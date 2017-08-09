ROTY Edition 1 Volume 18: Shotspotter Shines And Other Updates

Several of our holdings potentially have near term upside, but should be closely monitored in order to manage risk.

Shotspotter earnings could go a long way to silencing the critics. However, there are still causes for concern and muted reaction in share price reflects that.

Welcome to the 18th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series!

For first-time readers, the basic premise is that I cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share prices could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) and cost averages are calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers.

The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion.

Of our ten current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and eight positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

Keep in mind that we are quite nimble in our selections, and readers are encouraged to pay close attention as positions could be added to or sold in any ROTY post based on new developments.

Model Account Positions Commentary

Zogenix (ZGNX)- The company reported second quarter results and reiterated guidance for top-line data from a pivotal trial utilizing ZX008 in Dravet Syndrome in the third quarter. The second phase 3 study has enrolled two-thirds of the specified number of patients with management guiding for full enrollment by the end of the third quarter. That CEO Dr. Stephen Farr mentioned preparations to initiate a pivotal trial in Lennox Gastaut Syndrome and receipt of orphan drug designation in the United States could be read into as slightly bullish commentary. The company reported a cash position of $65.8 million which gives them runway into the first half of 2018- I hope management waits until after data to engage in a secondary offering (showing confidence in results). A surprise raise prior would not be relished by investors but is still possible if they want to take risk off the table by raising funds.

Shotspotter (SSTI)- This was our biggest loser, down almost 20% at one point. However in the previous edition of ROTY I told readers I was willing to leave it in the model account while waiting for their first reported quarter as a public company. Bears were pointing to a few isolated cases of the gunshot detection technology misfiring or malfunctioning, but overall the thesis still appeared intact. I believed the news merited its own article, so please check it out. Long story short, sales and margins are growing (actually accelerating) and the company still appears in the early innings of a longer term expansion. Couple that with a low float and there's potential for a nice squeeze. However, today's muted reaction in the share price could mean the market will need more convincing before a long term trend gets underway. In the near term we could see more pressure on shares if this doesn't turn around soon.

Motif Bio (MTFB)- The company announced that the last patient has completed treatment in REVIVE-2, their second pivotal trial investigating the safety and efficacy of iclaprim in ABSSSI (acute bacterial and skin structure infections). Top-line data is expected in the fourth quarter and I believe a near term runup in share price is warranted. If the gain is over 50% or so, we will be able to take off a quarter of the position while holding remaining shares through data.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP)- The company reported results for the second quarter. Importantly, management commented that enrollment is progressing well in the LEADERSHIP 301 trial and the number of initiated trial sites has increased to over 100 from 65. Of 195 patients enrolled to date, around 50% have competed treatment and 97% progressed into the extension period. A low dropout rate of 9% compares favorably to the prior trial (management had been allowing for up to 15%).

They also announced a plan to initiate a mid-stage trial in chronic prostatitis, chronic pelvic pain syndrome in men (CP/CPPS). The first patient should be enrolled by the first quarter of 2018.

Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO)- I didn't see much in the way of new news in their quarterly update. The thesis remains intact, although I am still worried about catalysts being too far out.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)- I didn't see much in the way of new news in their quarterly update. The thesis remains very much intact and I still expect near term upside with IPF data coming in the third quarter.

Actions to Take:

The muted response in shares of Shotspotter gives me reason to pause, despite how much I liked the earnings report. The market is obviously not responding how one would expect. The ROTY model account will be reducing its position to quarter-size (from half).

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.