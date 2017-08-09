What AbbVie's Mavyret Approval Means To Gilead

Overall, this approval was priced into the market for both AbbVie and Gilead, and should not be a catalyst for either company.

On Thursday, August 3, 2017, the FDA approved AbbVie’s (NYSE:ABBV) Mavyret for HCV genotype 1-6 patients. Mavyret is a huge improvement over its predecessor, Viekira Pak, in that it is pan genotypic and does not require ritonavir or ribavirin for any patients.

Based on the clinical data, this approval was widely expected because it provides a shorter regimen for many HCV patients and provides physicians with another alternative to the standard of care treatment options. The SVR12 rates of 92%-100% in all 6 genotypes are excellent, and is an improvement over any Gilead (GILD) regimen for HCV naïve-patients with genotype 2, 4, 5, and 6 requiring only an 8-week regimen.

However, genotype 4-6 patients only make up roughly 5% of the HCV population. Genotype 2 makes up roughly 8%-10% of the population and is a nice gain for AbbVie. However, the approved label clearly shows where Gilead’s therapies still have an edge:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Mavyret (glecaprevir and pibrentasvir) to treat adults with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotypes 1-6 without cirrhosis (liver disease) or with mild cirrhosis, including patients with moderate to severe kidney disease and those who are on dialysis. Mavyret is also approved for adult patients with HCV genotype 1 infection who have been previously treated with a regimen either containing an NS5A inhibitor or an NS3/4A protease inhibitor but not both.

For the non-scientists out there, this means that Gilead therapies will still be the preferred therapies for HCV patients with cirrhosis and that HCV patients that fail Gilead’s Harvoni or Epclusa are not included in the label for Mavyret.

Now turning to the price of Mavyret and how it will affect Gilead’s earnings in HCV. On 8/3/17, AbbVie announced the price of Mavyret in the US as $13,200/month or $26,400 per 8-week regimen. It is also important to note that some patients (treatment-experienced HCV patients and others) still require 12 weeks of Mavyret to be cured at a cost of $39,600 (More on this below). Looking at Gilead’s HCV earnings in the US divided by US HCV sales provides a rough estimate of the cost per HCV regimen in the US (Table 1).

My calculation over the past 5 quarters results in an average price of approximately $38k per regimen. However, one must dissect the average cost per regimen into treatment groups of 8 weeks, 12 weeks, or longer than 12 weeks for patients with severe cirrhosis and other complicated conditions. On a quarterly basis, it is very difficult to account for the percentage of patients requiring an 8- or 12-week regimen. However, there has been a clear trend that US genotype 1 naïve-patients currently on Gilead therapies generally require only an 8-week regimen to be cured.

If one assumes that 50% of the US HCV patients taking a Gilead regimen only require an 8-week regimen, that makes the estimated cost per month $15,200 or $30,400 per 8-week regimen. Clearly, AbbVie has done the math and realizes that it must offer its new drug at a discount to the standard of care to gain any traction.

AbbVie’s Viekira Pak was a flop compared to initial expectations despite providing a significant discount to obtain a preferred formulary position with Express Scripts (ESRX) and is hoping that this 13% discount over Gilead’s regimens and an 8-week regimen for most cases is adequate to boost market share.

However, physicians tend to stay with what works and Gilead regimens have >80% market share in the HCV market, a multi-year track record of success, and will likely deal with PBMs where necessary to keep market share.

Table 1. Gilead’s HCV Revenue, Patients treated, and Average Calculated Cost Per Regimen

Quarter Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Q2 17 US $37666 38490 43956 38363 45452* Europe $28700 28761 26166 20291 25695**

*Change resulting from change in inventory cost and patient starts

** Increase in earnings due to recognition of deferred revenue related to an HCV contract

Comparing the clinical data, Gilead’s Epclusa provides cure rates in all genotypes of 95%-100% (Table 2). This is nothing short of amazing where a decade ago, success rates in most HCV genotypes were <10% and required 48-week regimens with difficult side effect profiles.

Table 2. Gilead’s Epclusa results are nothing short of amazing

Turning to clinical results for AbbVie’s Mavyret (obtained from the FDA approved label, Table 3), Mavyret provided 93%-100% SVR in all 6 HCV genotypes. It is important to note that recommended treatment duration for treatment-naïve patients without cirrhosis is 8 weeks and treatment-experienced patients for genotypes 1 and 3 require 12 to 16 weeks.

This is key as genotype 1 patients are the most abundant group in the US (75%, highest grossing region) and would provide little to no cost benefit to insurance companies over a Gilead regimen without an additional discount. Where Mavyret shines is in genotypes 2, 4, 5, and 6 where patients can achieve a cure in 8 weeks vs. 12 weeks on a Gilead regimen and comprises roughly 13-15% of the total HCV market.

Table 3. Recommended treatment duration and clinical results for HCV patients taking Mavyret

Take-home message

AbbVie’s Mavyret is an excellent drug in a very competitive space where PBMs, discounts, and historical results dominate the competitive landscape. Price/regimen has dropped by >60% over the past 5 years and SVR rates have increased from <70% to almost 100% in all HCV genotypes in 8-12 weeks. With the drop off in HCV price, many companies have pulled out of HCV research or taken asset write-downs based on the significant changes in the HCV market.

AbbVie’s Mavyret will likely gain 15-20% market share over time if their commercial department strikes a lucrative deal with PBMs in the US to limit competition. However, AbbVie can’t cut the price much lower than their list price of $26,400/8-week regimen (10% lower than estimated Gilead 8-week regimen) or they risk cannibalizing their own profits like they did previously with Viekira Pak. However, this time AbbVie has a superior product for genotype 2, 4, 5, and 6 patients (15% of the market) and a comparable product for genotype 1 and 3 patients (85% of the market).

Where AbbVie will likely gain market share quickly is in genotype 2, 4, 5, and 6 patients where it received an 8-week label, 4 weeks shorter than any Gilead regimen and would result in substantial savings for insurance companies. For treatment-experienced genotype 1 patients, patients with cirrhosis, and genotype 3 patients (85% of patients), both Gilead’s regimens and AbbVie’s regimen require 12 weeks of dosing and have similar cost.

Remember, Gilead’s 12-week regimen is roughly $40,000-$45,000 and compares favorably with Mavyret’s $39,600 list price for a 12-week regimen. The advantage Gilead has in this lucrative space is the outstanding track record and confidence with physicians to cure patients on a Gilead regimen. With a substantial market share (>80%) and a 1-year lead with Epclusa, AbbVie will need to strike a deal with PBMs for exclusivity to obtain more than a 20% market share.

However, I don’t see this happening in 2017 or beyond as Gilead management has stated several times that it will fight to defend market share at any cost. What is more visible is a $1B-$1.5B drop in annual revenue due to market share loss to AbbVie’s Mavyret starting in 2018-2019. The rest of AbbVie’s market share will likely come from Merck’s (MRK) Zepatier. What this leaves Gilead with is a $1-1.5B earnings deficit in 2019 (AbbVie stated uptake of Mavyret will be slow) and beyond where Gilead will need success from its in-licensed JAK inhibitor, NASH compounds, or an acquisition to fill this gap.

In conclusion, this approval was or should have been priced into Gilead stock already. Investors are still waiting (patiently or impatiently) for Gilead to have internal success or an impactful acquisition. Until then the stock will remain below $80. The waiting game continues.

I welcome feedback from all of my readers and will address comments as time permits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.