Novo Nordisk: Growth Sends Its Shares Higher

Note: All results reported in DKK were converted to $ at a rate of 1:0.16.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has performed better than expected during the second quarter, and in the long run the company looks well positioned via its new-generation insulin drugs. Novo Nordisk's shares are not expensive at the current level, which makes them attractive.

Novo Nordisk has reported results that the market liked a lot, which made Novo Nordisk's shares jump six percent:

Novo Nordisk's sales totaled $4.6 billion, with its earnings per share totaling $0.64 for the second quarter.

Novo Nordisk's revenues mostly come from its diabetics unit: The company grossed insulin sales of $2.6 billion (total diabetes care revenues totaled $3.7 billion), whereas biopharmaceuticals grossed revenues of just $780 million.

Novo Nordisk's dominant diabetes business is also the one where growth rates are the highest: Insulin sales grew six percent year over year, with most of that growth coming from Novo Nordisk's New-Generation Insulin: Revenues totaled $400 million, up by an incredible 150% year over year. Compared to the first quarter New-Generation Insulin sales increased by more than 100 percent (in just three months!), which shows that the growth here is far from over, it has actually accelerated over the last quarters. Investors can continue to expect strong growth from Novo Nordisk's New-Generation Insulin, and thus ultimately from its dominant diabetes division.

The diabetics market in the US is quite tough (which also was the reason for Novo Nordisk's huge sell-off last year), and Novo Nordisk's margins thus were pressured, which resulted in a flat bottom line (despite companywide revenues growing by five percent year over year). Due to a lower share count Novo Nordisk's earnings per share still grew by a little more than two percent year over year, which isn't a really strong growth rate, but it is still nice to see that we have some growth at least. Novo Nordisk continues to produce huge amounts of cash flows, during the first two quarters cash from operations totaled $3.6 billion (more than $7 billion on an annual basis), which allows for high shareholder returns:

Over the last decade Novo Nordisk's share count has continuously declined, and as the company keeps repurchasing its own stock, that trend should continue -- allowing for EPS growth to be higher than the growth of the company's net earnings. Novo Nordisk also pays dividends to its owners, although in a way that may seem weird to US investors: Like many other European companies, Novo Nordisk makes one dividend payment each year (in March/April), not four quarterly payments. For long term investors this doesn't matter much, as the growth of the annual dividend is very consistent:

In 2017 Novo Nordisk has paid DKK7.60 per share, which is equal to $1.22 per share -- at the current price Novo Nordisk's shares thus yield about 2.8%.

Novo Nordisk trades at a little less than 20 times trailing earnings, and at roughly 18 times next year's earnings -- a rather low valuation relative to the broad market, and especially a low valuation relative to how the company was valued over the last couple of years.

On the other hand we have to say that Novo Nordisk's share price has increased a lot over the last couple of months, and shares are no longer trading at the bargain valuations we have seen earlier this year:

Shares are trading 45% above the 52 week low, so capital appreciation potential is not as good as it was in spring or last fall, yet the valuation still leaves potential for more share price gains, which, together with the dividend, should result in attractive total returns going forward, I believe.

Takeaway

Earnings did not grow much, but Novo Nordisk's results were good nevertheless: Strong cash generation, attractive shareholder returns, high growth in the company's insulin business and a fair to low valuation still make Novo Nordisk's shares attractive for long term oriented investors.

