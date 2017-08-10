A Celgene-Ius Investment



(Source – Shutterstock)

Investment Thesis

When describing a ‘value’ stock, one might think of something which trades at a lower price relative to its fundamentals e.g. earnings, revenue, and dividends. A company with a trailing P/E ratio of over 30 would most likely be off the cards let alone Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) with a ratio of 52. However, looking at the PEG ratio and noting that for most a PEG ratio below 1 is considered cheap, perhaps mentioning that Celgene’s ratio of 0.93 may change your mind. Currently, healthcare companies are having a hard time with the volatility caused by the repeal of Obamacare under Trump administration; this could be a perfect time to buy as we enter the calm before the growth storm. The company reported very strong second-quarter growth beating on both earnings and sales estimates (An overview may be found here: Press Release.) Revlimid continued to exceed expectation driven by a market share growth and the prospect for FY18 to allow treatment for multiple myeloma (NYSE:MM).

Dependency on Revlimid

One of Celgene’s key revenue drivers is the continued success in Revlimid, rather alarmingly it contributed to over 62% of the company’s total revenue with global sales hitting $7bn, up 20%. My initial concern with this is that given a scenario where a rogue company comes up with new a new form of treatment that replaces Revlimid, then what happens to Celgene’s revenues? There is nothing to say that at some university somewhere in the world, there is a 0 probability of a drug being synthesised which is better. In my opinion, this is a huge risk to take on given that its success relies on the oral immunomodulatory drug staying the preferred treatment for MM, myelodysplastic syndromes (NYSE:MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). According to Zacks Research:

Market share gains in key markets and longer treatment duration are contributing to the drug’s growth. Meanwhile, Celgene is working on expanding Revlimid’s label further. Revlimid received FDA approval to use as maintenance treatment in NDMM patients after they receive an autologous stem-cell transplant. The drug was also approved in the EU for the same. NDMM market share continues to grow outside of the U.S., with a positive uptake both in EU and in Japan.

Undeniably the success of the drug is clearly huge; however, like most things, you cannot ensure eternal success and at some point, in time they will have to rely on another drug to drive revenues and this is where I think Celgene’s main investment risk lies. For purposes of simulation, let’s suppose that for fiscal year 2018 Revlimid is no longer a drug that Celgene manufactures, and let’s keep revenue growth rates identical to last year and considering only the 38% without dependency on Revlimid. Last year they reported revenue growth of 21.32%, so hence in FY18 they will report revenues of only $5.18bn and then continuing this, it would take 4 further years to reach revenues of that reported in FY16 – perhaps now you can see my concern.

Multiples Valuation

(Author's multiples valuation; Data - Nasdaq and Financial Times)

Comparing Celgene Corporation against its rivals using a basic multiples model, it was clear to see that despite CELG currently sitting with a P/E ratio higher than the mean, its metrics weren’t all that bad. With respect to its peers, its earnings per share were considerably lower however this may pick up in due course once we see drugs such as Pomalyst/Imnovid, Abraxane and Otezla pick up in popularity. Looking at the above, we could deduce two main things about Celgene. The first being that with respect to market capitalisation, it is priced quite low given that Amgen, Inc. is trading at almost a 27% higher. On the other hand, backed up by the share price of AbbVie Inc, the estimation of Celgene Corporation suggests that it is no longer trading on fundamentals and is heavily influenced by investor confidence. Valuing the company compared to its peers yielded a share price of $76.14; this is almost half that of the price that a DCF valuation points Celgene towards, but nevertheless growth forecasts and figures makes this still a promising investment.

DCF Valuation

Digging deeper into the company’s financials, conducting a DCF analysis yielded better results than the comparable company analysis. Although above we see indications that Celgene could be trading at a premium, its fundamentals are in fact strong, however, one must remember its dependence on Revlimid and its sizable revenue contribution. Below you will find the outcomes of my DCF model and the assumptions made within the forecasting:

Research and Development (R&D) spending has increased in recent years, not a huge surprise given that the company’s revenues depend on the development of frontier drugs. I see no reason for this to decline anytime soon, hence I have projected growth of 39.81% right out until FY21. Looking at the extremes we see R&D spending has previously been kept in the 31-40% range, so hence a keeping within this range can provide us with a reliable figure.

The average annual revenue growth rate will stay very close to that of last year. Taking a 21.32% increase year on year is rather optimistic on Celgene’s performance, but as mentioned above, the sNDA (Supplemental New Drug Application) submission of Revlimid is a huge deal and it will certainly open many new doors for organic revenue growth through multiple melanoma treatments in the first quarter of 2018. Prior year performance seems to linger around the 18-20% region; its second-quarter results for this year beating earnings and sales expectation, my estimated revenue target shouldn’t pose too much of an issue.

The WACC is computed at 8.61%: the cost of equity capital (16.61%) is calculated using CAPM, with a 1.8990 beta, a risk-free rate of 2.37% (US 10-year treasury bond yield), and the equity risk premium set at 7.5%. From here we calculate the cost of debt to be 6.55% by dividing their most recent interest expense by the average of the previous two years total debt.

As a result, the model predicts a price per share of $143.99, hence one could say that Celgene is trading at a discounted price. However, I wasn’t happy assuming that revenue growth rate would mimic that of FY16 given its 62.1% revenue dependency, and noting that this does not factor in a rogue company producing a more effective treatment.

(Authors DCF model; Data - Nasdaq)

Performing a sensitivity analysis of the value per share should the annual-growth rate and WACC be adjusted, resulted is a price per share ranging from $176.26 to $120.97. Currently I am bullish on Celgene’s revenue growth for the future and I personally don’t see an issue with Revlimid dependency, however a Beta of 1.8990 is enough to scare off investors that don’t wish to take on unnecessary risk – exposure to the healthcare sector through Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is a safer bet in this case. Although $120.97 is within its 52-week high-low, I don’t think that Celgene will drop that low unless it reports a poor third-quarter. My fair price for Celgene represents a potential upside of 5.0% with a price range of $131.58 – $143.98.

Conclusion

Although the multiples model provides no definitive conclusion on whether Celgene is even a remotely good investment. You must consider the industry as a whole and look at previous success and hope that it continues. In recent efforts to perhaps diversify their label line, their acquisitions and collaborations show considerable effort to bring revenue dependence down to a sensible figure. November 2016 brought Celgene all assets of a brain-penetrant proteasome inhibitor from Triphase Accelerator Corporation. The acquisition of EngMab AG has added its lead candidate EM901 to its pipeline along with an undisclosed program - the list goes on for quite a while which is promising to say the least. With the rate at which line diversification is happening, I would imagine in the next 5 years that Revlimid will cease to be a major growth driver this eliminating this risk factor. To conclude with a quote from Henri Poincaré: "It is far better to foresee even without certainty than not to foresee at all."

Current Price: $137.86

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.