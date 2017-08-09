Western Asset Mortgage: We Can't Blame You

Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) is out with earnings this morning and these need to be discussed. As you may know for some time we have followed this name and downgraded the stock to a sell. It did not stop there. We then told you it was setting cash on fire. The name has been trading with extreme volatility as performance has dwindled and tricky accounting has cooked the books to cover massive losses. In fact, we called it simply disgusting. Some said this was too far. But it is disgusting that the company eroded shareholder value by over 50% in few short years, crushing working class investors who chased the dividends. Here is what we find fascinating. The name has been trading at a premium recently. Trading at a premium is reserved for names that outperform the sector. Of course, in recent months we have seen this trend in mREITs with names closing discounts-to-book, as the hopes of higher interest rates pushing net interest income higher is prevalent. Still, this is laughable for WMC, which has been unable to cover its dividend quarter-after-quarter, slashing it all along the way.

Don't mistake our clear language for rooting against shareholders or the company. Let us be clear. We want the company to do well. But this one has devastated investors. While some have used our own language against us and argued the dividends will add up over time and so no matter what they will break even, the fact is it is going to take years to recoup the paper losses unless performance not only turns around, but significantly improves. We do not see that happening. Let us discuss the specific set of indicators we look for in mREITs. What are we looking at here?

The company saw GAAP net income of $20.7 million or $0.49 per share compared to last quarter which saw a net income of $20.2 million or $0.48 per share. While GAAP is informative and this was a positive trend, the best gauge for the dividend coverage is core earnings. Western Asset Mortgage reported that it saw core earnings plus drop income was just $13.3 million. That is an improvement from last quarter. This surpassed what consensus estimates were, which was for $0.31. Coincidentally, this was the dividend paid out in the quarter.

So as far as the dividend goes it was actually covered this quarter as the $13.3 million in core income translates to $0.32 per share of income. Therefore, we have coverage of the dividend of $0.01. Without a doubt this is absolutely welcomed news. However there have been major shortfalls in the past. This company was in desperate need to legitimately outearn its dividend. We will reiterate that we see the dividend on high alert still, as a $0.01 margin is very narrow, especially after last quarter. Coming into the quarter we put the likelihood at 50/50 the cut is announced before summer ended. That seems like it will not happen thankfully, but we are not out of the woods yet. The path of the dividend has been lower. In Q4 2015, it paid $0.58; in Q3 2015, it paid $0.60; and in Q2 2015, it paid $0.64. Now we are at $0.31, taking the share price down with every cut. Another cut all but guarantees this will be a forever single digit stock, but right now it is trading at $10.60

Not only were we concerned with the dividend, but also book value in the name. The bottom line is that book values have been pressured for all mREITs. Another piece of positive news. WMC saw its book value tick higher this quarter. Still it is down heavily in the last year. When we told you that the name was burning cash, book value was at $10.90. In Q3 2016, book value moved to $11.48 net of the dividend. Back in Q4 it got slammed and fell almost 11% to $10.27. Considering just over a year ago, it was over $13.00, you can imagine the pain investors have felt. This quarter saw the book value move up $0.19 to $10.64. A huge positive. In fact, the name had been trading at a premium. Right now, we are at book value.

Make no mistake, we said 'get out' of this name a long while ago. We are off the 52 week lows, but the coverage of the dividend should be your primary concern. We can see buying this name at a dividend, there is justification. But there are many stronger mREITs. You can stick around and hope management delivers. We can't blame you. However, you are playing with fire to buy at present levels, which are at book, or could be at a premium. Another option is to move into a winning name. We hope this one comes back around for those who are invested. Book value and a just covered dividend are a nice start.

