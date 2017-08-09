Here's What Amazon's Stock Price Should Be Based On A Price/Sales Analysis

Amazon's (AMZN) valuation ratios continue to be off the charts for a retail stock. I used to own Amazon, but the valuation just stopped making sense to me, so I sold it about six months ago. Here are a couple of examples:

Amazon's Price/Sales multiple is 3.18 (according to Yahoo Finance), which is exorbitantly high for a company that is dependent on retail sales.

Amazon's PEG ratio is 9.38 (according to Yahoo Finance), which says to me that its growth expectations don't quite match up with its valuation.

Since the beginning of 2016, Amazon's valuation has more than doubled (i.e. more than $200 billion has been added to its market cap), but very little has been added to earnings.

Today, I'm going to focus on Amazon's Price/Sales multiple and compare it to other consumer retail stocks, Amazon's historical range, and also Wal-Mart's (WMT) historical range.

Retail Stock Comparables Analysis

The stocks I've included below are all consumer retail stocks, but I also selected stocks that had a decently high growth rate. Based on this analysis, I've come to an average price/sales multiple of 1.61. I've also included gross margin percentage and long-term growth rates, since that is important to understand when trying to understand Amazon's valuation. Keep in mind that there really isn't a stock like Amazon. It's a statistical outlier, which is why I haven't included it in the comparable analysis above. Amazon's current Price/Sales of 3.18 and a long-term growth rate of 27.6% is in a class of its own. Amazon's gross margins are complicated, which I cover below.

Price/Sales multiples provided by Yahoo Finance.

LT Growth Rates provided by Reuters

Amazon's Gross Margins

Let's take a look at Amazon's revenue, operating expenses, and gross margins. In particular, I want to show Amazon's gross margins since that will factor in to the proper Price/Sales multiple. However, it's nearly impossible to find Amazon's true gross margins. This is because cost of sales doesn't include Amazon Web Services (AWS) costs. AWS costs, like development of new data centers, is included in technology and content. Amazon also separates cost of sales and fulfillment, which doesn't make sense. Fulfillment is part of the process of getting products to customers, so I've never understood why that's not included in cost of sales. I've included some of the definitions below the table as a reference.

Cost of Sales - Primarily consists of the purchase price of consumer products, digital media content costs, which includes Prime Video and Prime Music, packaging supplies, sortation and delivery centers and related equipment costs, and inbound and outbound shipping costs.

Costs to operate AWS are not included in "Cost of Sales" and are instead included in "Technology and Content."

Fulfillment Costs - Primarily consist of costs incurred in operating and staffing fulfillment and customer service centers and payment processing costs.

Technology and Content - Consists of research and development activities including payroll and related expenses for employees involved in application, production, maintenance, operation, and development of new and existing products and services, as well as AWS and other technology infrastructure costs.

Gross Margin % - I used Total Revenue and COGS for the calculation. This is not perfect because it doesn't include any costs associated with AWS and also doesn't include Fulfillment cots.

Adjusted Gross Margin % - I used Total Revenue, COGS, and also included Fulfillment. This is closer to Amazon's true gross margins (in my opinion), but still doesn't include costs associated with AWS.

Amazon's Historical Price/Sales multiple.

From the beginning of 2008 to the end of 2015, Amazon's Price/Sales multiple mostly was between 1.75 to 2.75. This is a median of 2.25, which seems reasonable to me. Since then, Amazon's Price/Sales multiple just continues to trace higher and is now basically close to a 10-year high. In the last year and a half, Amazon has more than doubled in value, which is a bit crazy to me.

Wal-Mart's Historical Price/Sales Multiple

Lastly, lets take a look at Wal-Mart's Price/Sales multiple. I didn't include them in my comparables analysis given they are now a mature, low-growth company. However, there is still much relevant historical data on Wal-Mart given they grew sales by a high percentage for many years. Don't forget that Wal-Mart was basically the Amazon back in the early 1990s. They started doing what no other companies were doing and changed the retail market forever. Here's what's shocking. Over the last 30 years, Wal-Mart's Price/Sales multiple reached a peak of 1.875 during the dot-com bubble. During their highest growth years in the late 1980s and early 1990s (sales growth that's very similar to Amazon today), its Price/Sales multiple averaged approximately 1.25.

Conclusion

Based on comparable retail stocks, Amazon's historical range, and Wal-Mart's historical range, I believe a reasonable Price/Sales multiple for Amazon should be 2 - 2.25 given the following:

This multiple applies a premium to comparable retail stocks given Amazon's higher growth rate. Keep in mind that Amazon does have very low margins (according to my adjusted gross margin %), which is why I believe a more significant premium isn't warranted.

Amazon's average Price/Sales multiple over the last 10 years has been approximately 2.25. It's only been in the last 12 months that the stock has pushed to really high multiples.

It's higher than Wal-Mart's Price/Sales multiple has ever been, even though Wal-Mart had similar levels of growth back in the late 1980s and early 1990s. This gives a premium to Amazon for AWS and their Prime program.

I still love what Amazon is doing and how they are disrupting the retail market, but their valuation just doesn't make much sense to me and I believe that makes for a really risky stock. I won't be buying until I see a Price/Sales ratio in the range of 2 - 2.25, which would equate to a stock price of $624 - $702.