Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Behind MyoKardia's Huge Rally

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well a post-earnings look at Progenics Pharmaceuticals are below.

MyoKardia has doubled this week on trial results. Fibrogen also soared on its own trial data, while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals implodes on disappointing development news.

The biotech sector fell late yesterday as geopolitical events conspired to trigger a market reversal late in the day. Second quarter earnings reports continue to come across the wire as we are in the heart of second quarter earnings season. It is a mixed bag over the past 24 hours. Smaller Tier 3 concerns like Omeros (OMER) and Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) both posted much better revenue growth than anticipated and should be up today. Midcap Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) disappointed with its numbers and is weak in early trading action.

The stock of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) got crushed on Monday thanks to data from a mid-stage trial for ZYN002 for the treatment of epilepsy that failed to produce the results desired and that indication now looks like a dead end.

So what to do now? Well, first of all I rarely average down on 'Tier 4' stocks as they tend to be binary plays, they either pay off hugely or they die a slow death on the back of failed development efforts. One notable exception to this rule is Dynavax Technologies (DVAX). However, this was because I had high conviction that trial data would eventually overcome FDA hurdles around approval of its hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B. The stock has tripled in recent months as that does now look like the highly likely outcome.

Given this, I am not adding to my stake in Zynerba today despite the sell-off. I am also not selling as this concern has multiple "shots on goal," which I almost always look for before taking a small stake in this type of high risk/high reward developmental concern. One bright note in the trial results was that ZYN002 was safe and well-tolerated. This compound is also being tested for treating osteoarthritis and Fragile X syndrome, although the total efficacy failure in this recent trial might lead to legitimate questions about the delivery method for ZYNOO2 for other indications.

ZYN001 is also in earlier stage testing for other indications and uses a different delivery method. The company is also well-funded for all programs in development well into 2019. Therefore, I will patiently hold my stake in Zynerba, but not add to it. Since ZYNE might be dead money for a while, selling covered calls with a February $7.50 in the $1.60 to $1.70 range might also be a way to mitigate risk and gain some premium income while the company recovers from this trial debacle.

Going in the opposite direction, small cap MyoKardia (MYOK) are soaring this week. The shares are have doubled this week, are up some 125% since we gave it a "thumbs up" on the regular Seeking Alpha site on June 19th and have risen approximately 150% since being an exclusive "first look" on the Biotech Forum on May 17th.

The company posted solid quarterly results this morning and also announced positive data from the first cohort in a Phase 2 clinical trial called PIONEER-HCM that is focused on assessing MyoKardia's compound mavacamten (MYK-461) in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). HCM is a genetic disorder that affects approximately one in 500 people in which a defect in the proteins that help control cardiac contraction cause the muscle wall in the heart to become thickened.

The company is currently working on the design of its next trial in patients with symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), which could start later this year. If that trial is successful, it could result in the company filing a NDA. The company took advantage of the big rise of its stock to announce a secondary offering, but not even that could temper enthusiasm for its shares so far this week.

Congrats to all early MyoKardia bulls who are riding this week's rally. Don't forget to cull profits using the "Jensen Rules" on this one. Hopefully we all will be riding the "House's Money" on this name in the foreseeable future.

Fibrogen (FGEN) rose almost 50% in trading on Tuesday after announcing that a Phase 2 trial of its compound pamrevlumab in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis met the primary efficacy endpoint.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) continues to pick up increasingly positive analyst commentary since IDHIFA (enasidenib) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia was approved last week. Celgene bought the commercialization rights to compound from Agios back in 2010, but Agios gets royalties and milestone payouts. Yesterday, Oppenheimer, Cowen & Co. and Canaccord Genuity all reiterated Buy ratings yesterday with price targets between $83 and $90.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals gets a shout out from H.C. Wainwright today who reissues a Buy rating and $60 price target on the firm after Nuplazid sales came in substantially above expectations after the bell Tuesday. The shares are up over 10% in early trading today.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) has its Buy rating reissued this week by Wedbush, Cowen & Co. and JP Morgan with price targets ranging from $46 to $83. In late June, the company announced that its lead product candidate GBT440 is eligible for its Priority Medicines program, an accelerated approval scheme akin to the FDA's Fast Track designation

Today we revisit Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) after it posted results earlier this week. The stock has been on a big run recently thanks to FDA's recent decision to let it file an upcoming NDA on its compound 'galafold' for the treatment of Fabry Disease without conducting further trials. The drug was approved in Europe in May of last year.

The company posted quarterly numbers Monday. Amicus had commercial sales of galafold of ~$7.2 million, approximately a half a million above the consensus. It has 179 individuals on the regimen and the company expects to have 300 on the compound by the end of the year. It has 12 countries approved within the European Union and recently added Switzerland and Israel.

Other Highlights & Upcoming Milestones:

Thanks to a recent secondary offering, the company has some $450 million in cash on hand. Management has stated this is more than enough to fund all development and operations into at least the second half of 2019.

Some other tidbits from the company's quarterly update:

A NDA will be filed for approval of galafold in the United States sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.

ATB200/AT2221 for Pompe Disease continues to make progress. Full study data from a key phase 1/2 trial, including 6-month functional data in all patients should post late this quarter.

SD-101 for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). Amicus has completed the analysis plan for the primary endpoints in the blinded ongoing ESSENCE study. The top-line Phase 3 data from that study should also be posted late this quarter.

Verdict:

Amicus has been a big winner for shareholders. Followers who picked up stock in this concern with me should be in some phase of culling profits using the Jensen Rules. That being said, I plan to continue to hold a good portion of my original holdings on FOLD. The company has upcoming catalysts, a few more "shots on goal" and is well-funded.

