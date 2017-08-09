Uber And Lyft Aren't The Big Problem Hertz And Avis Are Facing Now

The used car glut is apt to get worse before it gets better.

The biggest adverse impact on each name's bottom line was the high cost of shedding used fleet vehicles.

Three months ago, I took a detailed look at the first quarter numbers from car rental giant Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ). Though the results were disastrous, that wasn't the focal point. The crux of the message then was the scope of the headwind Hertz was facing not from competition like Lyft (Private:LYFT) or Uber (Private:UBER), but from deteriorating prices in used cars - sales of its fleet cars account for a big piece of the company's offset of operational expense.

Fast forward to this week. In that Hertz didn't shrug off the problem in the meantime and in that rival Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) expressed the exact same used-car pricing problem in its second quarter results, this is a nuance worth revisiting.

And as was the case last time, a picture says a thousand words.

Avis Spinning Its Wheels

All things considered, Avis didn't do too badly last quarter in terms of revenue. The top line of $2.238 billion was down just a bit year over year, but also just a tad better than expectations. Earnings were down from 63 cents per share a year ago, however, to 30 cents last quarter, missing estimates of 42 cents.

Higher expenses were the culprit (obviously), with ride-hailing options like Uber continuing to take a bite out of Avis' business, forcing the company to step up spending on marketing and other initiatives.

Those aren't the only burgeoning costs that CAR shareholders have to worry about, however.

Avis Budget doesn't break out its expense items in hyper-detail, but CEO Larry De Shon commented:

Our second quarter results in the Americas reflected both a 4% reduction in pricing resulting from industry over-fleeting and higher per-unit fleet costs due to lower used-vehicle values. Consequently, we have identified $25 million of additional savings opportunities globally, bringing our total expected savings this year to $75 million, and have lowered our full-year earnings guidance to reflect the difficult first half.

In other words, the rental outfit didn't sell enough of its used car fleet at healthy enough prices.

Though that challenge has been a dark cloud looming over the company's head for a while, truth be told, it didn't become problematic until last quarter when proceeds from the sale of used cars fell from the year-ago total of $2.64 billion to only $2.10 billion this time around... a $540 million difference.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, image made by author

Granted, spending on new vehicles fell from $4.36 billion in the second quarter of 2016 to only $4.17 billion in the second quarter of 2017. That's only a $190 million differential. Along those same lines, year-over-year revenue fell a scant $5 million, from $2.243 billion in Q2 of last year to $2.238 billion last quarter.

To put it plainly, tepid pricing for its used cars was the biggest reason for the disappointing year-over-year comparison for Avis.

Hertz Hurts

While Hertz shares perked up in Tuesday's after-hours session and early Wednesday following the release of its second quarter numbers, it's not like it fared any better than Avis did on this front.

In its second quarter of the year, Hertz lost 63 cents per share on revenue of $2.2 billion. The top line was more or less in line with year-ago sales and more or less in line with expectations, but the loss was a considerable turnaround from the 41 cents per share it booked in Q2 of 2016.

The scary part about the wide swing to a loss: It wasn't the result of a one-off, one-time or oddball expense. Malaise in the rental car market sapped most lines of the income statement, and the weakening used car market that Avis CEO Larry De Shon mentioned took an even bigger toll on Hertz. The graphic is what it is.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon, image made by author

Just to quantify the trend, sales fell $46 million - from $2.27 billion to $2.22 billion - on a year-over-year basis, while the loss widened from $43 million in Q2 of 2016 to $158 million this time around... $115 million worse. Proceeds from the sale of its used cars, though, fell from $2.02 billion in Q2-2016 to $1.87 billion last quarter. That's a $150 million swing in the wrong direction, and ultimately meant the difference between a profit and another loss.

Unlike Avis, Hertz poured a sizeable, increased fortune into new vehicles last quarter. If the used car market doesn't firm up and help the company shed those cars a few months down the road, Hertz is looking particularly vulnerable to this headwind.

And it's not like used car prices are poised to bounce back anytime soon. In April, Morgan Stanley analysts opined that used car prices would fall 20% through 2021, and could fall as much as 50% if things turned really ugly.

In the meantime, J.D. Power reckons that almost 3.4 million auto leases will expire this year... a 9% increase from 2016's lease turn-in levels. With most leases lasting three years and sales of new cars peaking last year, the supply of barely-used vehicles could swell beyond 2017's highs levels next year.

That's a problem for car rental companies that rely so heavily on a reasonably-healthy used car market.

Bottom Line

It's one of the nuances that generally gets overlooked in the earnings reports from car rental companies, primarily because it often doesn't matter. In the shadow of peak auto and a glut of not-so-used cars still on the roads (and on car lots) though, it matters now... perhaps more than it ever has.

For current and would-be owners of Avis and Hertz, as much as the rise of Uber and Lyft are creating trouble, they may also be creating some opportunity. As JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee recently explained:

The overlap of traditional rental car transactions with ride share and car share solutions is likely to expand in the near future with increasing innovation and technology. However, with existing scale of fleet operations, rental car companies strike us as natural owners of car sharing solutions, with new entrants likely struggling to achieve threshold volumes in a fragmented market to reach profitability. Moreover, we believe the advent of fully autonomous driving will level the playing field for rental car companies and ride share solutions, making them one and the same, additionally necessitating investments in fleet management services by ride share companies.

Chatterjee may overestimate how easily Avis and Hertz may be able to make such a transition. Avis owns Zipcar, but that's not been a seamless move into business model. He's not wrong though. It's just that the "in the meantime" that could be miserable, largely thanks to both companies' cash flow being whittled away by suppressed used car prices.

Just something to keep in mind.

