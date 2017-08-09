Vitamin Shoppe reported very disappointing Q2 2017 results. Its stock is under pressure this morning.

Yesterday, I published a piece on my piece site, Market Adventures, suggesting that GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) could see some short-term price weakness due to fears of poor earnings at Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (VSI). Unsurprisingly, as this was front and center on my radar, VSI badly missed Q2 2017 results.

This morning, in very thin pre-market trading, with only 8,600 shares changing hands, VSI traded down 19%. Lo and behold, Goldman Sachs's analyst, Steve Tanal, already fired off a sell-side analyst note doing a touch down dance he was right about VSI. The angle that Mr. Tanal, and most of the sell side appears to be missing is that GNC is drinking everyone's milkshake in this Amazon world. GNC has a great brand name and has been selling its name brand product on Amazon's Marketplace since Jan. 12, 2017.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Before we reexamine my GNC bullish thesis, let's take a quick peek at Vitamin Shoppe's numbers. VSI's Q2 top line dropped by 8.4% driven by a decline in comps of 8.3%. Notably VSI's gross margins dollars were less than its SG&A.

As I wrote up VSI in a premium site, a few weeks back, and was negative on the name, notice the creep in SG&A from FY16 to FY15, despite a pretty tepid top-line growth.

VSI's gross margins were 33% in FY15 and FY16, but they are now under pressure in an Amazon world (see gross margin guidance below).

With Vitamin Shoppe's disappointing numbers out of the way, let me reiterate my GNC thesis. As I am sure Goldman Sachs and other sell side shops will try to argue that VSI's weakness is bad for GNC. That couldn't be further from the true (think Best Buy drinking Circuit City's milkshake).

Although, I have never spoken with or had any correspondence with "My Man" Robert Moran, but let me share what I believe is his vision.

Essentially, Mr. Moran understands that in this new Amazon world: price, scale, locations, omni-channel, and marketing are how you win the long game. Moreover, the New GNC strategy is working. Look no further than Vitalize's results. By the way, Vitalize is owned by Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA) and they own bodybuilding.com.

In Q2 2017 look at Vitalize's results:

Bodybuilding.com, with no physical stores, has no competitive advantage in an Amazon world and if they offer free shipping, they will simply lose money as there is less margin in the sports performance segment.

Next, let's switch gears and back into GNC's other major advantage over Vitamin Shoppe: Rent Expense and Scale. Vitamin Shoppe had 780 stores as of April 1, 2017. However, to compare apples to apples numbers, at year-end, VSI had 775 stores. However, VSI's off balance sheet operating lease (rent expense) exposure is $647.4 million.

Yet, GNC had 3,513 company owned stores at the end of 1,178 franchised stores in the U.S. and Canada.

So, clearly, GNC has much lower rent expense and/or more flexible operating leases due to the physical nature (design and square footage) of its real estate leases versus Vitamin Shoppe. GNC's store space is smaller and to the best of my knowledge, they do not operate the more expensive stand-alone units. This is a big competitive advantage for GNC.

Source: GNC and VSI's FY16 10-Ks

Here is the backup data for GNC's store count, at FY16 year-end.

This other big reason why GNC will ultimately win is because GNC inherently has better margins than both Vitalize and VSI due to its associated higher EBITDA driven by its domestic and international franchise revenues.

The last time GNC broke out the operating income the franchise segment was in Q1 2016.

As you can see, franchise operating margins are higher. Keep in mind all international stores are franchised.

Therefore, Robert Moran's strategy of winning back the customers is the right one, as he needs to keep winning market share back from its two competitors (both for company owned units and for the health of franchisees).

I expect VSI will close stores and GNC should continue to win back more market share. I'm not sure the shorts have fully thought this through.

The other big advantage for GNC, besides its scale, is the strength of its brand name and its foothold in Asia.

See these comments from SA reader "WinkWinker":

See these comments from SA Reader "jjgmaxwell":

Trust me, "My Man" Robert Moran is smart enough to work out that GNC's big share price upside is looking to Asia and figuring out a way to do licensing or JV with a strong Asian partner, like Temasek, to get its foothold into China (think about how well Apple has done since they gained access there). When the consumer pull is strong enough, in China, enterprising minds will figure out a way to leverage GNC's brand there. I will be buying more GNC if it trades lower due to Vitamin Shoppe's weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.