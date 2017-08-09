Ford One Year Later

A lot has happened since I last analyzed the company, and Ford now has an exciting new CEO.

Historically, automaker Ford (F) has been one of my favorite companies to analyze. I owned the company from about 2010 to 2015, and overall I was disappointed with my investment returns, which severely lagged the S&P 500. As results and operating earnings improved, I waited and waited some more for multiple expansion that never occurred.

It has been nearly 1 year since my last review of Ford. I have taken another look at the firm and concluded now exactly what I concluded then - Ford is too difficult to own. Although I like the idea of bringing in a new CEO to steer the ship, I think the cyclicality of the auto industry will eventually get the best of Jim Hackett as it has proven to get the best of Mark Fields.

What happened in the last year?

Source: Google Finance

Since the publication of my last review, shares of Ford are down about 12.2% compared to a return of 14.2% for the S&P 500. Though Ford's strong dividend yield and special dividend of $0.20 helps close the gap slightly, the fact remains that Ford's stock has performed poorly.

Ironically, as Ford's stock sank, its cash flow increased to a multi-year high. In 2016, Ford generated a whopping $19.8 billion in operating cash flow and $12.8 billion in free cash flow. Not bad for a company that's automotive business has an EV of around $60-70 billion.

Of course, the market is a discounting mechanism and the prior year's cash flow is not the driver of future results. The market certainly anticipated a decline in US sales in 2017, as the SAAR flirted with historical highs for a prolonged time period.

Ford's second quarter results reflected the general slowdown in the US auto market. Although revenue was up about 3% y/y in North America to $24.5 billion, wholesale volumes declined 1%, contributing to a reduction in segment pretax profit of $0.5 billion to $2.2 billion. Going forward, I think we should consider the North American business to achieve pretax operating margins in the 6-8%, which still would warrant a higher valuation for the company.

Although other segments have value, the company remains primarily dependent on the North American segment. Recent U.S. results have not been good. July volumes declined 7.5% y/y which was among the worst in the industry, though sales held up well relative to GM (GM) and Fiat (FCAU), which experienced volume declines of 15.5% and 10.5%, respectively. Year-to-date, Ford's volume is now down 4.7% y/y, with the primary weapon to bolster sales growth incentive spending. Incentive spending has been ratcheted up to a whopping 10.4% of sales, and I think continued promotional activity will weigh on profitability.

Ultimately, I am not worried about the next quarter or even really the next year. What the market is telling us what matters right now is the long-term. That is why the management shakeup is the biggest news of the last year.

Enter Jim Hackett - A Michigan Man

Jim Hackett took the reins as CEO in May, replacing the much maligned Mark Fields. Fields took over for the legendary Allen Mulally, and he proceeded reside over a 37% share price decline in spite of record profitability, increases in quality, and robust performance from the Americas division that he ran prior to his appointment. Fields did ultimately deliver $2.20 per share in dividends to shareholders, which makes performance look a bit better (down roughly 24%).

In defense of Fields, he presided over a time period faced with huge, transformational shifts like ridesharing and autonomous driving that previous Ford CEOs did not have to deal with. The chart below is a little funky due to the Ferrari (OTC:RACE) spinoff at Fiat, but as we can see in the chart only Fiat and Tesla (TSLA) performed well over Fields' tenure. Both GM and Toyota (TM) also struggled with mediocre performance.

Source: Google Finance

Yet, the inside view of the company is that Fields was far too concerned with adding his own flavor to Ford's strategic vision which became increasingly muddled over his tenure. Additionally, he broke from Mulally's streamlined management processes to add unnecessary bureaucracy to the organization.

Hackett looks like the man poised to change this. He successfully built Steelcase (SCS) into the world's largest manufacturer of office furniture. This job involved navigating a tough time in the industry, which included significant job reductions and an elimination of bureaucracy, creating "cubeless" environment well before it was the trendy thing to do.

Hackett is arguably more famous for turning around the Michigan football program by hiring Jim Harbaugh during his stint as the "interim" athletic director. Hackett is also well known amongst the Silicon Valley circles and seems focused on return on invested capital.

Overall, I think Hackett offers exciting prospects for shareholders. He seems like a good manager who loathes bureaucracy and focuses on a good decision making process. Returns for Steelcase shareholders were not great during his tenure, but again, he was facing much larger industry headwinds.

Where's the value?

Although I'm bullish on the management change, I fear that the external forces acting upon the auto industry. Ridesharing is a growing trend that could increase total vehicle miles traveled while ultimately reducing the number of cars on the roads as the existing fleet becomes more productive. This may be countered with a shorter replacement cycle, but it is hard to quantify the exact impact.

In addition to ridesharing, autonomous driving is another transformational shift that could happen within the next decade. Navigant Research ranked Ford as the most likely company to hit the road with autonomous driving, but I think the future is up for grabs. The impact on driving could be huge - maybe people will buy houses all over the exurbs and fall asleep while their hyperefficient cars take them to work.

Perhaps Uber and Lyft will provide autonomous vehicles that reduce the need for home ownership, while preventative maintenance and driving efficiency improve, increasing the useful life of each vehicle.

Increasing millennial urbanization could negatively impact long-term demand. However, I have recently become less bullish on this trend, and I believe many millennials will move to the suburbs just like previous generations. Further, "carless" cities like Boston, Chicago, New York, and Portland are becoming more expensive, and I do not see many of the classic West Coast sprawl cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Denver investing heavily in public transit.

In my view, the future of auto purchases is about as unclear as ever. More importantly, I do not see a path for secular value creation (i.e. consolidation) that eliminates the vicious competitiveness that always hits the automakers. As a result, I am not interested in purchasing shares at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.