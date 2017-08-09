Linn Energy Is Borrowing In Order To Pay You

In an effort to expand my horizons regarding energy companies, I decided earlier this year to begin looking back at Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG). Previously, the company had gone under during the energy downturn but since exiting bankruptcy, management has been making a number of interesting moves. While I had covered the firm extensively prior to bankruptcy and while it was in its earlier stages of it, I had stopped covering it until this year. Well, on Aug. 7th, management came out with yet another intriguing move that has the potential to significantly improve the business but which may also provide the first degree of risk since the firm eliminated its debt.

Management may be taking on more debt

On Aug. 7th, the management team at Linn announced that they had locked in a $500 million senior secured revolving credit facility with the Royal Bank of Canada. To those following the company closely, this may actually seem to be a rather odd turn of events. After all, earlier this year, management proclaimed that they were now debt-free. In fact as of the end of their second quarter, the firm had just $183 million in debt outstanding, down from $5.96 billion a year earlier.

However, upon a closer evaluation of the enterprise, it becomes quite clear, to me at least, that management has a very specific plan of action in place. You see, by selling off assets and generating positive cash flow thanks to its new, slimmed-down cost structure, the firm intends to work on spending in order to grow production, primarily in its Merge/SCOOP/Stack asset base. In fact, as I highlighted in another article, management intends to spin off some of those assets in a 50/50 partnership with another business, with the spin-off adopting the name Roan Resources. The entity itself will go public sometime next year and, separate from Linn, will take on a revolving credit facility of its own in the range of $100 million to $300 million.

Anyways, by utilizing the cash it receives from non-core asset sales, presumably the spin-off as well, and from its own internal cash flow, Linn will focus on growing their business organically and/or through strategic acquisitions. You would think that management would also use their new credit facility to jump start that growth as well, and that's not a bad idea in my opinion, but there's a different approach the company admitted to taking. You see, management has made clear that it intends to use the new $500 million credit facility (all of which is undrawn but it does serve as collateral for $7 million in letters of credit right now) to not only buy back stock but to also issue, when it believes the time is right, distributions to shareholders.

This appears to be an odd, and is often a bad, use of funds. After all, the idea of taking on debt to pay dividends is really just shareholders borrowing cash now to pay off more down the road just so they can line their own pockets. Buying back stock can be a more reasonable approach if shares of the company in question are undervalued. In a prior article, in fact, I showed data that implies Linn itself might have a nice amount of upside potential moving forward based on the potential value of its reserves. Because of this, I would be supportive of some share buybacks if attractive growth prospects cannot be found.

Specifically, if what I'm reading is right, most of the remaining of its $200 million share repurchase program (they spent $27 million to buy back 841 thousand shares already this year) will come from its credit facility. Given that the interest rate associated with its facility is low, starting at LIBOR plus 250 basis points and going up to LIBOR plus 350 basis points, for a total interest rate of between 4.22% and 5.22% per year if my math is correct, and given that I previously valued the company at around $3.64 billion, or about $40.80 per share, the upside of buying back stock for a potential gain of up to 14% isn't a bad idea.

Truth be told, I am more skeptical about management's decision to eventually use the credit facility to pay a dividend, but that's just because I generally don't like dividends unless there's no other intelligent use of capital. After seeing that management, in the course of just one quarter, was able to reduce its expected general and administrative costs for 2017 from $120 million to around $95 million and after seeing strong operating cash flow in the second quarter of this year of $103 million, I believe that investors would be better off if management allocated all the capital they can to growth and share buybacks (preferably growth).

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am intrigued by Linn. Management continues to come out with positive news about the company ranging from asset sales (the company has sold assets worth over $1 billion already this year) to financing arrangements that have the potential to generate value for its investors. I am generally supportive of all of these measures and I believe the share buybacks will generate some value for investors, but it would be more appealing to me if management stated that they were more growth oriented than dividend-oriented. To be fair, they have not issued any dividends yet, but their very statement that they hope to use their credit facility at least in part for that purpose creates an expectation from market participants that they will do simply that.

