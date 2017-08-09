Plug Power: Will It Ever Change?

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has just reported earnings and shares are trading lower, erasing major gains the stock made after recent news of new deals with major companies. As you know Plug Power continues to draw very diverse investors, some who are passionate bulls, and others who are perennial bears. We have covered the name in many different pieces. You may recall we blew a call on this name as we were on record as to predicting profitability by the Q4 2016 report, and frankly, the company didn't deliver. Score one for the bears on that. In fact, while it got close to breakeven, the losses started widening again. Simply put, we were wrong. However, despite all new deals and an expanding business footprint, the pressure remains on the company to push toward that elusive profitability mark.

Will it ever see profits? Not only were we wrong about the company getting to profitability, but the name also isn't even near breakeven, and that is why the stock was suffering in 2017 until Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) made deals. Given the moves made by the company to expand and recent guidance, we are not sure that the company will get there even in 2018 now. However, it is doing what is necessary to ensure future growth, but profits continue to elude the name.

This is evidenced by the wider than expected loss seen in Q2. What happened? Let us begin with shipments. They were down year-over-year. The company shipped a total of 891 GenDrive units, down from 955 a year ago. In addition, four GenKey site were installed as opposed to six last year. Factoring in the activity over the last year, there are now over 13,000 GenDrive units under service or PPA contracts, up from 10,000 a year ago, rising 30%. In addition there are now 46 sites under fuel delivery contracts, up from 31 last year, rising 50%. Despite this growth, the company is burning cash.

Total revenue for the quarter was $20.78 million, up just 1% year-over-year and whiffing on estimates by $7.7 million. Ouch. This surprised me given annual guidance. But when we see what was actually delivered, these revenues make sense. Sure, the Amazon deal is a long-term value of $500 million, maybe more, and the Wal-Mart deal is a positive, but the core business needs to continue to operate efficiently. Further, the costs to generate revenue continue to be high and it led to a strong loss in the quarter of $0.10 per share on an adjusted basis (and a GAAP loss of $43 million or $0.19). This was of course a miss versus analyst expectations of $0.06. The loss widened from -$0.07 last year. Nowhere near breakeven and even farther from profit. Expenses continue to increase while revenues are stalled. That is a losing combination right now. The company has work to do to get to break even.

Now if there was ever a time where we could see some big numbers put up it is the current Q3 we are in now. This is because it is being touted as the largest quarter in company history. The company believes its third quarter will see delivery of 10 full GenKey sites and nearly 3,000 GenDrive units across a number of customers. Prior to this, the best quarter saw 1,200 units delivered. To prepare for this quarter the company burnt a lot of cash, but the second half of the year should see $130 million in revenues and could be enough to meet initial guidance for the year. That is certainly a positive. Still, the company will lose money.

We do know the company expanded its credit line with NY Green Bank, presumably to ramp up production for Q3. While cash was burned, it still has plenty. If the company ever does hit breakeven, cash burn should slow. However, cash burn was extreme this quarter. Net cash outflow from operating activities for the quarter was $45.4 million, compared to a usage of $24 million in Q2 2016. As of June 30, 2017, Plug Power had total cash of $54.1 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 million and restricted cash of $53.9 million. With this level of cash burn, the company wouldn't get through the year, and as such $20 million in financing was needed. It is noteworthy that on July 5th the company hauled in $13 million associated with PPA site financing earlier in the year.

As we look to the rest of 2017, the company sees $130 million in sales which is 50% above 2016's results. GenDrive shipments will spike 40% to 5,600. GenFuel sites will total 25, while ProGen Modules will total 100. What is even more positive is the gross margin expansion we are set to see. Gross margin will at least double 8% to 12%. But the key indicator is cash. The company estimates it will burn $25 to $35 million in cash, but we suspect it will be higher even though the company reaffirmed this number.

All things considered, the top line is growing and the company's global footprint is growing, but there is a cash burn issue. In addition, it's more of the same on the bottom line. No profits yet. That said, from a speculation standpoint, we like shares in the mid $1 range if the retrace that far.

