Midstream Stock Yields 9.5%, 60% Upside, Solid Dividend Coverage And Growth Potential

CEQP could very plausibly trade in the 40s by 2020 as its growth projects come on line and generate cash flow.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

Crestwood Equity Partners, L.P. (CEQP) traded recently at $25.20/share and pays a 60 cent quarterly distribution (annually $2.40) for a yield of 9.5%. CEQP is an MLP with the usual K-1 tax issues.

CEQP was one of the "dislocated MLPs" in early 2016 having experienced a drastic price decline and being faced with difficulty raising funds for ongoing expansion projects. CEQP traded in the $140-150 range (split adjusted) in 2014 and then got down to the $8-9 range in 2016. Along the way it reduced its distribution from $1.375 per quarter to 60 cents per quarter. It also implemented a 1 for 10 reverse split in October 2015. There was a brief period in which the market seemed to price in an expectation of CEQP having to file a Chapter 11 bankruptcy or take other very drastic action to survive.

CEQP took a number of steps to turn the situation around - most notably selling a one half interest in its Northeast natural gas pipeline and storage operation to Con Ed (NYSE:ED) for $975 million. Things are back to normal with no unusual financing issues. CEQP has recently engaged in a financing with the result that it has no near-term debt maturities. In fact, the latest news is very good with CEQP raising its full year 2017 guidance after a strong second quarter and also projected that it will resume distribution growth in 2018.

The Business - CEQP is a reasonably well diversified energy MLP with operations in the most dynamic energy production areas in the country. Now that it has reorganized its balance sheet and domestic production has begun to recover, CEQP's well-situated strategic energy infrastructure assets are generating solid cash flow. It has significant natural gas storage operations and multiple natural gas processing and gathering operations.

CEQP is active in the Bakken area with oil terminals and pipelines. CEQP has a significant natural gas liquids marketing, storage and logistics business which was adversely affected by the recent warm winter. CEQP's natural gas storage facilities in the Northeast are strategically vital to the region because of its sharply seasonal natural gas demand and the consequent need to store natural gas in the summer and withdraw it from storage in the winter (which is what likely made them very attractive to Con Ed).

CEQP's business is - by EBITDA share - 48% natural gas, 23% natural gas liquids and 29% petroleum (primarily in the Bakken Region).

85% of CEQP's business is in the form of non-price sensitive take or pay or fixed fee contracts.

The company's facilities are strategically located in the Delaware sector of the Permian Basin, the Bakken, the Marcellus Shale area, the PRB Niobrara area, and the Barnett Shale area. Its Arrow Gathering System in the Bakken is experiencing growth and will benefit from a connection to the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). In the Delaware Permian area, its Willow Lake Gathering and Processing system is well-positioned to benefit from growing production. It has a gathering system that is well-situated in the Southwest Marcellus area - another location with growing production activity.

As a primarily natural gas MLP, CEQP is - to a degree - sheltered from impacts of changes in world oil prices. U.S. natural gas production is very unlikely to decline regardless of what happens to the world oil price so that CEQP's natural gas operations are protected from one major risk. However, CEQP does have some significant exposure to petroleum. This exposure is in the dynamic and growing Bakken Region so it may fare better than average in challenging times.

Growth Projects - CEQP has a number of growth projects and has budgeted growth capital of between $225 and 250 million for 2017. As with other MLPs that have growth projects underway, the costs of growth tend to show up on the balance sheet before the benefits show up on the income statement, so that current numbers understate CEQP's cash flow potential.

The Nautilus system commenced operations in June of this year. Also planned for deployment in the near future are: the Bear Den Processing Plant - Phase 1 (Q3 2017), the Orla Processing Plant (Q3 2018), and the Bear Den Processing Plant - Phase 2 (Q4 2018). CEQP projects that current projects will add $30 million in EBITDA in 2018 and $75 million in 2020. In the long term, CEQP plans to develop expansion projects in the Northeast to accommodate the growing production in the Marcellus area. In its recent Q2 report, CEQP announced additional new expansion projects in the Bakken and Permian areas.

The bottom line is CEQP has important and significant organic growth projects in 2 key regions with solid growth prospects: the Permian, and the area of the Bakken serviced by the Dakota Access Pipeline.

2017 Projections - In its recent Q2 financial report, CEQP increased its guidance for full year 2017 to adjusted EBITDA of between $380 and 400 million and "distributable cash flow" ("DCF") of between $210 and 230 million. CEQP has 70 million common units and its $2.40 annual distribution costs $168 million so that DCF appears to cover the distribution comfortably.

Using a mid-point of $220 million as a DCF estimate, CEQP has a DCF per share of $3.14 and is trading at 8.0 times its DCF. The DCF covers 135% of CEQP's distributions (or the dividend payout ratio is at 74%). CEQP projects that it will continue to have solid distribution coverage and projects that it should be able to increase distributions by the second half of 2018.

Capital Structure - There is good news and bad news in this area. We are reminded of horrible good news/bad news jokes like the one about the Trans-Atlantic cruise in which the Captain announced that the bad news is that the only food on board was cat food but the good news was that there was "enough for everyone."

For CEQP, the good news is that the general partner does not take any IDR cut out of distributions or cash flow but maintains a non-economic interest. CEQP's general partner, First Reserve, owns 25% of the limited partner units and has made the unusual decision to profit side by side with the limited partners through distributions and appreciation.

One potential risk to note is that CEQP has one of those nettlesome preferred stock arrangements. CEQP has $582 million of 9.25% preferred stock and is currently paying dividends in kind which is adding to the preferred stock count. Distributions will be required to switch to cash after Q3 2017, which could create a drain on cash flows if earnings are not strong enough to cover the cash payments.

However, CEQP was so optimistic after its strong 2Q financials, that it now appears that the switch to cash may come within the third quarter. CEQP has projected that growth projects will produce sufficient cash flow to offset the preferred stock cash distributions. The distribution consequences of a failure of the growth to materialize are discussed in more detail below.

The preferred stock is convertible, but it pays a distribution of roughly 84.5 cents and is valued at a bit more than $9. The conversion rate is 1 for 10 so that it is unlikely that any preferred stockholder will convert unless and until the common units trade in the $90 range (or roughly 3.5x higher from the current price).

Distribution Coverage - As noted above, the distribution of 9.5% seems to be very well covered at least for 2017. As explained above - CEQP has been paying preferred distributions in kind and will have to start paying cash after September 30 of this year. CEQP projects strong growth which will cover this expense but - in the absence of that growth - there could be problems. With no growth at all, CEQP will generate an estimated $215 million in DCF. With 70 million units, its $2.40 distribution costs $168 million. After the 3rd quarter of this year, there will be some 70 million preferred units receiving an annual distribution of roughly 84.5 cents.

This will cost some $59.2 million and - together with the common unit distribution will exceed DCF (using the mid-point of 2017 guidance) by some $7 million. CEQP projects that some $30 million in growth during 2018 will cover this shortfall and that - by 2020 - the projected additional $75 million will allow for distribution growth. Most recently, CEQP was so optimistic after its very strong second quarter that it is projecting a resumption in distribution growth in 2018.

Valuation - At a price of roughly 8 times projected 2017 DCF, CEQP is reasonably cheap. If the growth which CEQP projects materializes, its current price would make it very cheap. Assuming that $50 million of the projected increased EBITDA of $75 million in 2020 makes its way into DCF, DCF would be $265 million or $3.79 a share. This would result in a price/DCF ratio of 7.0 at the current share price - putting CEQP in the striking distance of "dirt cheap" territory.

CEQP's current EV/EBITDA ratio is reasonable at 10 times. Again, if the projected growth is realized, EBITDA would increase by $75 million and the ratio would become a very cheap 8.8 times. On a valuation basis, CEQP could be viewed as trading at a reasonable price given current numbers so that the potential for growth is being "thrown in for free."

Target Price - CEQP should ultimately trade at 10-12 times DCF (which is in line with similar midstream companies). It has some very attractive, strategically located facilities and it is active in the regions, which have the most dynamic production growth. If DCF makes its way to the 2020 projection of $3.79 a unit, then a target range would be $37.90 to $45.48. A mid-point would be $41.69, which is 64% above the current price.

Risks - As noted above, one risk is that CEQP's growth projections fail to materialize in which case we could be in for a dividend cut. This could be due to a failure to obtain regulatory approval or simply to problems in the construction of the necessary facilities. The current political environment will probably decrease the risk of problems with regulatory approval of energy infrastructure projects like CEQP's. Another risk is the continuation of warmer and warmer winters, which would adversely affect CEQP's propane business.

CEQP's projection for 2017 factors in the very warm winter that we have just experienced so that this risk appears to have been accounted for by the management. Another risk is a collapse in the world oil market and a drastic reduction in oil drilling. This is probably the biggest single risk. Although CEQP is diversified and generates only 29% of its EBITDA from oil projects, a big hit in this area would have a very adverse effect on CEQP.

Bottom Line - With strong general partner alignment with limited partner interests, with participation in the most dynamic energy production areas, and trading at an attractive multiple to DCF, CEQP is a buy here. As noted above, there are some risks but CEQP's attractive valuation results in investors being paid reasonably to take those risks. If the expansion projects pan out as projected, CEQP should easily trade up into the 30s and even higher.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About "High Dividend Opportunities"

High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 in dividends on Seeking Alpha and is dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations. It includes a managed portfolio targeting 7-9% overall yield - and a selection of the best high-yield Master Limited Partnerships, BDCs, U.S. Property REITs, Preferred Shares, and closed-end funds. Our "Core Portfolio" has returned 55.4% since January 1, 2016 (figure as of June 30, 2017). We invite readers for a two-week free trial currently offered by Seeking Alpha to have a closer look at our investment strategy, our Top Buy list and our extensive report on the "Best High-Yield Stocks and Securities For 2017." For more info, please click here.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the Company's website, unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEQP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.