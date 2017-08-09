Oclaro: Price On Hold?

Oclaro (OCLR) is an optical component company specialized in 100 gigabytes per second and above transmission. This gives them a huge market in our modern world of streaming video, big data and cloud computing. Also 5G cellphone networks are coming and fiber optics will play a large role with those as well. Despite all of this Oclaro is trading like a value stock, with a reasonable valuation and no debt. Previously the sector was very cyclical, but as the image from Oclaro's recent slide deck shows, they believe that has changed. If you agree with their thesis, the space should have a strong run for many years on the back of multiple drivers. This should mean future multiple expansion when the market re-rates the companies in this area. Let's continue by looking at some of the positives and negatives of Oclaro as an investment.

Oclaro_Nasdaq_Conference_June_15_2017_vF.PDF

The positives for Oclaro are plentiful. Oclaro is trading at a 10.61 forward PE with more than 250 million in cash on its balance sheet. This is in addition to almost no debt. Conservative management and operating expenses have left Oclaro in a very safe position going forward. Operating income is strong with 25% in Q2 of 2017. Oclaro is targeting 20% in operating income long term and has been able to maintain more than for 3 quarters now. Oclaro is likely best positioned for 2018 among the optical names. Oclaro had 81% of its Q2 2017 revenue from 100G or above products. This is considerably higher than the other industry players and gives them less downside in older products.

The market for its leading CFP2-ACO and QSFP-28 are continuing to grow over the next several years before a transition to 200 or 400 gig products begins in 2019. They were combined to make up 40% of revenues in the most recent quarter and growing nicely. "We expect to see ACO demand begin to pick up from Chinese customers in calendar year 2018. We also expect revenue from our 100 gig and beyond discrete components for coherent systems to grow during this year." So while growth for OCLR is impressive, it hasn't yet began in China. When it does it should be a strong tailwind in the revenue area. OCLR recently reported strong top line and bottom line results for its Q2 of calendar 2017. OCLR had $149.4M in revenue and 41.4% gross margin which is extremely impressive within the industry. Many of its competitors are in the mid 30's for gross margin so the financial leverage here is strong. l.

Oclaro is also already in the process of selling small quantities of 400G products, with 600G and 1.2 Terrabyte products in development. They have great technology and the CFP2-ACO has showed they are capable of making a dominant product in the market. As Greg notes "We expect our 400 gig client CFPA transceivers, lithium niobate modulators and tunable lasers to increase in revenue throughout this coming year." These are higher margin products than the 41% overall and should allow Oclaro to hit even higher gross margins into 2018 and beyond. To cap it all off the industry is very fragmented, and many have speculated Oclaro could be a buyout target. They are a smaller company, and don't have a legacy business that would be less desirable for the bigger players. The rumors have not led to anything yet but it is a nice upside possibility going forward.

Oclaro_Nasdaq_Conference_June_15_2017_vF.PDF

The risks of Oclaro are related to the volatility of the sector and those betting against it. One reason for volatility is the previously mentioned customer concentration. With 40% of revenue from China, and 30% alone from from 2 customers, any reduction in demand is very damaging. This is common for small cap companies and Oclaro has felt the brunt of that in 2017 with reduced China demand. As noted by CEO Greg Dougherty on the latest conference call "With China, we continue to have limited visibility aside from the supply contracts we have in place with some of our Chinese customers."

Also, while short interest has waned from its peak, still 30% of the float is held short. This is a significantly higher short interest than Lumentum (LITE) or Finisar (FNSR) meaning Oclaro could see more downside than its peers in a correction. A large reason for that is they do not have any exposure to 3D sensing like FNSR and LITE. This means a large potential market that they won't be able to play in over the next few years. Also OCLR has acted worse technically over the past 6 months. It has been range bound from 8 to 10.50 for most of this time, due to the flat revenues and short pressure. Oclaro guiding flat for Q3 will not scare the shorts anytime soon, so it may take some time before a breakout above 11 occurs. Lumentum and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) have taken much of the fund flows in 2017, but that could change towards the end of the year.

OCLR data by YCharts

This all said I believe OCLR is a good longer term buy here. With the market pricing for the future, any time sentiment among optical stocks is negative OCLR is a good long term buy. That occurs whenever OCLR drops under the 200 day moving average at 8.84. The recent weakness sector competition AAOI and MTSI earnings have given us this opportunity to enter a large position at a very reasonable price. They are a leader in 100G technology and have an impressive suite of 200G plus products on the way. If you haven't invested in the sector yet, you are investing in a stock with a strong technical base and lots of upside potential. I suggest that you take advantage of this and create a position with 2018 in mind knowing Oclaro is well positioned. This is a sector that will continue to grow and Oclaro offers great value for its risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.