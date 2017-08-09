Brinker: To Buy, To Hold, To Sell?

Read along as I cut through the noise and assess if Brinker will find a bottom soon.

Stagnating revenues, rising debt, lower profit margins and more competition, are all reasons to be concerned.

Brinker International might seem attractive at first sight: low P/E, low EV/EBITDA, low P/FCF, but is it a buy?

Dear investor

Brinker International (EAT) has been in deep problems lately, now that its share price has fallen almost a third since the start of the year, from ~49 USD to ~34 USD, and almost 43% since its all time high of ~62 USD.

I haven't initiated any position in Brinker International yet, but my interest in the stock has been highly awakened due to its low valuation and great dividend track record.

During this article I hope to assess all the uncertainties surrounding Brinker and provide you with an answer: should one sell, hold or buy this fallen stock.

Let's dive in, and asses Mister Market's most prevailing questions.

Revenues are stagnating and will continue to stagnate

As we can see from the chart below, revenues of Brinker International have been stagnating on a TTM (trailing twelve months) basis since July of 2016.

Please note that I use the word "stagnate", as using "decline" or "drop" would overstate the seriousness of Brinker's revenue situation as of now.

During Brinker's fiscal Q3 of 2017, which ended in march of 2017, revenues experienced a slight decline of 14 million USD or -1.7%, from 810 million USD to 710 million USD.

However, while a slight decline of 1.7% seems not that bad, the underlying weakness of the business is worrying.

Traffic in company-owned Chili's restaurants went down 6,2% and traffic for company-owned Maggiano's restaurants went down 5,4% compared to the same period last year. For every 1000 customers that visited last year, only 938 went to Chili's this year, and 946 went to Maggiano's.

Part of the decline in visitors, was offset by price hikes (+2,9% for Chili's and +2,4% for Maggiano's), but wasn't enough to stop revenues from slightly declining.

This trend has been going on for quite some quarters now, and it seems to be getting worse and worse:

Traffic Brinker's restaurants 2015 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Chili's (company-owned) -0.0% -3.7% -4.1% -6.5% -6.2% Maggiano's (company-owned) -0.2% -1.6% -1.6% -2.5% -5.4%

The situation of Brinker's franchise restaurants seems to be even worse, as international comparable restaurant sales took a hit of 7,1% during Q3 2017. Significantly more than the -2.3% for company-owned Chili's and -1.6% for Maggiano's.

Now, is this decline in visitors and sales due to anything Brinker's management has done? Probably not. Customer behavior can simply change, and customers are having so much choice nowadays, that it's very hard for restaurant chains to make customers commit to a brand.

When looking at the graph below, you'll quickly notice that the whole restaurant industry has been performing poorly since mid 2014.

Source: National Restaurant Association

If you're a restaurant chain, customers need to know why they should eat at your restaurant and not at your competitor's, otherwise, you'll lose importance. Chipotle (CMG) for instance, was known for the integrity of its food, but they messed up when several people got sick eating at their restaurants. Or take a look at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD). They got big because of the speed of their service and the availability of their food (in almost every major city or town, you'll find a McDonald's).

While Maggiano's is having a slightly differentiating factor (focus on Italian dishes), Chili's isn't really so special compared to other brands, and doesn't seem to have a true USP (unique selling proposition).

As a matter of fact, the restaurant industry has started to resemble the retail industry: there are simply too many restaurants (a problem the retail industry has been grappling with for years).

Other changes, such as the rising popularity of in-store dining and prepared foods from grocery stores, or delivery-at-home services such as GrubHub (GRUB), have been stealing market share from classic restaurants.

Moreover, Brinker's stated in its 2016 shareholder presentation that it tries to take market share from smaller players within the industry (as they suffer most from the declining trend in casual dining), but Brinker's itself, with only 1.600 restaurants worldwide, is a small player compared to chains like McDonald's.

All of the above indicates that the changes within Brinker's industry are here to stay.

Recently the company decided to change the menu for its Maggiano's Little Italy brand for the first time in 25 years, but I doubt if this will be enough to offset the highly competitive environment in which Brinker operates.

The only thing that will support revenue streams for now, is the opening of new restaurants. During this year, Brinker will open 30 restaurants in international markets as it made clear that it wants to enter several Asian markets. During its Q3 2017 conference call, Brinker even announced that it has found a Vietnamese partner.

Dividend is not sustainable

Due to the declining amount of visitors that classic restaurants are experiencing, many restaurants try to attract customers by offering discounts. Of course, this puts pressure on profitability.

Combine sluggish or stable sales with sluggish margins, and one gets lower profits and lower dividends. This is probably a major concern for many dividend investors that own this stock.

However, when looking at Brinker's operating margin, one can see that profitability continues to remains strong and quite stable, despite a recent drop from ~10 to 8,54%.

Due to a combination of effective restaurant level management and continued success by Brinker's supply chain team, a good flow-through was achieved during the third quarter and restaurant operating margins improved to 17%, up from 15.1% in the second quarter. A nice performance indeed, but is it sustainable?

Management also made clear that it doesn't want to compete on price, but that it wants to compete on value.

From a value perspective, we believe limited time offers are not the best way to drive our business. They increase complexity for our operations and add confusion for guests. We think a more sustainable strategy is to offer consistent, quality, craveable products at a compelling every day value. We already have flexible value platforms at both lunch and dinner, and consumers give us a lot of credit for providing best-in-class value. Now, we're aiming to refresh and update our value propositions to keep it relevant for consumers. We're currently evaluating alternatives and leveraging extensive consumer insights to develop an even stronger offering. Source.

I believe this is the right way to proceed for Brinker's, as its menu's are already cheap and I'm not convinced that a dollar less on the price of a menu would make much of an impact on sales.

With this in mind let's take a look at the sustainability of Brinker's dividend.

Brinker's current quarterly dividend is at 0.34 USD per share or ~17 million USD while adjusted earnings per share during Q3 were 0.94 USD (~46 million USD), indicating a pay out ratio of ~36%.

On an annual basis, Brinker's dividend amounts to 1.36 USD or ~67 million USD. During the first 9 months of fiscal 2017 however, Brinker already booked cash flows provided by operating activities of ~243 million USD and a free cash flow of ~164 million USD.

If revenues were to stay flat (~3.2 billion USD) but Brinker's net profit margin were to decline from 6.2% (last year) to 5.2%, net profits would amount to 166.4 million USD and would still be significantly more than the required ~66.5 million needed to keep the dividend stable.

These figures indicate that Brinker should be able to sustain its dividend, as long as it doesn't lose too much of its current margins and keeps its revenues at least more or less flat.

Debts are rising and pose a threat

Not all debt is bad. The issuance of cheap debt, during a low-interest rate environment can sometimes be smart. Brinker currently pays about ~2.6 to ~3.8% on its outstanding notes, which isn't that much.

The current interest expense also seems OK. Brinker had to pay 13.65 million USD in interest expenses during Q3 while having an operating income of 72 million USD.

Also notice how Brinker's net debt has been declining the last couple of quarters, which indicates that management is paying back debt.

However, 1.3 billion USD in net debt, isn't something that investors should ignore.

Debts have mostly risen due to the expensive repurchase of shares (in the +50 USD price range), which are now worth much less.

And as we've seen with Viacom (VIAB) and other companies like Teva (TEVA), taking on debts at the wrong time, might turn out to be brutal for the business.

I don't believe that Brinker's debt will become much of a concern for now, but the debts certainly have made the company a lot less attractive. Net debt/EBITDA is currently at ~3.08, which doesn't give the company much room for mistakes.

Conclusion

As for now, Brinker has been good at fighting off industry headwinds, but the restaurant industry continues to be under pressure and Brinker's sales will probably continue to stagnate while margins are very likely to go down due to severe competition, higher wage expenses, and higher commodity prices.

Maybe Brinker's expansion into Asia might have a more positive impact on sales and margins than most are expecting, but the expansion will cost money and might cause debts to remain elevated.

Brinker's dividend seems safe for now, but due to its high level of debt and industry headwinds, things can become much worse, much quicker.

So although the stock is cheap, Brinker's upside seems limited due to the above mentioned reasons, while its downside is significant if things get worse. Therefore, I'm not inclined to open a position.

Brinker will report earnings tomorrow, and this might provide investors with more of an insight into how to core business is developing (comp restaurant sales). If comp sales are strong, the stock might definitely pop and will find a bottom, but that's a gamble I'm not willing to take as of now.

As of this moment, Brinker is a "hold".

I wish all Brinker investors best of luck with their investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not intended to be professional investment advice. Always do your own research.