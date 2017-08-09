Southern Company: A Huge Loss, Now What?

Southern Company (SO) reported its Q2 2017 earnings last week with a net loss of $1.38 billion, primarily due to $2.8 billion pre-tax write-off related Kemper IGCC project. Southern Company continues to face technical and regulatory headwinds, but the recent progress on critical aspects of Vogtle, the addition of new natural gas revenues, and continued expansion of rate base to grow the bottom line will steadily improve business risk profile. While Duke Energy (DUK) is comparatively a better dividend option, in my opinion, further clarification about the continuation of Vogtle, rate case approval for the recovery of the remaining cost of Kemper IGCC project, and potential reduction in earnings volatility will strengthen the bullish case for Southern Company.

A few weeks ago, Southern Company suspended coal gasification operations at Kemper IGCC facility and booked a massive $2 billion after-tax charge. The one-time write-off dragged the Q2 2017 bottom line to a loss per share of $1.38, down from $0.67 in per share earnings, as it is unlikely that Southern Company will recover the cost of coal gasification portion. However, the facility will generate electricity from natural gas as far as it is possible and the recovery of remaining project cost eligible for rate cases will improve cash flow position. Furthermore, the continuation of Kemper IGCC on natural gas will allow Southern Company to recover its $500 million investment in combined cycle in the future. The story doesn't end with a big charge as the replacement of superheaters will disrupt sustainable operations, while adding more cost to the already overrun project.

Vogtle is an even bigger challenge for Southern Company as the total project cost could rise to $27 billion in a high-cost scenario. Southern Company seeking regulatory approvals to overtake the project, but its future is still uncertain. However, Southern Company has finalized an agreement that requires Westinghouse's parent company Toshiba to make Guarantee Obligation payments on a monthly basis regardless of a go/no-go decision. Toshiba will disburse the agreed sum of $3.68 billion over the next four years, and Georgia Power's share of $1.7 billion will reduce stress from Southern Company's balance sheet. Furthermore, the continued cooperation from Westinghouse in constructing the project and access to the intellectual property will help overcome technical challenges if Southern Company successfully overtakes the project.

Source: Southern Company

Southern Company will need $1 billion to $1.7 billion if it proceeds with Vogtle, whereas abandoning the project will cost $400 million. The management looks optimistic and intends to continue the remaining construction phase. Moreover, scrapping this project could trigger another big charge, but continuation will allow Southern Company to file for multiple rate cases in the coming years and recovery full investment. So far, Southern Company has recovered $1.4 billion under the NCCR tariff, which means significant future inflows will provide support to cash flow position.

The Kemper IGCC write-off dragged on the bottom line, but the overall performance of core operations remained quite stable with just 2 cents drop in adjusted per share earnings during the second quarter of 2017. Interestingly, Southern Company recorded a robust 21.8% increase in revenue, primarily due to the addition of new natural gas assets. Moreover, Southern Gas Company has contributed $2.28 billion, or 83%, of total incremental revenues during the first six months of 2017.

The lackluster revenue growth in retail electricity business is attributable to a 4% decline in retail kWh sales during the first half of 2017 albeit some improvement in the second quarter. The residential sector reflected weakness with a 2.3% drop in KWh sales while commercial sector sales remained flat. The increasing focus on energy efficiency efforts is putting pressure on electricity consumption growth across the U.S. According to the EIA's (Energy Information Administration) short-term energy outlook, total retail KWh electricity sales in the U.S. will decline by 0.4% due to 2.3% drop in demand from residential customers.

That means Southern Company will struggle to grow retail electricity revenues during the second half as well. However, growth prospects will improve next year due to 3.2% and 1.5% jump in residential and industrial consumption, respectively, and a steady rise in average KWh price will complement revenue growth. Southern Company has added 15,000 natural gas customers and 25,000 electricity customers during the first six months of 2017. The consistently growing customer base due to the net in migration to Florida and Georgia and steady expansion of housing market will also positively impact the top line.

Source: EIA

Southern Company recorded a sharp 36% spike in wholesale electric revenues during the first half of 2017, driven by long-term power purchase agreements for the wind and solar, as well as natural gas contracts. The increased focus on renewables will fuel its wholesale business in the coming years. Southern Company has placed 498 MW of solar and wind power in service so far in 2017, and these new capacities will increase revenue contribution from wholesale electric business. Southern Company is exploring an option to utilize third-party tax equity to develop a robust pipeline of renewable projects. The management is securing tax equity for its 148 MW Cactus Flat power project, which will commence operations in mid-2018 with two long-term power purchase agreements. Furthermore, the planned utilization of third-party tax equity to jointly develop 3000 MW of renewable projects would considerably reduce the amount of debt deployment.

The long-term capex is intact so far, but the management would reveal updated plan after incorporating new events. Under its current capex plan, Southern Company plans to invest $39.3 billion between 2017 and 2021. $7.1 billion in natural gas midstream and distribution operations to expand rate base and steadily grow its customer base, which will help generate mid-single-digit net income growth.

Final Remarks

The operating cash flow stream of Southern Company sturdy over the past five years. However, Southern Company will need more resources to fund its aggressive capex plan as escalating projects costs and delay in rate cases will put pressure on the balance sheet. Southern Company is already heavily leveraged utility, and its total outstanding debt has increased by more $10.7 billion over the past twelve months.

As a result, the normalized total debt/EBITDA is hovering over 6.2x. The elevated financial risk is also evident from FFO/long-term debt ratio of just 13%, well-below its long-term target of 16%. The financial leverage is likely to increase further, but periodic payments from Toshiba and incremental cash flow from natural gas agreements will partially offset the negative impact.

Source: Company Presentation

Southern Company is one of the high-yield electric utilities with 4.8% dividend yield, but more importantly, the company has consistently raised annual dividend payments since 2002. The growth momentum, however, has remained modest with an average of 3.6% since 2010. In my opinion, Southern Company will maintain historical dividend growth rates as its 5% long-term earnings growth target remains intact despite a big hit from Kemper IGCC project. The approval for multiple rate hikes, growing earnings contribution from natural gas assets, and stable regulated retail electricity cash flows will support sustainable dividend growth over the long term. Thus, at a forward price to earnings multiple of 16.2x while sector trading at 17.4x, Southern Company is a decent option with reasonable dividend growth potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.