Commercial Vehicle Skids On Surprisingly Weak Margins

The manufacturing issues in the wire harness business will linger a little while longer, but CVG is seeing improving orders across the business and executing well on operating cost reductions

The North American commercial truck market continues to improve and Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) had been having a great 2017 compared to other commercial truck suppliers like Cummins (CMI) and Allison (ALSN). Unfortunately, the company's efforts to restructure its operations (and reduce costs) and the recovery in off-road vehicle markets like construction have combined in an unexpectedly bad way, leading to meaningfully lower margins, a disappointing second quarter report, and a sharp drop in the stock.

The company's issues with its non-truck wire harness business aren't going to go away, and the company's 2017 margins are going to suffer for it. The bad news is that the company is going to miss out on the some of the benefits of this recovery, and they're not going to get that money back. The better news is that the truck market is doing better than expected, the company is doing well in construction on a revenue basis, and the company has made good progress with operating cost reductions. Commercial Vehicle's margin trouble does reduce the short-term fair value and likely will have the stock in the penalty box for a little while, but the decline does make the valuation more interesting again for investors with a longer-term orientation.

A Self-Inflicted Wound Early In A Recovery

There were some encouraging parts to Commercial Vehicle's second quarter report, but they were overshadowed by the company's big margin miss due to problems with its wire harness business.

Revenue rose about 10% on a constant currency basis, with the truck business up about 7% and the construction/ag business up around 18% on a constant currency basis. Both businesses are benefiting from underlying market recoveries, as OEM builders like Caterpillar (CAT) and PACCAR (PCAR) are reporting better results in commercial trucks and off-road equipment for markets like construction. As a manufacturer of seats, wire harnesses, trim, and other cab components, Commercial Vehicle rides along on the ups and downs of these market trends.

Gross margin is where it went seriously wrong. Commercial Vehicle's gross margin in the truck business was fine, as better volume helped support a 130 basis point improvement and the best results seen in a while from this segment. In the Construction/Ag business, however, the company had serious manufacturing issues and working around them added significant costs – gross margin fell by over seven points from last year. The good news is that the company has continued to make real progress with its operating cost structure; operating income was down 10% on a GAAP basis (and down 6% on a non-GAAP basis), but those operating cost improvements mitigated the gross margin deleverage to the point where operating margins only declined 70-80bp. I'd also note that the operating improvements helped the Construction/Ag business incrementally more than the Truck business.

Margin Issues Will Linger

I don't want to oversimplify the issues that are causing the margin shortfalls at CVG, but this offers a case in point for something I've seen a few times over the years – companies can sometimes restructure their way into trouble, and particularly when they are caught flat-footed by cyclical market swings.

The problem at CVG is that the company is seeing labor shortages in its wire harness business. The company mentioned this a quarter ago, and decided to keep the plant in Iowa open as a result (it was due to close, with production shifted to Mexico), but the labor shortage issues in Mexico have not gotten better. Coupled with what I believe has been an unexpectedly strong improvement in orders, CVG has had to scramble to meet its customers' needs and fulfill those orders. In addition to maintaining capacity in Iowa and sourcing some harnesses from China, CVG has established another facility in Mexico where it believes it will have better access to labor.



Still, none of these solutions are ideal and the company incurred about $4 million in unexpected production costs this quarter. What's more, management expects another $3 million to $6 million throughout the reminder of the year; I would expect the impact would be worse in the third quarter, but management declined to give much specificity on the timing. On a brighter note, management doesn't believe the intrinsic profitability of the business has been compromised and better incremental profitability should come in 2018.

The Opportunity

CVG should be placed to benefit from ongoing market recoveries. Heavy truck orders were up 37% in North American in the first half of 2017, with 33% growth in Class 5-8 orders in July, and management has slightly increased its build rate expectations for the year. Companies like Caterpillar and Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) are reporting improving conditions for construction equipment, and management has made it a priority to grow its non-truck business (construction and ag) during this next cycle.

I believe CVG could log high single-digit revenue growth over the next three to five years, as the company leverages recoveries in heavy trucks and commercial vehicles and (possibly) sees some actual success with its efforts to grow its ag seating business. Growth in military vehicles is also a possibility, as the company has had a constructive relationship with Oshkosh (OSK) in the past. Longer-term, though, I don't expect revenue growth much beyond 3% to 4% as the businesses CVG serves are inherently cyclical and management still needs to prove that it can drive meaningful share growth.

Although 2017 will be worse than I expected, my long-term margin assumptions haven't really changed. In the best years I think CVG will produce high single-digit operating margins, with FCF margins in the mid-single digits. CVG has produced better operating margins for a year or two in the past, but it is not part of my base case assumptions. Discounted back, those cash flows suggest a fair value close to $9. My EBITDA estimate for 2017 is lower now, though, and my EV/EBITDA-based fair value declines to $8.

The Bottom Line

There are some positives to the CVG story – the company is virtually unfollowed by the Street and it serves multiple end-markets that are now in recovery phases. It also has meaningful operating leverage potential as orders grow, and execution on efforts to grow the business outside North America and in end-markets like agriculture could pay off (though these goals been in place for many years and have remained elusive). The manufacturing issues with the non-truck wire harness business are a setback and certainly don't help build confidence in management, but I don't believe they overshadow the overall opportunity. This is by no means a safe stock, and the shares could lag for a while, but the valuation is definitely more interesting now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long cvgi.

