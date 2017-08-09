Scorpio Tankers October 2017 Bonds Offer A 6% Yield

There is an opportunity to invest in the company's bonds maturing in about two months to lock in a 6% IRR.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is an owner and operator of petroleum product tankers, with a fleet of 78 tankers with an average age of 2.3 years and charters for 21 additional vessels. The balance sheet shows $3.3 billion in assets and $1.3 billion in book equity versus an $800 million market cap, so the market is discounting book value by a significant 40%. Total debt is about $2 billion, including convertible notes. Results for the business are quite volatile, with EBITDA fluctuating quarter to quarter (about $47 million in Q1 with solid cash flow from operations of $34 million). The recently announced merger with Navig8 Product Tankers and $200 million equity raise significantly changes the profile of the company, improving scale and market position.

Management is quite bullish on the outlook for the business despite recent weakness in day rates, stating the following in the most recent earnings call:

"We remain optimistic on the product tanker market outlook with the fundamental drivers of our market that has been remained largely unchanged. We are one quarter closer to the recovery and we're getting even more bullish than we had previously thought we would be...The key driver for this outlook is that the order book has plunged, close to its 20 year low. But demand is not dropping and ships on the older side eventually are retired. Management expects demand growth to overtake supply growth in the second half of 2017, where we may then see sharp daily rate increases...Virtually everything has gone better than expected whether that’s headline demand, whether that’s rates, whether that’s lack of newbuilding orders, whether that’s on the regulatory side. And that market is clearly much better balanced than any of us would have expected...At some point pretty soon you are going to get really substantial increases in rates. And that’s you know what you mean by that that’s not one, two, three, four, five days. These are expansions of five, 10, 15, 20 in the larger shifts."

This article will not provide further credit analysis of the business, since the bond discussed are very short term in nature (about two months).

Scorpio Tankers issued $57.5 million of 2019 senior unsecured notes (in the form of exchange traded notes or "baby bonds" under the ticker: SBBC) at the end of March 2017 with the express purpose of repaying what is now $45.7 million of notes due October 15, 2017 (which are also baby bonds, under the ticker: SBNB). Scorpio's press release regarding the 2019 note issuance makes this intention clear:

"The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the tender offer of the Company's existing 7.50% senior unsecured notes due in October 2017 (the "Existing Notes") that the Company has commenced concurrently with the launch of the Notes offering, and to repay any Existing Notes not repurchased in the tender offer."

As of the last financial statement dated March 31, 2017, and following the recent note offering, the company has $129.5 million of cash on its balance sheet, so more than enough to cover the $45.7 million debt repayment in October. It seems virtually certain that Scorpio will repay these notes this coming October.

The return profile of an investment today in the 2017 notes (SBNB) is simple. On October 15, 2017, the company will repay face value or $25 per share/bond plus $0.469 of interest (7.5% annual rate, paid in four quarterly payments on January, April, July, and October 15th - the "ex-dividend" or more correctly in this case, "ex-interest" date for the October 15th payment will be around September 28th). The $25.47 return on October 15th versus a $25.20 investment on August 9th results (which is the last available price for SBNB) in a 5.95% IRR. The cash-on-cash return is $0.27, or a 1.1% return in slightly more than two months.

Although on a longer term basis Scorpio bonds are riskier, and a deeper understanding of the credit would be necessary, if seeking a place to park cash for two months, earning a 6% IRR with the 2017 Scorpio bonds is a good option.

What are the risks? The only way Scorpio does not repay the notes this October is if it declares bankruptcy. This possibility seems extremely remote in this short time period, and we can't envision reasonable scenarios where the company defaults this October. We would never want to say "zero chance," but the likelihood is extremely low. With $129.5 million of cash (nearly 3x the amount of debt due), a recently announced acquisition and equity raise, and an $800 million market cap, it is difficult to create a scenario where Scorpio is bankrupt this October. Even a severe market crash in the next two months would not impact the company's ability to use its cash balance to take care of this near-term maturity.

Author's note: Please consider Downtown Investment Advisory's subscription service through Seeking Alpha, The High Yield Bond Investor. The newsletter offers deep analysis of three recommendations per month, focused on yields in the 6-8% range, with maturities of four to seven years, for the buy-and-hold investor, as well as regular exclusive insights on High Yield Bonds and related investments such as Exchange Traded Debt, Preferred Stock and Closed End Funds. We seek to uncover undervalued and "off the radar" opportunities. I offer my 20 years of professional expertise in credit and high yield to subscribers. SBNB bonds were initially recommended in the newsletter in June 2016 when trading at about $25.20 and has returned 7.5% since then. Read subscriber reviews here. Please see our profile page for important disclaimers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DIA holds positions in STNG bonds in both personal and client accounts