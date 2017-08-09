Semiconductors Take You For A Wild Ride

The 0.35% expense ratio is a bit high for my taste, but the fund does have a modified equal weight strategy.

The volatility of this fund is insane and investors should be aware of what they are getting into.

XSD has seen some impressive returns over the last decade.

The SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) invests in semiconductors. I guess that much was obvious. Here are the key features to the fund from the SPDR website:

What does the index do?

Here’s what the index does from SPDR:

I’m a fan of equally weighted funds, even if a bit modified. However, the ETF only has 35 holdings:

There are a couple things to notice here. One is the price/earnings ratio being over 27. Two is the estimate for future growth. What we know now is that ratios are insanely high for this subsector. What the future holds is difficult with current market valuations. If we continue to see a perma-bull market, then this fund has a decent shot at continuing its amazing returns. However, if there is a market scare, this fund could drop significantly. If there’s another recession, which is a small chance, this fund could get crushed.

For my own personal investment style, I’d much rather invest defensively. The market seems to believe prices will only go up. The volatility of this fund is high; here are returns from the MorningStar website:

If you like volatility, then this fund is probably for you. This fund did take a beating during the 2007-2008 period, but then was up almost 100% in 2009. It took one more decent hit in 2011 and then started to climb very quickly.

Strategy, portfolios, and risks

Big Dog Investments knows some about semiconductors, but definitely nowhere near enough to want it as a heavy allocation. XSD is likely to do well over time, but over the next several years, it could take a serious loss. As a defensive investor, given current market valuations, I’d rather go with the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC). I’d even be comfortable, with a long-term horizon, investing in either of these two portfolios from the top 40 dividends stocks of 2017.

Who would want this in their portfolio?

Investors who have a good understanding of this subsector may know when the semiconductor landscape will change. This will help them to be comfortable with investing in XSD. The fund's volatility plus expense ratio can be daunting for many investors.

Expenses and yield

The current yield on the fund is 0.61%. The expense ratio is 0.35%. This higher expense ratio is partially because of the high turnover of the fund. Investors who know this space very well may want to pick individual holdings. Investors who are generally bullish on the sector but lacking expertise in picking individual stocks could use this fund to improve their diversification. Given the extremely high volatility, I believe investors should view it as a supplementary part of the portfolio.

Holdings

Here are the 35 holdings:

Ticker Company Name % Allocation (SPWR) SunPower Corp. 4.23% (FSLR) First Solar Inc. 3.82% (MTSI) MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 3.65% (AMD) Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 3.54% (NVDA) Nvidia Corp. 3.41% (CREE) Cree Inc. 3.34% (CY) Cypress Semiconductor Corp. 3.32% (MSCC) Microsemi Corp. 3.30% (MPWR) Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 3.30% (IDTI) Integrated Device Technology Inc. 3.29% (AVGO) Broadcom Ltd. 3.22% (IPHI) Inphi Corp. 3.17% (ADI) Analog Devices Inc. 3.12% (TXN) Texas Instruments Inc. 3.10% (SWKS) Skyworks Solutions Inc. 3.07% (XLNX) Xilinx Inc. 3.04% (MU) Micron Technology Inc. 3.01% (MCHP) Microchip Technology Inc. 2.99% (INTC) Intel Corp. 2.99% (SMTC) Semtech Corp. 2.97% (CRUS) Cirrus Logic Inc. 2.93% (CAVM) Cavium Inc. 2.92% (MXIM) Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 2.92% (ON) On Semiconductor Corp. 2.89% (QCOM) Qualcomm Inc. 2.88% (SLAB) Silicon Laboratories Inc. 2.86% (MRVL) Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 2.86% (QRVO) Qorvo Inc. 2.84% (SYNA) Synaptics Inc. 2.79% (MXL) Maxlinear Inc. A 2.44% (POWI) Power Integrations Inc. 1.58% (RMBS) Rambus Inc. 1.57% (CEVA) Ceva Inc. 0.90% (DIOD) Diodes Inc. 0.81% (LSCC) Lattice Semiconductor Corp. 0.80%

I took the top batch of holdings and plugged them into CPMS.

CPMS Assessment

Each stock was ranked by their relative performance on several metrics with the each metric carrying its own weighting.

The weights were:

25% Dividend Yield

25% P/E on current year estimated earnings

12.5% P/E on next year’s consensus earnings

12.5% 5-year beta

5% market capitalization

12.5% price to sales

5% EV to EBITDA

2.5% price to cash flow

Any investor with the program could assign their own weightings, but I felt these were very useful metrics across most sectors.

Conclusion

XSD has performed very well over the last decade when compared to the S&P 500 (SPY). For many investors, this isn’t going to be a space they know well or are comfortable investing in. The 0.35% expense ratio and insane volatility are legitimate concerns, especially for investors seeking a more stable portfolio.

Expenses may be justified by the modified equal weight strategy. As it stands, historical returns do not equate to future success. I’d be worried what this fund would do over the next several years if markets see more volatility and less high valuations.

BDI and CWMF takes

Big Dog Investments: Semiconductors can be a tricky and confusing space. In any environment where there is a lot of volatility, investors should tread lightly. Volatility should be taken on when you know the risk/reward of the investment. Volatility is bad for many investors. Mainly, retirees who can’t sustain a significant short-term loss and investors who run away scared when a sector plummets. If you believe in a sector, double up when it goes down.

Colorado Wealth Management Fund: I see very high volatility, and I would want substantial hedges. Given the level of risk, I would strongly prefer to stick with the higher yield investments where I am comfortable. This could be a fine ETF for some investors, but it doesn’t match my investing style.

