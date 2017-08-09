Valeant, 9 Months Later: The Countdown Continues

Investment Thesis

I have been bullish on Valeant (VRX) since December 2016. At that time I wrote an article called 'Valeant Is A Great Investment To Start 2017', where I concluded with the following statement,

Although VRX will continue to suffer from negative press and investor stigma over the next 12-18 months, in time, investors will return to the stock. I expect an appreciation on this stock of at least 70% over the next two years.

We are not even halfway in, and the likelihood of a successful turnaround is finally starting to materialize. However, investors are still slow to appreciate it. I stand by my original statement that by December 2018 the stock could trade for $25-$30.

Recent Business Highlights

Revenue was down 8% to $2.2 billion. The decline was driven by Valeant's smallest segment U.S. Diversified Products. This segment accounts for 16% as of this latest quarter (Q2 2017) and delivered revenue of $356 million - down 27% YOY. This segment had weaker revenues because of the loss of exclusivity over certain products. These LOE had been announced for a long time and were very much expected. This segment performed in line with management's expectations.

Meanwhile, Valeant's largest segment, Bausch + Lomb, grew organically 6% and including the impact of its skin care divestitures its reported revenue was down 3% to $1.2 billion. Which is very significant and worth repeating, in spite of its skin care divestitures its revenue was only down 3% YOY.

And finally, its Branded Rx segment, was down 3% on a reported basis but its organic growth was flat with revenue at $636 million. This segment significantly underperformed management's expectations.

In summary, revenue was down 8% and adjusted EBITDA was $951 million versus $1.1 billion in the same period a year ago. Its adjusted EBITDA was lower because of lower revenues, loss of exclusivity and divestitures. All in all, it was not a bad quarter particularly if we consider that asset sales of $3.8 billion have been announced with an aggregate average multiple, including expected milestone payments, of 10 times EBITDA.

As of the end of the quarter, the company had a net debt position of $26.4 billion and it expects to generate EBITDA of at least $3.6 billion for the full year 2017 putting it on an EV to EBITDA multiple of 8.8 times. Since the company is selling assets with an average multiple on 10 times, that in and of itself allows shareholders to be beneficiaries without any other further catalyst. Moreover, if we look at the table that follows it shows its peer group and the multiples investors are paying elsewhere for pharma companies.

(Source: author's calculations; EBITDA numbers are for the full year 2016; net debt calculation using most recently published quarterly balance sheet)

The table above implies that Valeant is trading at a meaningful discount to its peer group - of practically half. Management absolutely acknowledges that the business carries too much debt and that the debt load needs to brought down, which is part of the reason why Valeant currently trades at a discount.

B+L and Branded Rx: Outlook

Within the B+L segment, internationally, the company is making great strides with 9% organic growth in China YOY as well 11% growth in Europe and Africa/Middle East. Furthermore, importantly, the launch of AQUALOX in Japan, which was the first innovation in bi-weekly contact lens category in 5 years. Also, the development of Vitesse a hypersonic device for the removal of vitreous gel. This is the first major vitreous removal innovation in 40 years.

As for the Branded Rx segment, Salix continues to gain meaningful ground. While the Branded Rx segment was down 3% YOY from a consolidated perspective, this was driven by declines from in the derma business. On the other hand, the Salix business was a star in the quarter and had organic growth of 16% compared with Q2 2016. Consequently, the Salix business and B+L business combined, which account for 73% of Valeant's revenue as of Q2 2017 had combined organic growth of 8%.

One of the main contributors towards the Salix business growing particularly strongly was Xifaxan. After management's investment in its primary care sales forces, this drug gained meaningful market-share in new prescriptions and was up 1,200 basis points to 33% of new prescriptions.

Derma Business: Outlook

The derma business within Branded Rx was a significant underperformer and management fully acknowledges this. Management is actively attempting to stabilize this business but it states that since payers are restricting access to branded products the derma business had a weak Q2 on the back of an already soft Q1. With low volumes accounting for nearly the whole 31% decline in revenue compared with Q2 2016.



Valeant's management must fundamentally improve its execution here. To do so, it has already invested in a new leadership sales team to tackle the severe headwinds in this part of the business and it will be launching new products to prove to all stakeholders that it can reignite growth in its derma business. For example, in Q3 2017, Valeant has now launched SILIQ, the lowest-priced injectable biologic for moderate-to severe plaque psoriasis and will be it will launching more products on that back of that.



Since the derma business is expected to be one of the key long term revenue drivers for Valeant, if it does not improve its derm business it will ultimately struggle to hit its 2020 goals with its forecasted growth rates.

Source: FY 2016 presentation

Equity Raise

Finally, the CFO does not exclude the possibility that an equity raise to pay down some of its debt could still on the cards. If this equity raise were to come to fruition the company would be perceived as significantly less risky and its fundamentals would be valued more on a growth-basis rather than on a survival-basis, implying that investors would be willing to pay a higher multiple for Valeant's business.

Investment Risks

Valeant has one significant risk and some minor risks. The significant risk is the obvious one that everyone knows about, and while everyone knows about it does not make it any less significant and I will not down play it and that is the amount debt it carries. That is of material concern to all shareholders.

The minor risks which surround Valeant pertain to its loss of exclusivity on certain drugs which were very high margin drugs and are expected to cause a drag on revenue of $555 million and an expected drag on its profitability of $501 million between FY 2016 and the end of 2017. In the event that Valeant's pipeline of drugs is not as successful as was assumed this will cause its management to reduce its earnings forecast. This would severely damage shareholders' confident in Valeant and its share price would fall further.

Conclusion

Any investment a person makes is going to take some time to start showing meaningful returns - and those are the investments which are successful. Valeant by my standard - cash flow generation - continues to robustly deliver. While the share price is practically unchanged since December 2016 it leaves me unperturbed because I passionately follow the number one rule which is ensuring that I do not lose any capital in an investment. I remain absolutely focused on watching my downside as much as possible, and so far Valeant is doing well.

