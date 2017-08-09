Best Buy In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - June Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (MSFT) for apple tree, Target (TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Best Buy (BBY) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why the dividend can continue to grow at a double digit pace.

When I planted my apple trees, I knew it would be several years before I started to see any significant harvests. I was perfectly content with this delayed gratification because I knew once the production started, it would grow exponentially. Therefore, the stocks I call apple trees have yields below 2%, but DGRs of at least 10%. With its current yield of 2.21%, BBY falls into this category. BBY has also achieved Dividend Contender status with a dividend that has increased for 15 consecutive years.

The DGRs also fit my apple tree definition at 1 year 21.6%, 3 year 16.3%, 5 year 11.9%, and 10 year 12.1%. I also evaluate how the DGRs compare to one another to get a sense of any drastic accelerations or slowdowns in the dividend growth that may be occurring. BBY has a 5/10 year DGR ratio of 0.98, meaning the 5 year DGR is 98% of the 10 year dividend growth average. While technically a deceleration, I still find that to be impressive. In fact, the 3/10 year and 1/10 year DGR ratios both show acceleration at 1.35 and 1.79, respectively. Based on this data, it's safe to say double digit dividend growth has been a trend for BBY.

One measure of valuation I check is how the current yield compares to the 5 year average yield. As mentioned, BBY has a current yield of 2.21%with a 5 year average yield of 2.80%. Because the price would have to fall to $48.57 to achieve that yield, BBY looks a bit overvalued by this one metric.

Another metric that I will compare to its historical average is the payout ratio. BBY has an EPS payout ratio of 37.2% with a 5 year average payout ratio of 24.8%. The ratio has grown about 50%, but is still relatively low. There is ample room for dividend raises even with the higher than average payout ratio.

A critical aspect of dividend growth is earnings growth. The past 5 years actually saw earnings contraction of 0.7% while the dividend grew 11.9%. This discrepancy is unlikely to last, but thankfully, it appears that earnings will come up perhaps allowing the DGR to remain stable. The TTM EPS of $3.66 is anticipated to grow to $3.76 next year to $4.00 and $4.41 in 2019 and 2020, respectively. For the next 5 years, the earnings growth is projected to be 11.6%.

The last metric I'll incorporate into my projections is the debt to equity ratio. BBY has a D/E of only 0.30, so debt won't stifle the dividend growth over the foreseeable future. Based on the data above, I estimate a DGR at 10% over the coming 5 years. That equates to a total of $8.48 per share by August 2022 for a payback of 13.8%. If dividends are reinvested, each 8 shares held today will generate an additional share 5 years from now.

Due to the low yield and high DGRs, I label BBY an apple tree stock since the returns start slowly but grow rapidly. I believe that due to a low debt level and solid projected earnings growth, BBY will be able to continue at a double digit DGR over the next 5 years. However, the stock does look at least fairly valued at its current level. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: YCharts, GuruFocus, DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, TGT, T, O, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.