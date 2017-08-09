Morgan Stanley Floating With A Twist

We believe that this whole group of products is overvalued, but jumping in front of a train is probably a bad idea.

Floating rate preferred stocks have had a good run this year and now that some sellers have appeared, it is time to start monitoring the group even more closely.

Value did not present itself to us, so we decided to create it by finding a good stock pick with a potential hedging reaction.

It would be somewhat fair to say that the floating rate preferred stock group has been one of the most generous in terms of arbitrage opportunities, providing us with clearly defined pair trades. Particularly the products which are related to LIBOR, but have yield floors which still prevent them (in a good way) from having their dividends determined by the rate's current levels.

Now, this time you will see something different - despite having identified the way we will approach the trade and hedge, respectively, we will only offer the logic behind the hedging reaction and refrain from paying high borrow costs until we deem it necessary.

The Product

The preferred stock of interest to us is MS-A - Morgan Stanley Floating Rate Dep Shares Series A Non-cumul Preferred Stock (NYSE: MS). Here are the numbers behind it:

Call Price: $25.00

Liquidation Price: $25.00

Call Date: 7/15/2011

Maturity Date: None

Nominal Yield (as of 8/9/2017): 4% (or 3-month LIBOR + 0.70% if greater than 4%)

Credit Rating: Ba1/BB

Current Yield (as of 8/8/2017): 4.27%

Needless to say, having the 3-month LIBOR still hovering around 1.30, we are not here for the yield.

Source: Barchart.com - MS-A Daily Chart (1 year)

The charts should give you the first piece of the puzzle. The latter shows the PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred ETF's (NYSE: VRP) performance over the last year.

Source: Barchart.com - VRP Daily Chart (1 year)

Our point is that MS-A had a great run and the pullback it has experienced might be extended relative to historical performance with the rest of its peer group.

The Peer Group

The floating rate preferred stocks which have a yield floor are a relatively small group and are certainly products where we would not get involved unless we saw an opportunity. As you see from the picture below, MS-A looks great in comparison to its peer group:

Source: The author's database.

We are paying attention to is Current Yield (y-axis), although according to the metric this might as well be the scrooge group of preferred stocks.

The main takeaway is that we are presented with a current yield spread between MS-A and a lot of other very similar products which give us a lot of space to react if things go south.

The Pair Trade

In fact, I am going to give you several options, but bear in mind that the strange part about this trade is that we are not going to short, but merely use the second stock as an indicator and possible hedge.

MS-A vs GS-A:

There is nothing crazy to see here - the current yield spread is 0.37% as of 8/8/2017. The interesting part in this pair is that over the last several years MS-A always outperformed GS-A in terms of pricing.

Here is a screenshot showing the statistical deviation of the pair using equal dollar value:

Source: The author's software.

Thus the mean reversion here would give us around $0.80 per share, not accounting for the technical cost variable.

MS-A vs. BAC-E:

The motivation behind this variation of our reaction is mostly revolving around the fact that the latter product is trading very close to par value. Current yield spread is one of the main drivers behind our pair trading, but in this case it is merely 0.21%, thus easy to neglect.

Source: The author's software.

MS-A vs. BML-G:

Last but not least, BML-G and BML-H are other potential candidates for the pair trade. For simplicity we will look only at BML-G, where the current yield spread sits at 0.95% as of yesterday.

But let us take a look from a statistical point of view:

Source: The author's software.

Mean reversion here would offer us about $1 per share.

Conclusion

As long as preferred stocks remain strong we are not going to short even in this kind of pair trades. Instead we will be taking a more risky, but smarter approach and simply have a good backup plan if the trade goes against us, as is the case with MS-A.

If the downward price movement in the aforementioned product continues, we will probably add to the position and challenge the hedging reaction, especially if the preferred stocks suggested for a pair trade do not follow suit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MS-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.