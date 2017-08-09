Watch The Dollar: Clues To A Stock Market Break?

All eyes this year are on Mario Draghi, president, European Central Bank and how his words might impact the value of the dollar and, in turn, Federal Reserve actions.

Consequently, platforms, like the upcoming conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, take on increased importance as investors try and interpret what the central banks might be doing.

The stock market has become very dependent upon the expected actions of the Federal Reserve and investors pay close attention to what the Fed says.and does.

I have been arguing that the stock market is where it is because the Federal Reserve has been underwriting the stock market for the past eight years or so.

In terms of when the stock market, my argument has been that it depends upon where investors believe that Federal Reserve monetary policy is going.

That is why this August might be very important for investor sentiment, and consequently, where the stock might be going.

The possible tipping point: the Federal Reserve’s August meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“Last year’s symposium marked the start of a 19-week rally in the dollar index—a measure of the greenback against other major currencies known as the DXY—that was kicked off by hawkish remarks from Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve chair.”

This written by Roger Blitz in the Financial Times.

Mr. Blitz goes on:

“The market is expecting more of the same this year—but not from Ms. Yellen. Instead, traders are anticipating the possibility that Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, may sound the retreat after more than two years of quantitative easing.”

In terms of the Dollar/Euro exchange rate, it cost almost $1.1400 to purchase one Euro in the middle of August 2016. Just before Christmas, just after the Fed raised its policy rate of interest at its December meeting, one Euro only cost $1.0385.

But, just before he was inaugurated on January 20, 2017, President Trump began to talk down the dollar, saying it was much too high. The value of the dollar dropped a bit.

Still, the dollar rallied a bit as the Federal Reserve kept on raising its policy rate and began to discuss how it might start to reduce the size of its balance sheet.

The price of a Euro returned to about $1.0600 before Mr. Trump, once again talked down the value of the dollar.

Finally, after the June meeting of the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee, markets became convinced from Fed documents, releases, and speeches, that although the Fed planned to raise its rate once more this year, in December, and it still planned to start shrinking its balance sheet, that it would not go too far in this direction, if the data did not support these actions. That is, Fed officials would continue to err on the side of monetary ease in the future - as it had been doing for the past eight years.

This apparently was a signal to foreign exchange traders. The dollar began a serious drop in value. The dollar, which traded around a value of $1.1000 most of May, started to fall. Toward the end of last week, it cost almost $1.1900 to purchase one Euro.

The strong dollar looked like history.

But, on the other side of the Atlantic ocean, economic growth seemed to be picking up as manufacturing appeared to be getting stronger and there seemed to be a stirring in prices. Unemployment in the eurozone reached the lowest level it had been since 2009.

All indications seemed to point to a normalization in the monetary policy of the ECB and Mr. Draghi gave hints to such a move.

Mr. Blitz writes:

“This is where Mr. Draghi comes in. Should the ECB president at Jackson Hole cement expectations that the era of his monetary largesse is drawing to a close then traders may make more bets on the convergence of US and eurozone central bank policy–boosting the Euro and hitting the dollar.”

Expectations about the future will change. What the Federal Reserve will do is uncertain.

How will this uncertainty impact investors in the stock market? Will this possible break in the Fed’s focus result in a break in Fed policy and, consequently, a break in investor expectations?

Bottom line: the economic and financial environment is changing. For the past eight years or so, central banks have been dealing with the aftermath of the Great Recession and its worldwide impact.

Have we entered another phase of this era, a phase in which central banks are turning their sights on issues other than battling slow economic growth and low inflation?

If this is the case, investors might have to modify the strategy that has worked so well for them in the past eight years, the strategy of “going with the Fed.”

This is exactly the thing that I have been concerned with in terms of the stock market. If so much has depended over the past eight years upon the Fed and the Fed’s policy, what happens when this policy changes?

The makers of economic policy have become so important in today’s world that platforms like Davos, Switzerland and Jackson Hole, Wyoming have become major focal points gathering the attention of investors and analysts from all over the world. The result is, however, is that things that are said at these get-togethers can set off markets for extended periods of time - either in an upwards direction or in a downward direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.