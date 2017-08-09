Kroger Continues To Get Kicked To The Curb

Kroger (KR) can't seem to catch a break, continuing to slide this year. A guidance cut during its Q1 earnings didn't help, compounding its perceived problems. Now that shares are down by 30% year-to-date, I'd like to take a closer look to see if there's some value here.

Fueling up in Q1

While overall sales grew by 4.9%, this was largely driven by fuel sales, as total supermarkets sales without fuel was only 1.4%. The company's identical supermarket sales (defined as existing stores in operation without expansion or relocation for five full quarters) grew 1.6% including fuel centers, versus -0.2% excluding fuel centers.

This was a change from last year's first quarter, as well as fiscal 2016 as a whole, where fuel sales were more of a laggard. Fuel sales constituted 12.12% of overall sales for fiscal 2016, and dragged down its identical super market sales to 0.1%, versus 1% growth when excluding the fuel centers.

The company cut guidance during Q1, and explained that it will be focused on lowering costs. Fiscal 2017 EPS of $2.00 to $2.05 are now expected, versus the previous range of $2.21 to $2.25.

Respectable return on invested capital

Next I'd like to look at the firm's ROIC, as well as its weighted average cost of capital, or WACC. I built the below model (and all others) in Excel using data from Kroger's most recent 10-K.

I doubt the company's cost of equity is really so low, so I also decided to adjust its WACC within a range that considers varying costs of equity.

I'd say there's a good chance the company is earning economic profits, where it is able to sustainably out-earn its cost of capital, but I'd also like to take into consideration its "off-balance sheet" operating leases. To accomplish this, I first calculated the internal rate of return of its capital leases, and then used this number as the discount rate to capitalize its operating leases.

With this value, I inserted the off-balance sheet leases into the overall capital structure to arrive at an adjusted debt-to-equity ratio.

Kroger's debt-to-equity jumps higher by almost 43% when factoring in its operating leases, and this has a notable impact on its return on invested capital, too. First, we need to adjust its EBIT, or operating profit.

Now we can account for taxes to arrive at an adjusted net operating profit, after tax - aka NOPAT - which is the numerator in the ROIC equation.

After adjusting NOPAT and the capital base denominator for the operating leases, ROIC drops below 10%. This number still sits comfortably above its WACC, however, even when assuming a higher 15% cost of equity.

High leverage, high return on equity

The company utilizes a large amount of leverage, which magnifies returns to the shareholder. I created the below Dupont to further analyze this phenomena.

Operating margins dipped in fiscal 2016, but groceries are a cutthroat business, and they tend to remain slim for the industry, not just Kroger. It also operates with a large amount of leverage (which magnifies ROE), and its leverage ratio is double that of many peers such as Wal-Mart (WMT), Sprouts (SFM), and Whole Foods (WFM) - who maintain asset-to-equity ratios of roughly 2.56, 2.14, and 1.97, respectively.

Kroger excels at asset efficiency, however, besting WMT's asset turnover of 2.44x, SFM's of 2.82x, and WFM's of 2.60x. Kroger's asset turnover ratio of 3.28x has also slipped sequentially, however.

Conclusion

I'm not convinced that Amazon (AMZN) will be that big of a threat to Kroger's business, I think Wal-Mart is more of a concern - as it's already the nation's largest provider of groceries. Although if Amazon continues its expansion into cutthroat, low margin groceries in conjunction with Wal-Mart, price wars could be ugly in a worst-case scenario. One of the larger risks surrounding Kroger's business is the fact that most of its workforce is covered under collective bargaining agreements, and if relations with the unions turn ugly, disruptions could hurt the company, especially if Amazon and Wal-Mart decide to put the squeeze on during that time. Will that ever all happen at once? Probably not, but better to be paranoid than extra optimistic, in my opinion.

KR shares currently trade at only 11.77 to 12.06 times management's lowered earnings estimates for fiscal 2017, which looks pretty cheap to me. The five year average is around 18 times earnings, while the median for a full business cycle (thirteen years) is roughly 16 times earnings. If things get better, and/or perception changes, not a lot has to go right for shares to work out rather well as a trade. Perceptions can also stick around for a long time, though, which makes me nervous about calling the bottom here, but I think that the value is likely there below the noise.

