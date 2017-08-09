Safe Bulkers: Another Look At This 9.6% Preferred Stock Yielder

SB has strong liquidity, is cash flow positive and is projected to be profitable in 2018.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has had a great run since my 8/10/2016 article recommended the high yielding SB-PD preferred stock issue. Despite recent gains, SB-PD still offers a hefty 9.6% yield and trades at about a 16% discount to par. Even if you missed the bottom of the historical slump in dry bulk shipping, there are still attractive yields and potential capital gains available as the recovery continues. This article provides ten updated reasons why SB-PD is still worthy of consideration by income investors.

What is SB-PD?

SB-PD is a par $25 cumulative preferred issue with an 8% coupon. Dividends are paid quarterly and SB-PD now yields 9.6% at a recent price of $20.96. SB-PD is a perpetual issue, which means that the company is not required to call it. The company has the option to call SB-PD at par anytime after 6/30/2019. See prospectus for additional details. Average daily trading volume is typically around 20K shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading.

SB-PC is a very similar par $25 cumulative preferred issue. SB-PC is equal in seniority to SB-PD and both issues have an 8% coupon. The covenants are very similar. Note however, that SB-PD is a larger and somewhat more liquid issue.

SB-PB also has an 8% coupon and is equal in seniority to SB-PC / SB-PD. However, SB-PB trades above par because it has attractive "failure to redeem" covenants. These "failure to redeem" covenants make SB-PB act more like a short term debt maturity than a traditional preferred stock. The SB-PB dividend increases rapidly if the issue is not redeemed by 7/30/2018. See prospectus for details. 75% of the outstanding SB-PB shares were swapped for a combination of cash and SB shares as per this 4/6/2017 press release.

1. Strong Liquidity.

Liquidity is always an important consideration for income investors. The company ended Q2 with cash and restricted cash totaling $99 million. The Q2 2017 earnings report (see page #5) details liquidity:

"We had liquidity of $98.9 million, consisting of $86.7 million in cash and bank time deposits and $12.2 million in restricted cash, in addition to $16.9 million of preferred equity financing and the capacity to borrow against one unencumbered vessel."

2. Positive Operational Cash Flow.

On the Q2 2017 earnings conference call (see page #3), CFO Konstantinos Adamopoulos highlights strong operational cash flow:

"Moving on to slide 16, we show information about our quarterly cash flows. For the second quarter of 2017, we achieved positive operating cash flows of $26.6 million which was a result of better market observed and performance supported by our low operating expenses."

3. Profitability expected in 2018.

The current analyst consensus earnings estimates for SB are shown in yahoo finance. The earnings consensus is based on 8 analysts and shows estimated 2018 earnings of 8 cents per share. We have already seen losses narrow substantially. Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $1.6 million as compared to $9.0 million, during the same period in 2016. SB is moving towards profitability as we approach the stronger end of year seasonal period and some of the lower cost leases roll off.

4. Common stock has soared.

Preferred stock holders should always pay close attention to how the common stock trades. SB has nearly doubled in price over the past year. This is a very bullish indicator for SB-PD.

5. Massive insider ownership.

As per the 2016 annual report (see page #58), 7 executive officers and directors own a total of 48.6 million shares of SB which represented an impressive 49% of the outstanding common stock. Preferred stock holders will be especially pleased to see that insiders also have significant holdings of preferred stock including 190K shares of SB-PD and 89K shares of SB-PC.

6. Very low costs.

CFO Konstantinos Adamopoulos uses the Q2 2017 earnings conference call (see page #3) to highlight that SB is a low cost operator. This is an important competitive advantage:

"..compared to our peers on average we're seeing about $1,500 in daily savings during the first half of 2017 from daily OpEx and daily G&A representing about $20.5 million in annualized savings or $0.20 per share in savings."

7. Minimal bank debt maturities until 2020.

Required principal repayments of bank debt are shown on page F-20 of the 2016 annual report. Near term loan principal repayments are relatively modest including $13 million for 2017, $25 million for 2018, $62 million for 2019 and $68 million for 2020. These appear to be quite manageable from strong operational cash flows (see item #2).

8. Access to capital.

SB does not appear to require a capital raise. The company has strong liquidity, positive operational cash flow and limited near term debt maturities. There is only 1 remaining new ship delivery which is already largely financed through a private preferred stock offering. However, the company does have access to equity capital if management wishes to further strengthen the balance sheet or expand the fleet. SB now has a market capitalization of $260 million. Stock offerings can typically total 20% - 25% of the current equity market capitalization without too much difficulty. For example, Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) has an equity market capitalization of about $350 million and recently successfully completed an $80.5 million equity offering. I believe that SB could easily raise $50 million if management decides to take advantage of the recent rally by selling stock.

9. The remaining SB-PB "maturity" is tiny.

While SB-PB is a preferred stock, it behaves much like a short term debt maturity. The 8% coupon will increase rapidly up to a maximum of 25% if the issue is not called by 7/30/2018. Fortunately, 3/4 of the SB-PB shares have already been swapped for a combination of cash and SB shares. Only $9.5 million par value of SB-PB remains outstanding. This remaining "maturity" is now only a very minor concern for a company with a $99 million cash balance, positive operational cash flow and access to capital.

10. Dry bulk sector peers have rallied.

Dry bulk sector peers Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) have each more than doubled over the past year. The strong sector performance reflects higher leasing rates, increased ship valuations and growing optimism. This improved sentiment is positive for SB-PD holders.

What are some of the major risks?

An exhaustive section detailing various risk factors is provided on pages 3 - 22 of the 2016 annual report. I believe that the major risk is uncertainty regarding future dry bulk shipping rates. While the dry bulk market appears to be recovering quite nicely, global macroeconomic events are inherently unpredictable. Shipping rates could be reduced by events such as as wars, trade wars and recession. SB primarily utilizes short term leases, so it is more susceptible to economic conditions than shipping peers such as Costamare Inc. (CMRE) and Seaspan Corporation (SSW) that utilize mostly long term leases.

Conclusions

Most dry bulk sector issues including common stocks, preferred stocks and baby bonds have rallied considerably over the past year. SB-PB is trading considerably higher than when I profiled it a year ago. Fortunately, some gains still lie ahead. SB-PD is still trading at a 16% discount to par and yields a lofty 9.6%. The party is not over yet.

