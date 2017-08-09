Sage Group: An Investment Opportunity As Subscription Transformation Gathers Pace?

Sage Group (OTCPK:SGPYY) has been around since 1981 when it first started making accountancy software. Since then, it has grown to be a £7.4 billion ($9.65 billion) large cap sitting in the UK’s leading FTSE 100 index. Despite its undoubted success in cornering what was a lucrative niche, its performance up to the last couple of years has hardly been the most stellar as it has needed to reposition itself in a rapidly evolving market.

Indeed, Sage has been undertaking the process of increasingly shifting away from its old, established business model of selling perpetual licenses for their accountancy software to customers. Increasingly as the accountancy software market has shifted towards cloud-based software solutions, Sage has seen its older business decline (Data sources: Company reports):

This had stymied top and bottom line growth since the turn of the decade. Yet in recent years its shift towards a more online, subscription based model has been gaining pace. Partly through the organic success of its own internal investment and M&A activity, it has positioned its business back to growth within this new market leveraging its strong, trusted brand presence across its markets for its niche software. Indeed, revenue has been growing well in the last couple of years (with an added currency boost created by weakness in their reporting currency, GBP):

With this in mind, should we consider Sage’s investment appeal as being on the rise once again? I argue that we should. Sage has already repositioned itself back into strong growth. Yet there is plenty more to come. What is more, it remains a compellingly cash-generative business with a strong balance sheet and impressive record of shareholder returns.

Global Opportunity

Sage has certainly leveraged its expertise in expanding its global footprint. Although its revenue is majority derived from its European operations, it is nicely spread across Northern and Central & Eastern Europe. What is more, its North American and International revenues remain sizeable parts of the business (Data source: H1 2017 Results):

Nonetheless, this does disguise what is a more focused geographical breakdown than it first appears. Digging deeper, it is the case that 95% of all their revenue comes from just nine countries:

Country Geographical Group Australia International Brazil International Canada North America France Central & Eastern Europe Germany Central & Eastern Europe South Africa International Spain Central & Eastern Europe USA North America UK & Ireland Northern Europe

The remaining 5% of revenue comes from a number of other countries including Switzerland, Portugal, UAE, Singapore and Malaysia. This highlights the potential for geographical growth at the company. As well as pursuing growth in its core nine markets, it has the immediate opportunity to expand in the countries which make up the remaining 5%. What is more, it leaves them with a number of markets which remain untapped by their product offering at present.

Growth Opportunity

Indeed, the opportunities for growth for Sage remain compelling just within the markets they are already serving. Sage’s software family covers small, start-up businesses all the way up to larger enterprises. As a consequence, they have a large body of potential customers from which to drive growth (Source: 2016 Annual Report):

Yet the market remains highly fragmented. According to the company, the top three providers—of which Sage is one—amount to just a quarter of total global market spend on accountancy software:

Within their current main markets, they therefore have plenty of scope for growth. What is more, 2017 should see strong drivers for this. They are set to see their growing product ranges across their markets expand rapidly (Source: H1 2017 Results Presentation):

Being an asset-light software business, this is a particularly exciting thing to be seeing. Rolling out their new services across a wider range of markets allows them to benefit from the immense operational leverage benefits the company has.

With its product offering cutting across extremely small to much larger enterprises it should be able to hold onto these customers throughout the life-cycle of their business. That is immensely attractive to long-term investors as it suggests the possibility of long-term, recurring revenue generating relationships with a large number of customers of varying sizes.

Subscription Growth

What is particularly of note is that subscriptions have been growing significantly in recent years. Historically, Sage had relied upon perpetual license sale through the sale of software versions. Yet in recent years, they have been shifting their business towards a more subscription-based, perpetually updated version of their software. Indeed, since FY 2014 they have consistently seen subscription contracts grow by at least 20% every six months (Data sources: Company reports):

Of course, the reason for this growth has been the attraction to both Sage and its customer of these subscription-based products. For Sage’s customers, this allows them to constantly have the most up-to-date version of the software at their fingertips (as well as reducing initial outlay for the perpetual software license). Yet it is also hugely beneficial to Sage themselves due to the recurring nature of subscription revenues.

Indeed, H1 2017 saw them cross the 75% of revenues mark for recurring revenue (not all of which, at present, is from software subscriptions) for the first time (Data sources: Company reports):

The sudden leap, perhaps, deserves a little explanation though. If we look at the recurring revenue share across geographies it reveals a company with a fairly consistent recurring versus non-recurring revenue share (Data source: H1 2017 Results):

Yet this contrasts quite strikingly to H1 2016 where North American revenue was more evenly split between recurring and non-recurring revenue (Data source: H1 2016 Results):

The reasoning is simple: the sale of the North American Payments business announced recently. Naturally, these transaction-based revenues are largely not recurring in nature. Yet in their North American business they represented a sizeable share of total revenue. The sale of this business, therefore, has led to a hefty lurch upwards for recurring as opposed to non-recurring revenue in H1 2017.

Less impressive, perhaps, but it still reveals a positive picture of recurring revenues growth. Both Europe and the International geographies saw nice upticks in recurring revenue growth since last year. Furthermore, excluding the North American payments business, recurring revenue in the region would have been 76%. Recurring revenue has therefore grown in that region as well. This is a trend we should expect to see continue in the future.

Acquisition & Disposal Activity

Indeed, the sale of the North American Payments business is just one case of a broader acquisition and divestiture activity. Sage has consistently acquired smaller businesses in order to enhance its customer offering as well as its markets (Data sources: Company reports):

The 2012 spike was a huge push into the Brazilian market, for instance, through the acquisitions of Folhamatic, Cenize Informatica and Empresa Brasileria de Sistemas. Since then, however, the acquisition focus has been on bringing aboard payroll and human resource businesses (most recently cloud-focused ones).

Yet they have also been disposing of non-core businesses. Indeed, early August has seen two deals close for the company on both sides of the process. First has been the sale of their North American Payments business mentioned earlier. They are not looking to exit all of their payment businesses, however. Sage have retained ownership of Sage Pay UK & Ireland and South Africa as it remains useful to their existing business and, unlike the North American payments business, appears to have been performing strongly. This North American sale has, as noted earlier, focused the business on its recurring revenue generators in the region.

Second has been the acquisition on Intacct. Intacct was a rival “born” in the cloud and thus an invaluable addition to Sage’s continued push to become truly embedded in the cloud. What is more, it has been seeing remarkable growth in recent years with revenue growing from $37 million to $88 million between 2014 and 2017 (Source: Adapted from Intacct Acquisition Presentation):

Intacct has therefore been growing very rapidly indeed. What is more, its cloud focus has resulted in strikingly high levels of recurring revenue at 92%: considerably ahead of Sage’s level at present.

Similarly they had a staggeringly impressive net renewal rate of 107%. In other words, not only are they seeing significant levels of subscription renewal from clients but those clients are also growing their renewal costs through the addition of add-ons during the course of the year. Quite a compelling mix.

Sage has also acquired cloud human capital management software maker Fairsail (now Sage People). Increasingly, therefore, Sage is creating a product mix which includes a vast majority of what businesses of every size require for smooth operation. This includes accountancy software, payments processing and payroll and HR administration.

There are no doubt other opportunities for Sage on this front. Intacct, for instance, was still loss-making and this is where Sage has an immense advantage. Being an established business in the sector they have developed a highly profitable and cash-generative business. Consequently they have the means by which to consolidate in this fragmented market. Of course, a similar thing can be said of their main historical rival: QuickBooks maker Intuit (INTU). Acquisitions, therefore, are likely to feature as important means by which to grow the business into the future too. Sage’s cash flow performance is therefore of particular note.

Cash Flow Strength

And here is where Sage continues to really impress. Fortunately, during the time that Sage has been engaging in the tricky process of transforming its business into an increasingly cloud-focused market it has remained very healthily cash-generative:

Certainly, growth in FCF has hardly been the most impressive. Yet it has consistently remained at a high level. What is more, there is reason to believe that as Sage’s investment in new software moves from development to distribution (as noted earlier) FCF should start to improve markedly. Indeed, at H1 2017 results it was already obvious that underlying operating cash flow (FCF plus CapEx) had started to see a sizeable uptick:

What is more, despite fairly flat FCF growth in recent years they have managed to produce an improving trend with regards to its CROIC (cash return on invested capital) in recent years. In other words, Sage has been increasingly more efficient in generating its FCF from its invested capital (that is, total debt and shareholders’ equity):

Last year saw a notable fall in their CROIC levels, generating £15.50 from every £100 of invested capital. This remains a highly attractive rate of return, however, and still above their 10-year average CROIC. What is more, with FCF looking set to receive a boost in FY 2017 we should expect to see this around similar levels (due to the drag effect of acquisition on full year cash flow compared to capital invested) or higher by the end of the year.

Should Sage still find it has to invest more heavily to compete with the growing body of rivals its market has been breeding of late it should still perform well.

Indeed, despite increased R&D and M&A activity it still has a strong balance sheet on which it can lean further if required:

Debt to equity levels are still only around the 55% mark. With large cash piles too, their net debt to equity drops to just 30%. This is great news. What is more, at H1 2017 time, debt and net debt to equity levels were similar to FY 2016. What this has meant is that Sage has continued to offer investors a very well-covered debt position:

Their FCF last year still covered total debt by nearly 44%. In other words, they could theoretically repay their entire debt load using FCF alone in just over two years.

This should provide Sage with plenty of scope for additional acquisition and investment activity. Yet it should also underpin its continued healthy levels of shareholder return.

Generous (Yet Conservative) Shareholder Returns

Sage has, indeed, been very generous to shareholders in recent years. This has included healthy dividend increases as well as the occasional boost through a special dividend (in FY 2013) and sizeable buybacks (from FY 2012 through to 2014):

Although recent share price gains has meant that dividend yields have fallen since 2014, the dividend has remained very well-covered by FCF:

There is, therefore, plenty of scope for additional high-single digit dividend growth as has been seen in the last few years (Data sources: Company reports):

This is especially true as this level of growth would be in line with the predicted growth at the business as a whole. Investors, therefore, can expect to continue to see a generous flow of cash coming from the company in coming years especially as their investment in repositioning the business begins to bear fruit.

Conclusion

Sage is an excellent company with a strong market position. With a more than 35 year history in the business, its name is rightly well-regarded. Its transformation from a business selling perpetually-licensed software to “software as a service” (SaaS) is now increasingly completed with them now seeking to expand customer access to its offerings. As such, we should continue to see the company ramping up top and bottom line growth into the future. Increasingly its focus upon creating greater value for customers by being able to control accountancy, HR, payments and other services all through the Sage ecosystem should help ensure that its continues to build upon its reputation as an invaluable tool amongst its longstanding and newly-acquired customers.

Sage does, of course, face a new generation of nimble competitors. Its combination of targeted investment and careful acquisitions should help it retain its market-leading position amongst its peers. With cash flow remaining incredibly robust (with scope for growth) and a balance sheet which is very healthy they should be able to continue to build upon these internal and external investments into the future.

Sage was previously punished for its apparently slow adjustment to the new cloud-based market that was developing in its niche software space. This was justifiable to some extent. Yet courtesy of the quality of its historic business it has managed to pursue a transformation of the business very effectively in recent years. Not only has it managed to push its historical accountancy software into the cloud but it has also jumped on the opportunities for expanding its product offering to customers which the cloud offers it.

Despite having seen its share price gain over 13% since the start of 2016, it is still 6% below the levels it was seeing between August and October 2016 and over 15% below its all time high. Top and bottom line growth is set to produce high-single-digit growth over the next few years and beyond. What is more, dividends and cash flow are expected to follow a similar growth trend which suggests Sage’s reputation as a generous and safe dividend growth stock should continue:

Sage’s current share price of around £6.85 ($36 for their ADRs)* strikes me as a fair price for a great company about to enter a new phase of growth. Though fresh challenges will emerge, Sage has proven effective in countering them in the past and has the means to continue doing so in the future. Yet it has also proven good at taking advantage of opportunities in its market. The continued expansion of its Sage ecosystem across various business demands should help ramp-up and sustain customer interest and investment in their platform. For long-term investors, there is little doubt this holds an immense amount of appeal.

Notes

* Sage Group's ordinary shares are listed in London under the "SGE" ticker. Their ADRs are the equivalent of four ordinary, London-listed shares.

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Image reproduced from Sage Customer Support (adapted).