as a leader in the deepest and most attractive global markets as a platform to capture this growth.

As Charles mentioned at the beginning of this presentation, the combined company will have the unique capacity to deliver innovation at scale. As shown on slide 11, our combined company will be the leading global merchant acquirer processing more than $1.5 trillion in volume each year with one of the lowest, if not the lowest, cost structure. We will have the unmatched scale to support hundreds of thousands of merchants all around the world.

We should be really clear here. Size and scale are not the same things. Our combined company will not mean it'd be large. Our new company will benefit from the differentiated solution set created by Vantiv's agile, integrated and scalable U.S. platform and Worldpay's next-generation secure and flexible global technology.

Worldpay is just coming to the end of a significant multiyear CapEx investment program and the combined company will benefit from enhanced technology platforms. Both companies have built their systems to accept payments in any form as well as to support the integration of physical, online and mobile commerce solutions. Together, we will have a very powerful platform for growth.

These capabilities, combined with our willingness to constantly adapt and integrate new innovations, position us to serve our merchants at a single-point eCommerce and omni-commerce solution, making us a global partner of choice for merchants, developers and disruptors worldwide.

Looking at slide 12, joining our companies together will create an unmatched integrated technology platform. We will have a robust competitive position ranked number 1 in the U.S., number 1 in the UK and number 1 globally. Vantiv is today the number 1 U.S. payments company, with a leading position in both total and PIN debit transactions. Worldpay is the UK's number 1 payments company and the number 1 international payments provider, with extensive multicurrency and alternative payment capabilities. Combined, this new company will be the leading strategic partner for merchants.

Vantiv has industry-leading capabilities in integrated payments and Worldpay is a leader in international eCommerce. Together, we will be a global omni-commerce leader able to support merchants' integrated online, offline and mobile transactions.

As I said earlier, both organizations have deep expertise in vertical markets. We will create new solutions that enable us to penetrate high-growth verticals while deepening our presence in sectors that we've already addressed. Quite simply, our scale, our highly complementary expertise and our technology will enable us to innovate and serve our clients as never before, better and faster than either Worldpay or Vantiv could do alone.

Now, let me pass the call to Stephanie Ferris. Stephanie.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Thank you, Philip. On slide 13, we've shared some figures to size our business on a pro forma basis for the full year 2016. All of these amounts are before synergies.

On a combined base of over $1.5 trillion of sales volume across 40 billion transactions, we would have generated net revenue of $3.2 billion in 2016. We also would have generated $1.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA with an industry-leading 48% pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin. And given Worldpay's recent technology investments, this high level of profitability would still have room for further margin expansion. Our combined company would have generated $1.2 billion of free cash flow, representing nearly 80% conversion of adjusted EBITDA, which again includes Worldpay's substantial CapEx investment in 2016.

Looking ahead, you will see on slide 14 that this transaction will increase our ability to grow revenue, including cross-sell opportunities and expansion into new high-growth markets as Charles and Philip have both previously discussed. We also anticipate realizing approximately $200 million of annual recurring pre-tax cost synergies by the end of year three following the close of the transaction. Most of these will come from harmonizing our combined company U.S. platforms and from streamlining corporate costs.

We project earnings accretion to our existing and new shareholders beginning in 2019 and expanding thereafter. In addition, both our businesses have a strong credit profile, giving us ample potential to delever in the near term similar to what we have demonstrated in the past. We are targeting a 4 times debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio over the 12 to 18 months post closing of the transaction.

Turning to slide 15, our combined company will have a powerful business model and a compelling financial profile. Our business model features a high proportion of recurring revenue from a sticky customer base that enjoys minimal client concentration. In addition, we will expect that the tremendous expansion in payments in the U.S., the UK and globally will continue to drive robust organic growth. Our highly competitive cost of processing as well as our ability to expand margins due to our scalable technology positions us to be able to drive continued earnings growth.

Now, I'd like to briefly review Vantiv's 2017 second quarter results and our outlook for both the third quarter and the full year 2017. We are pleased to report another solid quarter with net revenue increasing 10% to $530 million and pro forma adjusted net income per share increasing 19% to $0.83.

Merchant Services net revenue increased 16% to $449 million, primarily due to a 10% increase in transactions and a 5% increase in net revenue per transaction. On an organic basis, our Merchant Services net revenue grew low-double-digits.

Financial Institution Services net revenue decreased 13% to $81 million, primarily due to the de-conversion of a major client, the remaining effects from the Fifth Third Bank contract renewal and lapping the contribution from EMV card reissuance and fraud-related services in the prior-year period.

Turning to slide 17, you will see Vantiv is increasing our full year 2017 guidance. Reflecting strong first half performance, we tightened the low end of our net revenue expectation, which is now $2.1 billion to $2.12 billion, representing net revenue growth of 10% to 11% above the prior year. We have also raised our full year pro forma adjusted net income per share range to $3.31 to $3.36, primarily due to the share repurchase that we announced yesterday.

In addition, we are providing guidance for the third quarter. We expect third quarter net revenue to be $544 million to $554 million, representing an increase of 11% to 13% over the prior-year period. And pro forma adjusted net income per share is expected to be $0.88 to $0.90. Our guidance, of course, does not reflect any impacts from the transaction with Worldpay.

Now, I'd like to pass the call over to Rick.

Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock - WorldPay Ltd.

Thanks, Stephanie. Good morning, everyone. Worldpay had a strong first half. We've made great progress across the business and delivered a robust financial performance, especially given the tough comparative from the exceptional growth that we saw in the first half of 2016. The further acceleration in the pace of our technology development, our innovation and our new products is delivering better outcomes for our merchants. And as we planned, we are successfully migrating customers onto our new acquiring platform, a key element of our technology which will enable us to compete sustainably and effectively on a global scale. And we're strengthening our customer relationships across all divisions and expanding our global capabilities and market reach with a focus on key growth markets such as Latin America and Asia Pacific. Our confidence remains high, and this is reflected in our medium-term revenue growth guidance which is unchanged.

As slide 19 shows, we've continued to make very good progress across all our KPIs. Transaction growth in terms of value is at 11%. That's driving net revenue also up 11%, a strong performance against the 16% growth seen in the first half of last year.

Underlying EBITDA was up 14%, with margin increasing by 80 basis points ahead of expectations. And we generated £60 million of free cash flow and that's a good performance, particularly given the headwind of over £50 million from higher tax payments and increased CapEx investments.

If we look briefly at the divisional performance on slide 20, Global eCom delivered net revenue growth of 17% and underlying EBITDA of 20%. And even with some benefit from currency translation, this is a great performance, especially given the 25% growth that we reported in the first half of last year.

We've seen good momentum right across the eCom business, and we're now really starting to see the benefit of the investments that we've made in our reaching capability. These are driving growth both in Asia Pacific and Latin America, while we're growing at a rate that's a multiple of overall eCom growth.

The UK has made good progress on strategy to deliver more value for merchants. Net revenue growth was 2%, which reflected the demanding comparative from the first half of 2016, as well as year-on-year increases in scheme fee and the deceleration in UK consumer spending towards the end of the half. We are expecting to deliver strong net revenue growth in the second half of the year, driven by changes in sales strategy, pricing and take-up of value-added products and services.

And finally, we're continuing to make progress on the repositioning of the U.S. business. There are positive signs across the broad front in terms of operations, customer service and products. Although, it's taking longer than we would like for this progress to be reflected in the U.S. performance, we continue to manage costs quite tightly and so underlying EBITDA was stronger, growing 12% on a constant currency basis.

And with that, I hand back to Charles.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Thanks, Rick. So, to summarize on slide 29 (sic) [slide 21], this is a powerful combination that is compelling for both companies. It creates an unmatched global eCommerce leader with a number one share in the world's two largest and most developed payment markets and with a number one share worldwide. It extends our presence into high-growth markets, and it creates a combination of scale, distribution and technology that provides significant competitive advantages, which will enable us to create disruptive innovation worldwide.

Concluding on slide 22, as I look at the competitive landscape and see where we'll be positioned, I got to tell you I'm very excited. This combination will enable us to leapfrog our competition and create the future of payments.

So, with that and actually before I turn it over to the operator, I want to thank our employees who really look after our clients every day. If not for them, we wouldn't be in a position to be putting both these companies together.

So, with that, let's open it up to the operator and take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thanks, Charles. And the first question today comes from David Mulholland from UBS. David, please go ahead.

David T. Mulholland - UBS Ltd.

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Just one on the technology platform and how you plan for that going forward. I just wonder if you could maybe give us a bit of color on how you plan to integrate the different technology assets of the businesses and would you look to get to a point where you have one single kind of acquiring platform globally or will you carry on with a separate U.S. platform and then use Worldpay's capabilities globally. Some color on that would be really helpful.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. So, we're still early on, but the plan is to, one, harmonize the U.S. platform and put that together. The other part is to take advantage of all the new technology that Worldpay has put in international and potentially put a bridge between both and then be able to harmonize the type of activities that you can leverage on each platform.

Obviously, we're in the early stages and continue to develop the plan. But really what we want to do is make sure whatever we put on the platforms can be delivered to all our clients and really have them take advantage.

Philip Eric Rene Jansen - WorldPay Ltd.

Yeah, David. Philip here. Let me just add to that. I mean, the thing I'd say is by combining the two technology estates, there will be some overlap, as Charles says, and we will integrate them into one common approach, but it'll never be one platform across the whole world. But the really important thing is what Charles said earlier about innovation at scale. Just think about the speed at which we can develop new innovations, new products, new solutions for our customers, and now we develop it once on a much larger business. So, that's going to be hugely attractive for our customers and very productive from an efficiency point of view for us.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. Our goal will be that our customers have one experience. At the end of the day, we put it together. So what happens behind the scenes, we're going to manage.

Philip Eric Rene Jansen - WorldPay Ltd.

Yeah.

David T. Mulholland - UBS Ltd.

That's great. And then maybe just one quick follow-up. Obviously, there's been a quite long runway in terms of delivering the new platform within Worldpay. I just wonder if you can help us understand how do you deal with the finalization of that platform whilst now (27:41) potentially or looking to merge the two companies. Do you have enough bandwidth to deal with all of the technology change that could be going on over the next 12 months and how do you make sure you don't see any disruption to customers?

Philip Eric Rene Jansen - WorldPay Ltd.

Yeah. Look, David, really good question. I think from a migration point of view from a Worldpay and all Worldpay, it's business as usual. We've got clear plans and as we say in our announcement, the boarding of new customers, the migration of existing carries on as per the previous plan.

I think your point is a good one and it's one that Charles referred to a minute ago is that we haven't got all the details thought through in terms of how we execute the technology agenda, but it's hugely exciting. I mean, we will get great products out there very quickly for our customers, but at the same time, we need to think through how we manage the combination. So, there's a bit of time and effort to go into that and we've got a few months to sort that out.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. And I'd tell from the Vantiv's standpoint, we have great people that do hard well. These are hard things to do, but they do it very well. And we have a history in the U.S. of being able to consolidate platforms and move clients, and we actually take the time and the care just like Worldpay has done to make it seamless, as seamless as we can to the client. So, we have a pretty good track record of doing these pieces and our approach is the same is always with the client in mind.

Philip Eric Rene Jansen - WorldPay Ltd.

And David, again, when we talk about it, we've looked what Charles has done, Vantiv has done over the last few years with integrating so many very sizable acquisitions and we will benefit greatly from that knowledge.

David T. Mulholland - UBS Ltd.

That's great. Thanks very much.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Thank you.

The next question comes from Adithya Metuku from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Adithya Metuku - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yeah. Good morning, gents, and congrats on the deal. I have two questions. Firstly, looking at the U.S., the cost base for the U.S. appears to be more than $350 million, including any centrally allocated expenses. I'm trying to understand why the synergies couldn't be higher than $200 million. Is there anything in the U.S. that Worldpay currently does but Vantiv doesn't do? And any color you can provide on the capabilities of Worldpay U.S. that you intend to keep after the acquisition will be very helpful.

And secondly, looking at integrated payments, Vantiv has had a lot of success in the U.S. with the integrated payments offering that you guys have. Now, Worldpay hasn't had a similar level of success, but they're ramping. Can you provide any thoughts on why there's differential in the adoption rates from the UK and the U.S. markets and what you can do to drive adoption in the UK? Thank you.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

So the first thing is our goal – like we said, early stage but our goal is to harmonize the U.S. platform and then determine – what we always do is what is best in class and what features and functions. We're going to harmonize the platform.

Right now, you're looking at a total number, I would assume. I'm not sure what exactly the number is that you're looking at, but that includes salespeople and we have merchants to cover, and they have banks and they have other components. So, we're confident of our ability to deliver the $200 million across the company, and I feel that's a very strong number from my perspective.

Philip Eric Rene Jansen - WorldPay Ltd.

If anything I'd add to that, Adithya, is we've given enormous thought and care to the synergies as you can see in the documentation. It's $200 million. We feel very good about our numbers. 63% will come from the overlap of the two U.S. businesses. But as Charles said, there are lots of things we're doing in our respectives (31:26) which revolve around revenue and customers, and that will not be put at risk at all. It's only when there are overlaps where we just simply don't want to duplicate activity that we take out costs. And we'll take our time to get it right and execute the $200 million as we've said.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. And I'd say on your second question, first of all, outside of eCommerce and our scale and innovation is there are so many good things in here. The integrated payments, we have a very good expertise in the U.S. and there's a lot of clients and dealers and developers that are moving beyond the borders of the U.S., and we think there's a great opportunity to help follow these – our dealers and developers to give them the capabilities to go into different countries. So, we think by working with them and working with Philip's team that he has the expertise across the world, we can then help drive adoption in other parts of the world in integrated payments.

Philip Eric Rene Jansen - WorldPay Ltd.

Yeah, Adithya. And I'll add to that as well. I think we've talked to you before about integrated payments in the UK. Again, the great benefit of this combination is the U.S. market is the largest market in the world and the most technology advanced. There's lots of innovation happening in that marketplace. We are now combined with the number one player in the U.S., but also number one player in integrated payments in the U.S.

Bringing that expertise in technology into the UK is much more easy for us to do now than it was previously. And the reason the market hasn't taken off yet is there isn't as much innovation. There are less players, but we are the market leader in the UK and we think we can use our current position to leverage the strengths of Vantiv integrated payments.

Adithya Metuku - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thank you.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Thanks.

The next question comes from Alexandre Faure from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Alexandre Faure - Exane BNP Paribas

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just a quick one for Charles maybe. Just excuse my ignorance in Vantiv, but thinking of your online exposure or online technology, do you have a high-capacity online payment gateway in for U.S. at the moment, or is it more a solution for SMBs, or is it built on the Litle & Co. acquisition in 2012? Just trying to gauge if you've got the technology to support typically the kind of customers that Worldpay will have in global eCom. Thanks.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. So from my respective (33:56), we have a very strong online eCommerce solution for the U.S. We bought a company several years ago. They're very strong player. We're thinking our products and features and functions in the U.S. are extraordinarily competitive and we've been winning share. Recently, we announced in one of our earnings call winning the Netflix business in the U.S.

The gap that we have today is to be able to get that global reach of reaching into those 146 countries and those 126 currencies and 300 different payment types, and that's a gap. So, we think when we put both of these together, it's really going to be a one-stop shop that will allow us for a U.S. client base who want to process international may use another processor, so they will tie that together and really make it seamless for them.

And also, for Philip's large clients that they didn't have as good of a U.S. presence that we can bring our scale and capabilities. And we're also excited about, as you saw on one of the slides, some of the revenue generation for our clients that helps them improve their off-rates and improve their forward rates. So that's core in the thesis, and we've been putting these two together, are extraordinarily powerful.

Alexandre Faure - Exane BNP Paribas

Very clear. Thank you.

The next question comes from Oliver Gleeson from Investec. Please go ahead.

Oliver Gleeson - Investec

Hi there. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. It's really about irrevocables. So the two questions, I suppose, is on the Vantiv side. Did you seek any irrevocables from any of the Vantiv shareholders? And if not, why not?

And then the same for the Worldpay side ahead of the scheme vote. Again, did you try to seek any irrevocables from shareholders? And if not, what confidence do you have that those shareholders will still vote in favor of the combination?

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

So, I think I'm going to have Nate. But I think the value proposition and our ability to grow in the future is really what we're talking about. And I think once we explain the business and where we're going and all the potential growth opportunities of payments going fast that I have high confidence level that our investors will see that capability.

Nathan Rozof - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. No, I think that's a complete answer.

Oliver Gleeson - Investec

Just to be clear, you didn't actually approach any shareholders on either side to seek irrevocables ahead of the announcement.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

I see this is very compelling that I think our shareholders will look at this and believe where we're going with this. So, I see this as compelling and I have confidence that we'll be able to complete the transaction.

Philip Eric Rene Jansen - WorldPay Ltd.

And I can confirm from the Worldpay side, we haven't saw any irrevocables from our shareholders either.

Oliver Gleeson - Investec

Thank you.

The next question comes from (37:14) from UBS. (37:15), please go ahead.

Unknown Speaker

Good morning, gentlemen. Congratulations on the deal. Got a couple of questions for Charles and Philip here. The first one was if you could just give us some more clarity around the timing associated with the key milestones. I understand you'll have to have scheme documents and a Vantiv shareholder document out and you have to make a number of regulatory filings would seem that Vantiv has given a length it overlap (37:38). So, one, could you just provide some timing on the key milestones for the deal?

And number two, this is probably a little bit more for Charles. In terms of the transaction that needs an approval from the Vantiv shareholders, and I see in the document here that the Vantiv Board intends to recommend shareholders who are both in favor of the merger. I was just curious, are there any scenarios in which that recommendation to vote in favor of the transaction on the Vantiv side fall away? Thank you.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah. So, the first question was the timing or the first milestones again, obviously, after 2.7 and then continuing to work with shareholders, the proxy, getting the votes through that I think we're talking about expected first 1Q of 2018 type of close. I'd say from my board – I mean, our board with all the facts and everything we have, both boards have concluded that this is the deal we want to do for our shareholders.

I got to tell you, it didn't come overnight. Like any other board, we strategically look across the market to see what the best combination and how do we grow better and how we position in a consolidated industry. I mean, in my opinion and I've said in other of the U.S. calls, this industry is going to consolidate. And when we look at the partners to be able to grab where eCommerce is going, which is one of the fastest-growing section, the integrated payments, this deal makes sense for our board. Philip?

Philip Eric Rene Jansen - WorldPay Ltd.

Yeah. I mean, I think it's fair to say both boards are very, very excited about the combination of two companies who've been performing extremely strongly for many years and I think just by putting the two together will be even stronger. So, I think both boards are – Charles and I have spent time with both our respective boards – are fully supportive of this combination.

Unknown Speaker

Maybe (39:49) down in just a little bit more specifically then for Worldpay – so, one of the concerns would be if there was another suitor that either looked at Vantiv or Worldpay, would that impact from a fiduciary standpoint for Vantiv specifically whether they would still be able to recommend voting in favor for the Worldpay transactions?

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

I think at this point, all I could tell you at this point is our boards have met. This is the transaction. We put out the 2.7, which should show our conviction around this deal.

Philip Eric Rene Jansen - WorldPay Ltd.

Yeah. Just to be clear, I think you mentioned our fiduciary duties as respective companies. I'm sure Charles can talk for Vantiv, but we at Worldpay have followed that responsibility extremely carefully and take it very, very seriously. And I think the board from a Worldpay perspective feels very comfortably follow that duty with a great degree of care. And I happen to know that Vantiv has done the same job, but it just confirm that.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Yeah.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. That's clear. Thanks again and congratulations, gentlemen.

Philip Eric Rene Jansen - WorldPay Ltd.

Thank you.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

We're waiting for another question.

The next...

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Go ahead. Go ahead.

The next question is from Antonio Casari from Northlight. Antonio, please go ahead.

Antonio Casari - Northlight Group LLP

Hi. Good morning. Thank you very much for the call. I would like to focus a bit on how the integration would work from a financing perspective, in particular regarding Worldpay Finance Plc, which is the current issuer of the term loans as well as the senior notes.

Shall we assume that going forward after the integration, of course, lenders will be able to rely on both businesses? And how would that work as a result of merger integration or would Vantiv become guarantor of Worldpay Finance Plc? Or in the other scenario, would Worldpay Finance Plc remain kind of separate and, therefore, lenders will only rely on the business of an EBITDA and cash flow of the current guarantors, i.e., the Worldpay business?

And I was also wondering if you had a conversation with rating agencies in terms of what the implication are in terms of the further rating of the Worldpay existing bonds outstanding.

Stephanie Ferris - Vantiv, Inc.

Yes. This is Stephanie. We've employed and been working with financing to complete this transaction. There will be new financing as a result of this transaction. I don't think we've disclosed the specifics of it quite yet, but you can expect that the financing will be based upon the combined entities' cash flows, not separate, as you would expect with a combined company. And we're very comfortable with what our weighted average cost of debt will be post transaction.

We've also, yeah, spoken with rating agencies and they're familiar with the proposed financing and can't comment on what they'll do on rating per se. But we have targeted and I think we said it and I think I've said it in my comments specifically that our intention post closing of the transaction would be to delever down to 4 times or below by 12 to 18 months post the closing of the transaction.

So we, from a Vantiv standpoint similar to Worldpay, take the financing pieces of the transaction very seriously. We have strategically levered up as a company to make strategic acquisitions like this one. You will see us delever very quickly given the cash flow dynamics of the combined company.

Antonio Casari - Northlight Group LLP

(43:59) Thank you very much. But technically from a technical perspective, how would you be able to actually allow current Worldpay lenders to rely on the combined business? Is a merger where Worldpay finance is incorporated into – is merged with something else or is Vantiv becoming a guarantor for Worldpay Finance?

Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock - WorldPay Ltd.

The Worldpay Finance payout – the issue of €500 million denominated bonds in Worldpay and has a security package specific to the Worldpay assets. That business will basically not have any additional security injected into it and obviously has a change of control clause in it, which is clearly triggered by this transaction. And I think it will be for Stephanie and her team to work out what financing structure is appropriate and whether this instrument is actually retained or taken out. But I suspect it will not have additional security injected into it.

Antonio Casari - Northlight Group LLP

Okay. But from a reporting perspective, would you report on Worldpay separately and not combined?

Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock - WorldPay Ltd.

Well, if the instrument survives then, yes, you would have to do that. But that's a hypothetical question at this stage.

Antonio Casari - Northlight Group LLP

Yeah. But on the other hand, it's quite difficult that considering the bonds (45:33), anyone would put their bonds at (45:36).

Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock - WorldPay Ltd.

Yeah. I think you've answered your own question.

Antonio Casari - Northlight Group LLP

Okay.

The next question comes from Ian Davey from SCORPEO. Ian, please go ahead.

Ian Davey - SCORPEO

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just a real quick follow-up from a earlier question. In terms of the actual approvals required for the transaction to close, you talk about HSR being needed. And then also later on, you talked about CMA potentially being muted as well. Could you just talk through specifically, which antitrust approvals will be required in terms of the timeline from now till closure Q1 next year? Thank you.

Philip Eric Rene Jansen - WorldPay Ltd.

Yeah. I think just for CMA, I mean, it's just – that's a standard process that we need go through in them. It falls well within the timelines that Charles has mentioned, but we don't foresee it. We've done a lot of work and we don't see any problems with the CMA.

Charles D. Drucker - Vantiv, Inc.

Same thing for the HSR. I mean, we think for the U.S. perspective, we've done work on that and we think our ability to get that approved is very good.

Ian Davey - SCORPEO

Yeah.

Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock - WorldPay Ltd.

I mean, there's two sets of regulatory approvals that are needed. One is antitrust, which the guys have had and obviously then the other is the licensing under the FCA in the UK and obviously, those processes just have to be gone through, but our advice is that we don't see any particular delays or barriers from those.

Ian Davey - SCORPEO

Right. In that case, why such a long timeframe from now to close? I'm just curious if there's no perceived issues with any of those.

Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock - WorldPay Ltd.

We have to achieve shareholder approval on both sides of the Atlantic, which involves a proxy process in the U.S. and a shareholder circular in the UK, which involves combination of numbers that have to be put into those. They have to be adjusted and audited. So, there is a process to go through to that. And therefore, we would expect and are targeting to close towards the end of the year, or as Charles said, in early Q1 2018, which I think is – obviously, it depends on how fast the process can go, but I think that's a realistic time scale at this point and we don't want to set unrealistic expectations.

Ian Davey - SCORPEO

Okay. So, as you're intending to receive the relative approvals prior to them seeking the shareholder votes.

Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock - WorldPay Ltd.

We couldn't go out with the shareholder vote without the approvals. So, yeah, correct.

Ian Davey - SCORPEO

Okay. Perfect. All right. Thank you.

Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock - WorldPay Ltd.

But, obviously, both processes are running parallel.

Ian Davey - SCORPEO

Thank you.

At this stage, there are no further questions on the call.

Nathan Rozof - Vantiv, Inc.

Great. All right. Well, listen, thank you very much for participating in the call today. To the extent you have any follow-up questions for either the team here at Worldpay or the team at Vantiv, please reach out to Charles King or the Vantiv IR team based on our respective websites. Thank you very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes the call. Thank you all for joining and we hope you enjoy the rest of your day.

