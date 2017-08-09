Valuation Dashboard: Healthcare - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals are cheaper in Price/Earnings and Price/Free Cash Flow than their historical averages, but they are worse in Price/Sales and profitability measured in ROE (much worse for the pharma industry). Other industries look overvalued by more than 20%. Life Science Tools/Services are significantly above their baseline in profitability, which may partly justify overpricing. Healthcare Equipment is the only group worse than its historical averages in all metrics.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Healthcare Technology, Pharmaceuticals and deteriorated in Healthcare Equipment.

P/S has improved in Healthcare Equipment, Managed Healthcare and deteriorated in Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals.

P/FCF has improved in Managed Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and deteriorated in Healthcare Equipment.

ROE doesn't show a significant change in any group.

In 1 trailing month the SPDR Select Sector Healthcare ETF (XLV), the S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) and the Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) have underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 2%, 6% and 1% respectively.

The five best performers among S&P 500 Healthcare stocks on this period are Align Technology Inc (ALGN), Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN), Biogen Inc (BIIB), Illumina Inc (ILMN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free articles. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Amgen Inc (AMGN) BIOTECH Biogen Inc (BIIB) BIOTECH Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) BIOTECH Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) BIOTECH AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) HCAREPROVID AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) HCAREPROVID DaVita Inc (DVA) HCAREPROVID McKesson Corp (MCK) HCAREPROVID INC Research Holdings Inc (INCR) MEDEQUIP Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) PHARMA

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Healthcare on 8/8/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Health Care Equipment 44.07 27.18 -62.14% 4.12 3.18 -29.56% 47.16 30.51 -54.57% -34.96 -12.14 -22.82 Managed Health Care 26.9 20.88 -28.83% 1.06 0.85 -24.71% 22.25 17.75 -25.35% 7.32 5.78 1.54 Health Care Technology* 78.34 56.13 -39.57% 3.34 3.39 1.47% 37.66 35.77 -5.28% -13 -6.2 -6.8 Biotechnology 32.3 39.78 18.80% 36.66 29.01 -26.37% 28.86 43.74 34.02% -75.15 -64.42 -10.73 Pharmaceuticals 23.09 26.26 12.07% 18.09 8.25 -119.27% 23.88 32.55 26.64% -64.32 -30.3 -34.02 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 39.9 29.52 -35.16% 3.48 3.39 -2.65% 32.58 27.28 -19.43% -9.24 -18.37 9.13

* Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XPH, IBB with SPY in one month.



If you want to stay informed of my updates on this topic and other articles, click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article.

Data provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN,GILD,IBB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.