Francesca's Holdings: Heads I Win, Tails I Win Less

FRAN’s large margin of safety as well as its bullet proof balance sheet will protect investors against possible economic headwinds and the delay of catalysts.

Relative valuation at historic lows with P/E of 8.8x and P/B of 3x; FRAN is lagging behind peers due to misconceptions on management's growth plan and value proposition.

Business Description

Francesca’s Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) is a specialty retailer for women. The company’s revenue makeup for 2016 is 49% apparel, 23% jewelry, 15% accessories, and 13% gifts. The main target consumer base for FRAN are young women between age 18 to 35 who belong to the middle to upper class and are fashion-conscious in their spending behavior.

The company currently operate in 671 boutique-type stores, including 334 stores in traditional malls and 337 in non-mall locations such as living centers and outlets. All stores are inside the United States. The company leases all of its properties, typically with a duration of 5 to 10 years with options for 5-year extensions. For a majority of them, the company also have termination options for early store closures. The company sells mostly products under its own brand name which are sourced from a variety of suppliers in the US, while also sourcing third party brands’ products occasionally. Contracts with suppliers are non-exclusives, which management claims help them to reach a wider range of suppliers at low cost. Their designs tend to revolve around a classical and elegant style, resembling products from smaller boutique shops.

Investment Thesis

I believe that FRAN is currently trading at around 80% discount to its true value. This mispricing is mainly a result of the two following factors.

The first factor is the public’s misconceptions on FRAN’s business model and value proposition due to its small size and therefore lack of coverage. On paper, FRAN’s margin and sales/sqft metrics have both deteriorated from peak levels, and its disappointing 2017Q1 result (revenue, earnings, and margin all missed consensus) served as a scary catalyst to push the stock lower as investors rush out of a stock few even understood in the first place, as they only bought it based on cheap relative metrics screening without any conviction.

The second factor is the negative sentiment toward the retail industry among investors, which has led to sector-wide selloffs and underperformance. Frankly speaking, the selloff was based on fundamentals as several major retailers were posing especially weak numbers and encountering financial problems, as well as the macro mall-based retail climate coming in to an age of decline. However, this phenomenon led to investor selling almost any retail stocks in their portfolio without even taking the individual company’s fundamentals into account, such as the case with FRAN.

After understanding the two major factors that produced this buying opportunity, I will then discuss three of FRAN’s intrinsic value drivers, which are:

Superior retail strategy that provides lasting economic moat and will protect the company against a variety of headwinds and risks. The current high return business model that generates large amount of cash and thus providing investor with a margin of safety relative to the price. Current growth plan is very conservative and therefore can be easily accomplished, creating additional cash flow for equity holders in the near future.

These drivers will help me to illustrate the intrinsic value of FRAN and its large margin of safety currently available to investor, and why this opportunity will offer superior risk-adjusted return. At last, I will explain the reasoning behind the assumptions that I used in my model, and the justification for my bullish, base, and bear case price targets.

FRAN’s Retail Strategy

FRAN has a unique and proven strategy. During periods of turmoil for the industry, they stuck to their core group: the 18-35, fashionable and affluent middle-upper class women who are educated and looking for a fun and personalized shopping experience. The evaluation of this group can be somewhat subjective, but with most of the millennials entering this phase in their life, we can expect the core demand growth to stay relatively stable. Also, it might seem too much of a niche, but that’s exactly the type of consumer base that’s expected to be the stickiest.

Through its long history, the company has gotten to know what work best for this group: having an enjoyable shopping experience and the possibility of discovering a unique piece that truly speaks to their taste and personality. To fit this strategy, FRAN customized their stores by having multiple store associates educated with their products for guidance as well as using boutique-like interior furnishing to create the atmosphere.

“Wide and shallow”

The key to their retail strategy has been the expression “wide and shallow” which is used repeatedly to describe their style selection. On average, FRAN has around 3000 SKUs in its 1,391 sqft store, and it cycles through over 12,000 styles a year. “Wide” stands for a large portfolio in their products that offer great balance, with 50% coming from apparel and 50% coming from jewelry, gifts, and small crafts. “Shallow” stands for a pseudo-scarcity tactic that management has implemented to increase turn time and optimize for fastest selling products. After years of investing in better management methods and infrastructure building, they have compressed lead time to only 4-12 weeks maximum. These factors combined allow FRAN to quickly replenish its stores with up-to-date styles and provide fresh offerings that are well diversified to their buyers.

Why this matters to equity holders? Well, first of all, FRAN’s strategy will position itself to better defend against the internet players, because shopping at FRAN is more like a treasure-hunting fun experience than the point and click task online shopping. Also, FRAN’s diversified portfolio will hedge out certain risks in trend and fashion tastes; even when its clothing is a miss, people can still buy their gifts for a friend. At last, FRAN’s quick lead times will allow them to quickly refocus their effort to bestselling products and optimize inventory. These are all indicators of FRAN’s economic moats and competitive advantage, which will allow them to preserve and grow their top line revenue through time.

High Return & Cash Generation

Simply put, FRAN is also a cash generating machine. In 2016, the company has turned around from the bottom as its ROA and ROE have both rebounded back to 22% and 36% respectively from previous years’ lows. If these metrics are not impressive enough, the company currently has a FCF yield of 18%, or in other word, a P/FCF of close to 5.5x. The current market is essentially pricing the company for incoming steep decline and some sort of early termination in the next few years, which of course, is absurd. Qualitatively speaking, there are a few reasoning for FRAN’s high return quality. First of all, its average store is only 1,391 sqft, which is a lot smaller than other retailers. This largely reduces its occupancy spending and also increases its margins and sales/sqft across the board. Also, FRAN has an average turn days of 34 in 2016, which is also significantly shorter than its peers. Like I mentioned before, this allows FRAN to quickly optimize their inventory for trends and availability, generating a higher return in the long term.

Another potential driver for higher return is the store economics. During the past few years, FRAN has grown its store count very rapidly. This has in general decreased sales/sqft and sales/store metrics, because new stores tend to start at a slower than usual customer flow rate and only picks up after the initial period. Growing stores rapidly also decrease margins and relative returns because the new spending on property furnishing and equipment do not generate enough revenue right away. With the expected store count growth leveling off to a stable rate in the next 5 years, we can then expect initial investment to pay off and thus increase margins in this segment.

Balance Sheet Strength

This high return model directly influences the balance sheet. The balance sheet is normally the last defense line when things are going wrong, but in this case, it serves as another value additive. Currently, the company has no debt except for a 75 million revolver that is empty and consuming roughly only 400-500K a year until 2018, but other than that, FRAN’s balance sheet is incredible light and flexible. It currently holds massive amount of cash, about 53 Million, or 53% of its current assets. And its liabilities are largely accrued operational expense. Also remember that is has terminal options on almost all its stores, so unless something goes tremendously wrong, FRAN is not going to have any financial issues.

This brings us to my next point. With the amount of cash it is generating, and likely will generate at a much high pace in the next 3-5 years, the company is very likely to continue increasing shareholder's value through share buybacks, which they have already been doing consistently for the past year or so.

Conservative Growth Plan

I have stated above why FRAN’s incorporation of its strategy and business model really protects its top line and enhances its bottom line, and now I will explain the basis for my projection: the growth outlook.

Management has repeatedly stated in the company’s 10K that its long term goal is to reach 900 stores with a 45/55 ratio of mall to non-mall locations. Unfortunately, they did not mention a specific deadline for this task, but for projection's purpose I am going to put it in a 5-year horizon to 2021. Now, I believe this outlook for a 5-year horizon is perfectly reasonable and very realistic for three reasons:

The required amount of store openings for the next 5 years is significantly less than what FRAN has done in the previous years. So, they have proven that the company is operationally capable of accomplishing this task.If anything, they should be capable of opening more stores than before, and they certainly are fully prepared for any short-term difficulties with a strong balance sheet as mentioned above. FRAN has a even stronger cash flow and cash reserve now comparing to previous years. This makes expansion a perfect way of utilizing free cash on its balance sheet in addition to share buybacks. With return numbers still at such a high level as detailed above, re-investments make a lot of sense. For a retailer that’s generating the amount of revenue and cash flow like FRAN, its store count is simply too low comparing to peers even under the current climate. They have pretty good penetration in states like CA, FL, and TX, but for regions like NY and the Midwest, there are a lot more opportunities to soak up especially given its demographics.

Projection and Valuation

(Notice: Data from years before 2016 are hidden for simplicity and spacing concern, and they have all been taken into account for all projections. All projections shown are the base case. )

In my projection model, I used the expected store growth as a baseline input to estimate the expected revenue every year until 2021. For the exact revenue of a year, I broke it down into two parts, Retail and Online. I didn't mention the online segment in the above because I didn't find it to be much of a value driver. It is a fast growing segment that is expected to grow at around 42% CAGR in the future, but overall, still remain as a tiny part of total revenue.

For the retail segment, I started with the individual store makeup (mall vs non-mall) as well as their expected growth. In estimating the corresponding revenue generated by these stores, I separated them in to two parts: existing stores, and new stores.

For existing ones, I started with comparable sales growth, which will help me to estimate what the old stores should be generating in the next year. Then, for the new stores, I first estimate their average area. Then, I combine that with the expected new sales/new sqft ratio to come up with the expected sales for the new stores. These combined will give me the total retail revenue for that year, as listed below.

Base Case Revenue Breakdown

Key Assumptions

Expected net new store openings: As stated above, with 900 stores as the goal in 2021. I am expecting net new stores of 46 in all three cases. This is a very conservative approach as in first quarter of 2017 FRAN has already opened 27 stores. The expected ratio is 69% non-mall and 31% mall location. New Sqft/Store: For all three cases, I am expecting a jump to 1,750 sqft per new store opened from 2016’s 1636 sqft because of the ratio of new stores opened. A larger ratio of non-mall stores will continue the past trend of increasing this metric. Sales/sqft : This metric is highly subjective. For my base and bull case I continued the trend down to 490USD/sqft as a result of new store dilution. For my bear case I used a gradually decreasing scale from 490 to eventually 440 in 2021. New Sales/New sqft: Now, a key issue I have encountered in my modeling process is the lack of transparency in identifying which specific stores are closed and opened. This can be a problem because a store in a high end mall is definitely going to have very different metric from a store in an outlet. I tried to mitigate this issue by using comp sales growth percentage, multiplied by past year revenue, and then averaging out the expected new sqft/new store and new sales/new sqft metrics using net new stores differential. For my base case, I used a gradually decreasing scale from 340 to 300, and for my other two cases I adjusted them by 2 each. Comp Sales: Probably the hardest metric to estimate. Although comparable store sales growth dipped below 0 during 2013 and 2014, it quickly bounced back to reasonable level of 2-3%, quicker than most peers who are still bleeding to this day. Due to what I explained above about its retail strategy, I am expecting this number to stay firmly around 1% in my base case, and for my bear case I am going to just expect a decrease of 3%. For the bull case, I am going to use a gradual increase of 1%. Gross Margin: Because non-mall location typically entails outlet stores and life centers, a larger portion of them will generally drive up average sqft/store and thus seemingly lower the sales/sqft and other efficiency metrics. This is a natural consequence of growth and should be expected to lower margin slightly. I took this into account as well but felt that it shouldn’t really be overestimated, especially when margin has stabilized during the past few years despite the same growth ratio for non-mall locations. For my base case, therefore, I used the same gross margin of 47% consistent with the past 3 years. For my bear case, I used a gradually decreasing scale from 47% to 42%. And for my bull case, I used 48%, representing the realization of previous stores' values.

Income Statement

Revenue-related numbers are acquired from the breakdown from above, and specific ratios are projected based on assumption and previous year results.

DCF Model

Summary

I believe that the base case scenario can best represent the future of the company and provide the most likely price target of 16.43 (80% upside). Qualitatively, this would mean that the company successfully finish its growth plan by 2021, while maintaining a 1% comp sale growth rate, the current margin, and only allowing a slight further deterioration in sales efficiency. I believe because of the three value drivers discussed above, this investment will generate investor superior risk-adjusted returns. For my bear case, I have a price target of 11.53 (26% upside), and for my bull case, I have a price target of 18.20(99% upside). The investment horizon of FRAN will be 12-18 months.

