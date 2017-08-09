Netflix: Beginning Of The End

The management saw this challenge a mile away and tried to build a large library quickly, but they were not quick enough.

Regardless of valuation, Netflix (NFLX) has had a good run. When it looked like it was the only game in town, perhaps it was foolish for one to not take the gamble. Over the past couple of years however, competitive pressure has mounted as evidenced by the plethora of proprietary streaming platforms we have today. It was really only a matter of time before content providers with deep pockets break up with Netflix, whose technology can be easily replicated. While the writing has always been on the wall, today’s announcement by Disney to pull content from Netflix marks the beginning of the end for the streaming platform.

If there is any consolation for Netflix shareholders, it’s that the management saw the inevitable coming a mile away, which is why the company significantly ramped up original content production in recent years in an attempt to build a sufficient content library. Unfortunately, competitors caught on; and at this stage, Netflix’s content library has not yet matured. While it does have some good shows like House of Cards, it’s absolutely nothing when compared to content giants that have libraries that span decades.

Of course, the lack of content can be easily solved with money. There is nothing wrong with spending a bit of money to make some money, the problem is that Netflix is using other people’s money. As I mentioned in my previous article (read Safe Way To Short Netflix), Netflix is investing billions of dollars into original content using debt, not organic capital generated from operations. Furthermore, Netflix’s business model is also severely broken as it fails to capture additional revenue streams (e.g. ads) yet the costs (i.e. original content costs) are the same.

If the business model is broken (read Worst Business Model Ever), it doesn’t matter how much money you dump into it, you will lose in the long-run. On top of that fact, it’s clear now that content providers are not reliant on Netflix. With their deep pockets, large libraries, and profitable operations, they have no problem ditching Netflix.

Recently the legendary investor Howard Marks singled out Netflix bonds in his latest memo, implying that they are bad investments that have no upside and all the downside. If you accept his opinion, then Netflix’s equity is probably a much worse investment because if the bondholders don’t get paid, the equity holders don’t get paid. He quoted the former Citi CEO, Chuck Prince, who said:

“When the music stops, in terms of liquidity, things will be complicated. But as long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance. We’re still dancing.”

Indeed, to date Netflix has enjoyed seemingly unlimited access to fresh capital despite my belief (and Mr. Mark’s) that it is not deserved. Netflix investors have been dancing, but I believe that the music is about to stop. Because Netflix itself does not generate cash flow, the entire premise of investing in the bonds is contingent on future refinancing. Bondholders are hopeful that when the bonds mature, the market’s view of Netflix hasn’t changed and someone else is willing to take the bonds off of their hands. But is it not exceedingly clear that everything is about to change? Netflix will no longer be a content aggregator with massive pricing power. At this stage, it has transformed into a content provider that makes “box office bombs” quarter after quarter (to understand the analogy refer to my previous article).

Conclusion

Disney’s announcement today sounded the death knell for Netflix. The industry has always been marching towards this point, but with Disney’s exodus, it’s become exceedingly clear to me that content providers don’t need Netflix. When the narrative was “sound” as told by Wall Street analysts, capital was easily accessible, allowing Netflix to grow regardless of value created from the capital spent. That story is now kaput. I believe that not only will Netflix face competitive pressure fundamentally as the streaming war ramps up, its capital structure will also face challenges as investors finally take the company’s ability to repay into consideration.

As Einhorn said during his presentation on Allied Capital, I’m sure that Wall Street analysts “are going to defend this stock to the death” thanks to Netflix’s consistent need to access capital markets (i.e. more fees for the banks). As always, investors should make their own decisions based on the company’s fundamentals; and with today’s announcement from Disney, I believe that the market will shine a spotlight on Netflix’s broken business model, leading to a long-term decline in the stock.

