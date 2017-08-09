Short Habit Restaurants Like There's No Tomorrow

Photo credit

Habit Restaurants (HABT) is a stock that I was quite bearish on right when it came public. At the time, egregiously overpriced restaurant IPOs were all the rage and HABT was one of the worst in terms of valuation, notwithstanding the business was performing admirably. The problem is that investors lost their collective infatuation with Habit and shares recently made new lows at $13 following yet another disappointing earnings report. But are things all bad at Habit?

We'll begin with the chart because this is really something to behold, but not in a good way. HABT has been beaten down over and over again as it continues to prove unable to live up to the hype investors attached to the stock when it came public. HABT is growing revenue quickly but it is largely the product of new stores and as a result, profits aren't growing as overly excited investors hoped they would. The result is what you see above and as I said, the Q2 report sent Habit to a fresh low of $13.

The stock has recovered a bit and traded for $14 at the close on Tuesday so that's something, but if you have been long Habit at just about any time in the past couple of years, $14 is probably not a great price compared to your cost basis. Still, the stock does look oversold here so perhaps there is a bit of a bounce left, but overall, Habit's chart is u-g-l-y.

There's a gap that began at about $15.50 that the stock will need to clear in order to continue to rally so that's the first objective for the bulls. Should that happen the 200DMA is next up in the mid-$16s and there are many levels of resistance even further up, but first things first. Bulls have an enormously tough road ahead of them if this stock is to rally and things look bleak for anything better than a dead cat bounce from here.

From a fundamental perspective, Habit has two principal issues. Its revenue is growing very quickly - high-teens in Q2 yet again - but its comps aren't great. Q2 comps came in just a hair above zero that's not particularly befitting of a growth stock and investors weren't amused. The 10bps gains was the result of a 30bps gain in traffic partially offset by a 20bps loss in average ticket. The fact that traffic was higher is fine but losing average ticket just negated pretty much all of the gain. At this point in Habit's life cycle, it should still be producing strong comps and while management was quick to point out that the comp from last year was +4%, that's no excuse and obviously, the market wasn't fooled.

The second problem is that Habit's profitability just isn't improving despite the massive increases in revenue. Earnings were lower no matter how you slice them in Q2 as all three major operating cost line items rose against revenue. Food and paper was the worst offender but labor as well as operating expenses rose, making the diminutive leverage gained in SG&A costs almost meaningless. Operating margins fell from 5.4% to just 3.3% and keep in mind this is in a quarter where revenue was up 17%. The fact that Habit is unable to produce any sort of leverage - or even keep margins flat - when revenue is up by that much is really concerning and simply reinforces the bear case that Habit cannot possibly hope to grow into its still-lofty valuation.

How lofty is its still-lofty valuation? Very; shares are still going for an unbelievable 60 times this year's earnings and that assumes it can even hit is once again lowered estimates. Lowering estimates has become a full-time job for the analysts that cover Habit so I'm not convinced it can even hit a quarter in EPS this year, which is quite alarming given how much the company has grown. Profits simply haven't materialized and with higher labor costs now flowing through the model and food/paper flying as well, I don't know how Habit can possibly be expected to get out of its funk.

And given that the valuation is still so huge - even with the stock at its lows - there's really no reason to own it here. I think Habit will continue to make new lows and will eventually hit the single digits because there is no end in sight to its problems. Margins are going the wrong way even with enormous revenue increases and comp sales are essentially flat when the company is still entering new markets; that's not supposed to happen until the chain is nearing maturity. In other words, yes, things really are that bad at Habit and after the dead cat bounce is over and done with, I'll be looking to short this thing into the single digits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in HABT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.