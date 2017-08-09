Disney: Let The Streaming Bonanza Begin

Disney (DIS) fired a shot against the online streaming industry, announcing its decision to purchase the outstanding stake of BAMTech from Major League Baseball and stop selling its content to Netflix (NFLX). Disney will create its own ESPN streaming app that will be sold separate from cable that will launch in 2018, and Disney will create its own service that will exclusively house the newest content from Disney and Pixar studios, and it will also house Disney’s vast library of classic content.

The decision to go direct represents a major strategic shift from Disney, and I think it may create a paradigm shift in the media space. HBO (TWX) and Showtime (CBS) already are investing in over-the-top (“OTT”) streaming services, and with Disney entering the fray, I think the OTT battle will only intensify. CBS announced it would start selling an OTT sports package in addition to existing CBS All Access.

The OTT streaming industry is just starting to heat up. Netflix and Amazon (AMZN) have both been investing heavily in original content to differentiate their streaming services, and it looks like content will be king. I think the outcome may ultimately be a net-neutral-to-positive for consumers, while it will certainly weigh on profitability for the media industry.

However, I think old-line media firms have finally realized that the cost of starting OTT distribution is not prohibitive. Disney dipped its toe in with its stake in BAMTech, and I believe they realized the barriers to entry for dissemination where not high.

Further, Disney made it abundantly clear that it will be developing new, original content for its streaming service, and I think we will see bids for content creators with strong followings. In fact, I am not entirely certain that the advertisement free streaming that we have become accustomed to will prevail long term as the cost of content increases significantly. Would users watch a 30-second video before Game of Thrones if it meant the price of streaming remains cheap?

Imagine the amount of money a streaming service might pay for exclusive rights to live sports, particularly if it pulled through the rest of the business. I think we are entering a golden era of content generation as the content continues to be significantly more valuable than the means of distribution.

Even a company like Fox (FOX) has the ability to take an insanely popular product like its Fox News Channel OTT, cutting out the cable middleman, and providing endless content to its subscriber base.

Who is the clear winner? Content creators like Lions Gate (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) and Sony’s (SNE) production studio are among the winners I have yet to mention. Based on its existing business, I think Disney is the most obvious winner and challenger to the Netflix throne. Disney’s broad and deep content catalogue and commitment to new material would leave me frightened if I were Netflix. Netflix does not have the balance sheet capacity to beat Disney, Amazon, or new incumbents indefinitely, though the lack of creative restraints likely provides some appeal for creators that Disney in particular might not feel comfortable allowing. Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) GOOGL) also could start bidding on content, using incredible profitable business models to subsidize losses. Facebook has only dipped its toes into paying for video content thus far, and we could see some real growth in this business.

In my view, Netflix has a lot to lose. The company must scramble to acquire exclusive and/or original content. I would be terrified if I were a Netflix shareholder. Amazon’s video product is just a part of the Prime offering, and it offers similar non-exclusive content to Netflix. When consumers start to individualize streaming choices as options become more abundant, I think Netflix faces a big churn risk due to Disney’s deeper content library and an inability to keep paying larger sums for new content.

Overall, I'm not actively betting against Netflix’s fall, but I do feel the risk/reward looks in favor of the short side at this time. Meanwhile, Amazon I think is the least exposed due to its bundling with the broader Prime service. Disney has a real opportunity to steal streaming share, and I am excited to see what the future holds.