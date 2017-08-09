Verizon Communications (VZ) Presents at Oppenheimer 20th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference (Transcript)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Oppenheimer 20th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference Call

August 09, 2017 08:10 AM ET

Executives

Erica Moffett - Associate Director Equity Research and Head of Corporate Access Oppenheimer

Ronan Dunne - EVP & Group President, Verizon Wireless

Analysts

Timothy Horan - Oppenheimer

Timothy Horan

Thanks Erica and thanks a lot for coming Ronan.

Ronan Dunne

We're already speed reading. We're done.

Timothy Horan

So, Ronan, thanks a lot. We have a full wireless warning here this morning. How long you've been at Verizon Wireless now?

Ronan Dunne

So, I joined in September, so coming up three year at this stage.

Timothy Horan

Good, good, good. And you had a very successful wireless carrier in London before this. Can you talk a little bit about what you did at O2?

Ronan Dunne

Yeah, sure. So for those who don't know me; background is I am a finance guy, an accountant by profession, used to work in banking when that was a socially acceptable thing to do. Then I spent 15 years basically in the industry in the UK with a last eight years before I joined Verizon as the CEO of a business called O2 which was part of the Telefonica Group. And it was a business that earned a reputation is being probably the strongest branded carrier within the wireless marketplace in Europe with a very strong orientation towards customer experience, loyalty and differentiation through service experience as well as through network experience.

Timothy Horan

Great, I definitely want to hit on that. Can you - you know just because your background, can you talk a little bit your impressions of the U.S. wireless industry versus what you saw in Europe?

Ronan Dunne

Yeah, so it's interesting. One of the characteristics that's distinctly different is that most of the European carriers, their wireless is fundamentally a personal consumption. You know I think everybody pretty much recognizes not, but the structure of the marketplace in the U.S. is that a significant proportion of businesses sold in family plans in multiline plans, whereas in Europe, almost exclusively it's single line. So that's an interesting one. So that creates some interesting opportunities around how we do with family groups, how you make sure that within a family plan you can differentiate the offerings between different parts. So that's probably the single biggest difference.

I mean back in the day whether it was calling party pays or receiving party pays used to be a big think in a world of a limited voice that not really a factor. And I think the other thing is that a lot of the European markets were established with an incumbent wireline telco who then became the incumbent wireless telco, whereas you know the evaluation of the marketplace has been different in the U.S. and you know businesses like Verizon, the consolidation of regional players into a pure wireless play. So the kind of the background and the structure of the market a little bit different to where we go to today.

Timothy Horan

And how is the competitive intensity of Europe versus the U.S.?

Ronan Dunne

So, that's interesting. One of the things I would characterize and we've seen a little bit of change in that in the U.S. probably in the last three quarters is I would say that certainly in my market in the UK, more proposition differentiation than heavy promotional overlay. So a lot more of the value in the individual propositions and segmentation. And I think what we've seen in the U.S. particularly in the last couple of quarters is a moving that direction probably in truth occasion by the fact that we've returned to be limited marketplace in the first quarter which meant that there was a little more comparability between the core offerings than perhaps it been last year.

Timothy Horan

So O2 was able to gain substantial share and you expanded margins, it was a great success store. What have you learned from that experience and what you can do for Verizon? I guess maybe set another way, what sort of strategy for running Verizon Wireless?

Ronan Dunne

Yeah, look great question. Look, I am very excited about the industry overall and that's kind of where I would start. You know demand for our product is continues to growth substantial. And you know if you look across the industry sectors an awful a lot of them were looking to try and generate demand. We have a really, really high quality, problem is we have tons of demand, now we just looking at the way to optimize the monetization of that. So that's kind of the first thing I would say.

The second thing I would say is I think there is a real opportunity therefore to enhance the differentiations, so more specific segmentation of proposition; more personalization within base management. And if I take the experience from the UK specifically and Europe generally, as I think Verizon is incredibly well placed with the preeminent network not just in the U.S. but I'll tell you globally, the reference carrier globally in the wireless industry in Verizon, in every marketplace you go. I was talking to the Strategy Chair of the GSMA the other day making that point. So we have an amazing infrastructure to build on and therefore the opportunity to really build out the Bram [ph] residence in a way that allows us to serve more of the segments in B2B and in B2C, I think gives us a really exciting opportunity within a sector which I think has really growth opportunity.

Timothy Horan

And while you mention it all, you know it's interesting always saw Verizon as an engineering organization going way back to Bell Atlantic and they are very much and very proud on their engineering. So - but when you look at the network, what about the network enables them to be the best global?

Ronan Dunne

Yeah, look, when I look at the opportunities, you do please understand me, I think right over core having an incredible strength in engineering is an essential ingredient and therefore our proposition and our strategy is undoubtedly build on continuing to deliver a superior connectivity experience. But you know if I look at the consumer sector, people don't really buy technology, they buy the possibilities that technology enables, they buy the experiences, they buy the connectedness that allows them to do the way they live their lives. So what we really wanted to do is use that superior connectivity that reliability you know from an access reliability capacity coverage you know we are preeminent to know in the marketplace. And when you then build experiences on top of that people can rely on it. So the beauty of it is we have the engineering base. Now I think we have the opportunity to build out the experience suite on top of that.

And a small example the other day was we've relaunched our loyalty program, something that have been very, very successful for me and the UK. So we've done a major relaunch of a royalty program which will give our customers a real value for their loyalty.

Timothy Horan

Can you describe that loyalty program?

Ronan Dunne

Yeah, sure, so we've launched Verizon the beginning of the month and it has a multiple tiers. So just for participating, there is an opportunity to get access to benefits and offers. Then there is as you recruit credits in this game, there is a next layers of value that you can attract. And then as you go up the pyramid, there is the money can't buy opportunities. There is the access to sold-out tickets, there is the experiences at event. And really leveraging a lot of our sponsorship assets whether it be NFL, NBA, music and other things. So real opportunity right across the country on a very segmentive basis to make offers that are value to our customers available to them and really recognize them for their continued loyalty.

What we are also trying to do is make sure that we personalize those offers. So for example one of the launch offers is three months free HBO for customers who don't have HBO. But we'll actually look in if somebody has an HOB at on their phone, I am not going to offer them up three months free HBO because it's of no value to them. So I'll make sure that the offers carries out for them is to their needs rather than I have that, I have that. So we also have the opportunity to personalize and tailor the proposition overtime to give our customers more choice for the things that they value.

So it's quite an exciting thing because what it really ties up is this idea of essentially a carrier if it does it right is an information company and can be a partner to their customer in a way that adds more value because how we know them and then how we stand that information up for the customer benefit. So they get more than connectivity, they get access, relevant access to offers but also to service this that are important to them. So we're really just scratching the surface.

Timothy Horan

Interesting and you have to shift Verizon's brand somewhat or you are going come up with flanker brands like, what would you like the main message of the Verizon brand?

Ronan Dunne

Yeah, I think if you contrast us to our competitors in the marketplace, it's fair to say by acquisition, all of the other main brands have adopted another brand within the market. And certainly in my experience in Europe both through partnering and the MVNO space, and through introduction of sub-brands, we're able to expand our relevance in the market. We clearly have a very strong reseller business and relationship with TracFone which allows us to address very effectively certain segments of the market. But I think what you'll see is whether it be inside the core brand of out with, what you will see us is broaden that with our offering, create more choice, expand the range of segmented offers that are available. And I would say that as a generic, how we actually execute that in the market, you'll see more of overtime but it won't be, we do in one place, you'll see it more broadly across our portfolio.

This when we launched unlimited, we were very clear and said one single proposition was the start of a conversation, not the end of it. So I think with the network tools we have and the brand attributes we have, we can start to broaden that our proposition quite significantly.

Timothy Horan

So you're talking about pretty big sea change and how to think about the company going from a wireless connectivity company to a company where you are improving so much lives and making it simpler and you know basically really surprising them what you do. Can you give some examples on O2 what you did and maybe you know just some other high level thoughts on what you do now and do you have the capabilities I mean are you working on AI to do stuff like I guess?

Ronan Dunne

So I think the first thing to say is this isn't just a B2C proposition actually in many respects B2B is an even more interesting one where allowing our business customers to get closer to their end customers. So in the IoT space and the telematics space, already starting to use both big and small data to give our customers better opportunities to manage their businesses more effectively. Inside our own business, we see machine learning AI, natural language programming as being significant opportunities for us to do a double whammy, one is improve the experience we give to the customer, and at the same time reduce the cost to serve.

In the other area that I know it's one of that you spend a lot of time thinking about is network capabilities these days are sea change different from what they were even five years ago. The ability to segment experiences inside the network, the ability to stand up by private network for an enterprise client, the ability to move the demand cycle in the network. One of the experiences that we've seen since we've launched our unlimited, we're attracting a different mix of customers, and we've seen the profile of usage on the network change significantly. So from a pure yield management point of view, we're selling more of the capacity that we create on the shoulders at off peak than we were previously.

So we put all those pieces together what you will see is there's an opportunity for more segmented value, which is segmentation of the networks capabilities and features, and then segmentation of the go-to-market whether that be the distribution channels or the serve channels, so it might be pure digital only. I have one business in the UK, which had no call centers completely online self-serve, and actually the community of members solve 90% of each other's questions without them ever having to be referenced back to the carrier.

Timothy Horan

And was that another separate brand?

Ronan Dunne

Yes it was. So in the UK it was a brand called giffgaff and what we saw in Europe, and I think is evolving here in the U.S. is that the market of what I would describe is a hybrid market. So traditionally and this is my observation is that prepay in the U.S. market has been seen as a lesser value opportunity. In Europe, generally prepay as a way to pay and sort of the value equations, less about credit impaired and it's more about choice and control.

So I think there's an opportunity for us to use prepay more as a payment choice rather than a kind of a segmentation by default. And in that is this hybrid market of people who want to have the flexibility of how they pay, want to have the flexibility of a monthly plan rather than longer, but essentially they're not what you would call traditional prepay. So that was where and some of number of the newer brands have gone into the marketplace and created a more personalized very often digitally oriented, millennial oriented, proposition and that's where it network segmentation and service segmentation can really mean you can serve that market more efficiently.

Timothy Horan

And obviously I don't know the numbers, I'll just make it up, but it sounds like maybe the prices were 10%, 20% lower, but your cost might have been 20%, 30% lower.

Ronan Dunne

Yeah, and that's really where you're - what I would describe as is every time margin, so you're kind of gross return after you've taken your very direct cost to either acquire and basic service. And so you could actually serve those customers at a margin that equated to your overall business even though you may be selling at a slight discount to your regular premium price.

Timothy Horan

And it sounds like that form of service, the churn is much lower than a traditional prepaid?

Ronan Dunne

Yes it is. Well, again in Europe and certainly my experience in the UK, you have an industry here that's maybe a 5% to 6% a month prepaid churn and I think 2%, 2.5%, so the sort of opportunity there is significant as well.

Timothy Horan

So, you touched on that the networks are evolving dramatically, you're going to start to see a lot lower latency, you know obviously a lot more capacity, I think you can get better location based services with how the networks are evolving. How do you kind of charge? How do you start to think about differentiating? How you price your services and how you charge?

Ronan Dunne

So I think the first thing to say is, if you look at our core business at the moment and people think about okay in the near term what are the catalysts for service revenue growth. The first thing to say is that for our customers who are coming on to the network now or for customers who are migrating in, after the early kind of optimization when we first launched unlimited, actually we are monetizing the move to unlimited, so it's actually enhancing our yield and it's accretive.

So we're seeing a lot more customer stepping up, so we think that the opportunity within an overall portfolio of assets is there still significant step up opportunity just for access to more data. Then I think in our case, we have very, very strong position in our core traditional segments where we have the highest value customers in the market. But as we start to segment our offer, segment the network capabilities, I think we can address the unreserved markets. And there are some segments where we have significantly below our natural share. So inside those and I'll give you a good example, three or four weeks before, we launched unlimited, we launched a 5 gig $55 plan, and some people at the time where confused as to why are you saying 5 gigs might be all you need and then three weeks later you are unlimited, 20% of my gross adds are coming on the 5 gig $55 plan.

So, I think the danger is that people think it's a one size fits all. What I'm really saying is we're going exactly the opposite direction, of course the noises around unlimited, but the opportunity to develop a portfolio, which still has monetization within access and then on top of that add them to the monetization opportunity by this idea of get them so account formation and then grow on. So in an unlimited world what we see is, the propensity of people to add an additional connection whether that be a smart device, whether that be a tablet is significantly higher and that allows us to generate line access to fees twenty bucks a month.

So, we're seeing inside accounts that we're continuing to grow inside the account in an unlimited world. So actually when you get to unlimited, the perception is you have no more yield in there, what we're actually seeing is continued adoption of additional lines inside those accounts, which is driving yield. And then I think the third piece is that is we add in more value added services so whether that be cloud services, whether that be hum or auto product, whether it be in the small or medium business things like our one talk service. So you will see more product feet and features that will come and sit on top of the core proposition.

So really account formation then growth within the account and the one thing that I think we're recognized as being very strong add is and we will get even better is our personalization in our base, so that our record low churn is something that we will continue to focus on in the second quarter we got to 0.7% churn, which is the eighth quarter that we've been below 0.9% and while in the third quarter because of the nature of new device launches and other things will naturally see a tick up in that. I think we see an opportunity to continue to focus on below 0.9% churn, so those three will help us to drive in the short medium term our revenues.

Timothy Horan

So you think we're on the verge where two things I guess, can the industry growth reaccelerate here as we move to unlimited, now people are kind of moving up the bucket plans, and you're adding more devices, more IoT and can you start to gain share in the market, I think you guys have lost a little bit of share last couple of years and is that is that your goal at this point?

Ronan Dunne

I mean, you will be very targeted, so is it just blanket you don't have to know. I think what you'll find is it will be very focused, very forensic approach to the segments in which we're underserved and making sure that our proposition is what adds value rather than simply looking at promotional activity to drive volume. So I'm much more interested in sustainable units of revenue rather than simply a debate about a specific gross add or net add number. And I think we have a real opportunity. We have significant segments that are under penetrated or we could see ourselves picking up a number of points of share within those segments with more targeted offerings.

And then as we move through to you know 4G. going into 5G world is then I think the opportunity of new services whether those that are driven by you know really low latency or the fact of being able to segment the network even more so that we can allocate traffic and services in a way that really re-dimensions the capacity that's in the network, I think that will drive a lot more new opportunity and that's where some of the IoT initiatives that are out there today are really just scratching the surface.

But I give you one very practical example in business, the quality of our 4G network means that we can offer redundancy to people for their for their wireline services, so across our B2B having a 4G raptor is actually a very attractive piece of business for us, because of the strength and performance of our network, so we're actually driving a lot of incremental revenue in our B2B business for 4G can be a very effective fall back to the wireline network.

Timothy Horan

You integrating that with software ST LAN?

Ronan Dunne

Yeah, so look a lot of the where the technologies are going, the kind of interplay of the Wi-Fi and wireless world, the opportunity to create very significant bandwidth for customers. As we look into a 5G world and you think about, the download speeds and whatever that's really bandwidth, it's not single applications that are going to need that, it's more a suite of applications that may be either in the enterprise or business environment or you know home environment where you know some of the experience we've seen with unlimited is in some of the semi-rural and rural areas, is where our wireless service is substituting for high speed internet services, so that gives us an instinct that as we build out our 5G capability as we densify the network enhanced the features in the network to see around and other things we have more potential deployment opportunities.

Timothy Horan

Fastening, and we've touched on it little bit right before we hit the stage, but could you - you think about or maybe how do you think about where we are in the whole wireless development of applications and used cases and maybe what might we be surprised that and how are you using the networks in 10 years?

Ronan Dunne

There's an analogy that I use I went to the BBC in London a few years ago, I met the Head of Digital there who would actually was a New Yorker and he described to me the first 10 years of television, as a radio in front of a camera. Just think about it, effectively a fixed point camera sitting watching a radio broadcast with a radio mic and individual sitting at a desk doing the radio broadcast. We are in that moment from a wireless point of view. We've seen wireless as an opportunity to have ubiquitous connectivity. We started to see digital as a way of automating on optimizing what we've always done.

So move your analogue process to being other more efficient or faster through digitization. Actually we're right on the cusp of a whole series of new, new opportunities where we can - they can be game changing, you know in the IoT space we're seeing how in medical tech, the treatment of long term conditions can be really enhanced with you know the capabilities of ubiquitous connectivity, you see where agriculture is a really interesting opportunity optimization of irrigation in California is a good a good example.

But we're right just on the cusp, I think of a whole load of new used cases being identified. And we did at Indianapolis 500 this year just the day before the race, we put a driver in a car, we blacked out the car completely all of the windows and we set up our 5G wireless network, and we made the driver drive with no visibility other than a head cam, which was streaming from the 5G network and they were able to run round the circuit at 60 miles an hour with no external visibility only relying on the relay coming from the 5G network, because of the virtually zero latency, they were able to drive exactly as normal.

When you see that as an example, when you see the difference between 5G latency and 4G latency is a car traveling at 60 miles an hour responding their reaction time being four inches rather than four feet, and you start to get an idea of wow there are some amazing capability here and I think over the next 18, 24, 36 months you'll start to see more of those used cases coming out. So I think this is a phenomenally exciting time. The 4G LTE advanced network with carrier aggregation has a ton of more capability to go, but it's a natural segue into them into the 5G world.

Timothy Horan

Great, great stuff. And back on the network you obviously setting up for 5G and carrier CRAN is an important part of that, where are you in the evolution to CRAN and in the 5G trials and maybe some of the timing?

Ronan Dunne

Yeah, so for those of you who are familiar, we said that we would set of trials in 11 markets, we've eight of those markets set up and these are pre-commercial trials looking at a 5G fixed wireless deployment, the 5G wireless standards are probably backend of 2018, early 2019, so we're focused on the fixed wireless opportunity. And what we're looking for in the trials is just what the practical propagation experiences, the experience of self-install do you need antenna outside rather than just on the window on the inside just to see what the actual experience in the wild is.

So later in the year we'll have a lot more inside, so we started with setting up those pre-commercial trials. We're now bringing on friendly customers who are actually using it and trying it out them themselves, and certainly the download speeds are very good, what we need to understand is all of the conditions the leaves on the trees you know your UPS van pulls up outside and blocks a line of sight to some of the millimeter wave spectrum, those are the sort of things that we're looking at.

And clearly with the XO acquisition and then subsequently with straight path, we have very strong position in both the 28 gigahertz and 39 gigahertz spectrum. But we're also very interested in the unlicensed spectrum of the 3.5 gig. So I think you'll start to see some evolution on the three and 3.5 gig in the shorter term and then the end of the year and early next year we'll start to get real field inside on the 3G fixed wireless experience.

Timothy Horan

And so far has to be playing out as you expected, I mean obviously it's experimental?

Ronan Dunne

Yeah, I think some of the propagation has probably been better, I think it's the field conditions that will ensure that it's not the what's the maximum throughput, but it's what's the minimum throughput in certain experiences, certain conditions snow heavy rain, as I said the leaves on the trees, various other things like that the line of sight, the ability for people to self-install find the optimum window and location inside.

So lot of is very kind of what I would describe as low engineering tech practicalities rather than the high theoretical, because at the end of the day that's what will make this different, if you have to truck roll to install every single home and it's probably not as exciting an opportunity whereas if it's a very natural self-install then it gives us a very significant opportunity of levering the investment in fiber that we're doing at the moment, the small cell rollout that we're doing already it really gives us very natural run into the 5G space.

Timothy Horan

Yeah and I've been talking a few whispers about this like you know going out to see what they actually do when they generally do put to antenna on the side of the house and it's like five times better throughput and quality as a result of that. And it's only like $100 to install the antenna it's not that big of a deal, but it does seem like works extremely well if you have the bandwidth obviously and the technologies are getting better and better all the time.

Ronan Dunne

Yeah it does, and I think like in the early stages really understanding what would need to be true to make this real alternative to some of the other while on propositions that are out there, because it's not like there isn't cable and you know fiber to the home already heavily deployed in the U.S.

Timothy Horan

And with the goal beat of the bundle the same with your wireless as a kind of a quad-play?

Ronan Dunne

So look quad-play is an interesting thing for me, some people say what's your experience from Europe everybody went quad-play, but really interesting insight in Europe is that in markets where you have seen more bundling, it's been less customer demand driven than market structure factors. So if I take Spain versus the UK for example, when Telefonica in Spain launched their fusion bundled product. The primary driver was pay TV, 22% of households were had to pay TV service in Spain four, five years ago. In the UK at the same time it was 66%.

So actually the opportunity was about for the penetration of one of the elements of the bundle that wasn't. What customers tend to identify is that in competitive markets in the U.S. is one, and if you've got real choice in the individual products, then the cost of bundling is that you end up taking the second best wireless product, and you map it to the third best TV bundle in order to get the cheapest broadband connection or fiber connection. No wonder you get five bucks offer the end of the bill, so I think from our point of view is focusing on being the preeminent wireless carrier in the marketplace is a very, very strong play in the market and so give the customers real choice, and I think as we broaden out our segmentation and broaden out our proposition makes that will allow us to do that even more effectively.

Timothy Horan

Good point. On the other - when will 5G for mobile be available do you think? I know we can fix replacement trial.

Ronan Dunne

So I think, I think there will be two critical things, there is the lockdown of standards and look I'm not an expert in this, but whether you know the Chinese want to go for a separate standard whether they want to roll in and being part of that will be will be a factor. And then the critical thing is from a technology and engineering point of view or make one commitment will be first we have been in every generation of technology, and we will, what I think ultimately is important is when you come first is how you influence the way the industry sets up, you have to define the rules by which the industry plays.

I think the second piece is when will there be devices the form factor of mobile devices that will allow for a wider adoption. If I take LTE for a moment and LTE is taken way over 90% of our data traffic in the U.S., but it's only in the mid 50% of our voice traffic, because actually voice over LTE came a little later it was one of the pieces of the standards that was actually fixed a little later in the LTE standard setting. So while it's growing significantly not all of our 4G devices out there supports voice over LTE. So what you see is it's the phases of adoption, so maybe late 2018 for the standard setting, but maybe than a little while later before you start to see available devices, attractive devices we can form factor that you know competitive.

Timothy Horan

So I can talk to a few more hours, but we only have like four minutes, so any question here. Any mic out here?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Two questions. This is for Ronan.

Ronan Dunne

Yeah, yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

First of all, what I would call of the new AT&T when they start to roll out FirstNet how do you compete with that since in a sense they could be ubiquitous across the country?

Ronan Dunne

So let me take that first and maybe second one coming. So the first thing I would say is that we are the number one supplier to the public service and public safety in the U.S. We have an exceptionally strong both the reputation and relationships in that space, and the one thing that we're saying we are responding to RFPs and states that are considering their opt-in, opt-out strategy every day. We're working very closely with our customers to make sure that we continue to position ourselves to be an effective provider of services right across the public service and specifically in public safety.

So we're able to already leverage significantly greater coverage in the U.S. than FirstNet would have access to somewhere in the region of about 700,000 square miles of additional coverage, so that's a really important consideration. So we're very focused, we're not going away when it comes to public service and public safety we will be competing very strongly for all of that business and we think the capabilities of our network and the coverage of our network means that we actually have more to offer today than an alternative.

Unidentified Analyst

And my second question is as a senior officer of your parent what greater integration and cost savings do you see of bringing wireless under the umbrella completely?

Ronan Dunne

So I think the question clearly since the early 2014 we're all part of 100% owned by Verizon Communications, I think where I would focus is, there are opportunity for us to be even more cost effective inside the wireless business, and I think the network strategy that we've annunciated and bringing Hans Vestberg into the organization gives a very clear signal to the fact that we see real synergy in the way we build out infrastructure. The truth is the world is going wireless, but the reality of a wireless network is it needs a very strong fiber and capability underneath to support.

So we're very much in our one network, one fiber strategy that will ensure that we get real optimization. So the investments we're making to support our enterprise customers today are also supporting the rollout of wireless small cells in urban locations, and we have a very clear line of sight how what we deploy today is supporting not just 4G LTE, but is also enabling our 5G capability in due course.

And then I think the second part of driving cost is really around the areas of automation, the use of artificial intelligence machine learning where I think we can significantly reduce the cost to serve while at the same time enhancing the quality of experience.

Timothy Horan

Next one over here.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you talk a little bit about your strategy with as it pertains the CAT-M, IoT and what your vision is of how that's going to roll out over the next 12, 24, 36 months in the opportunity there for you for Verizon?

Ronan Dunne

So look, the first thing I will say is not an area of my subject expertise, what I would say is in our in our enterprise space this is part of what I would describe as the segmentation and solutions orientation. So we've set up our enterprise business with a very clear focus on core segments and looking at areas like health, like agriculture and others and seeing where these IoT opportunities are. We also see in the telematics space with global auto being one of the big drivers.

But we've also seen the drive of regulation more recently the requirements of people to have in cab recording of usage and driving is also creating some very short term relevant opportunities. So we see significant growth there, what I would say to you is some of the early used cases are looking positive. I think we probably need a broader set of used cases and that's why we're working very closely with certain industry sectors to really work closely with key clients in those areas to say look where does your strategy need you to be in five years' time. A number of the drivers have been regulatory ones in the shorter term you know pharmaceuticals and then being tracked around the U.S. truck monitoring and stuff like that. I think there's more at B to B and B to B solutions that will be relevant in some key segments. I think health, pharma, I think agriculture probably strong ones, transportation more broadly.

Timothy Horan

And what is your IoT growing right now in your business?

Ronan Dunne

So couple of $100 million quarter and it's a double digit growth business, and I think the play there is getting the balance between volume and value there are some things where what we will do is, we will see the volume, so with that adoption a lot of SIMs which overtime will then generate lot more revenue. So just in the mix I think it's a combination of SIMs deployed and the higher value add services. And our telematics business is a great example in some cases, we get the transport, in some cases like Mercedes Benz in the U.S. when I drive one of those cars in the whole suite of services that's coming is actually coming via Verizon. So that's you know it's not a 10 X, it's more like 100 X yield per vehicle in comparison to just carrying the transport.

Timothy Horan

And do you like that service?

Ronan Dunne

It's a great service and I think there's a general theme is that you know 4G is starting to make happen to 5G will, the real play it's not just ubiquitous connectivity, it's standing up information contextually whenever and wherever you are that's the thing when we go to things like VR augmented reality, when you look at some of these services, it's all about making sure that you have access it's your personal cloud, you have access to relevant information, so that you can make decisions which are real time contextual decisions, because you have the best information. That's the really exciting thing about this. We process 60 billion pieces of information every single day.

Timothy Horan

So last question, are you working with your content counterparts, AOL, Yahoo are they going to help kind of with the information gathering and processing and evolution?

Ronan Dunne

So I'll break it into two parts. We have some very good big data and small data capabilities inside Verizon. We have significantly augmented those with the acquisition of Yahoo, they have some real strong capability there. And then the second thing I would say is for Tim's business, his audience is global more than a billion, so he has an opportunity to help me in my business and I have an opportunity to help him, but it's not his business, is not solely dependent on the wireless business, because he has a much broader global audience.

Where we do see opportunities though is engagement with the portfolio of really interesting assets the Yahoo Sport, Yahoo Finance, those areas are really strong inside Yahoo, and then are focused on sports with our go 90 proposition with our NFL or NBA. We will start to build experiences for our Verizon customers, which are more immersive by being able to bring the experiences that Yahoo offers plus our sponsorship engagement on the content we have on that and bring those together to give a broader more engaging experience around sport, around personal, finance around news. So I'm very excited about that and I think we'll be able to tell a more personal offers to our customers as well.

Timothy Horan

Great job Ronan and good luck. Thanks for coming.

Ronan Dunne

Okay, it's my pleasure. Thank you.

Timothy Horan

Thanks everybody.

