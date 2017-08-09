Gilead Sciences: We're Back, Folks!

Gilead Sciences has been saving a significant pile of cash and slowing down its rate of share repurchases. To me this points towards a major upcoming acquisition.

Despite this, Gilead Science's Hepatitis C revenue declines seems to be balancing out and the company is launching a new campaign to encourage people to get themselves tested.

Gilead Sciences has had an incredibly difficult time over the past two years. The company has watched its stock drop by 40% as a result of falling Hepatitis C revenue.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is an American biopharmaceutical company with a market cap of just under $100 billion. The company was formed 30 years ago, in 1987, but has had a difficult time recently as its stock price has dropped from just under $120 per share in mid-2015. Despite this, as we will see throughout this article, Gilead Sciences has a respectable portfolio, strong financials, and a huge commitment to shareholders that make it a strong investment at the present time.



Gilead Sciences Respectable Portfolio



Gilead Sciences is not normally a company seen as having a portfolio with any growth potential. However, as we will see in this article, not only does Gilead Sciences hav a very respectable portfolio with growth potential, the company also has a pipeline that has the ability to provide the company with new exciting drugs.





Let’s begin with the largest piece of Gilead Sciences future, HIV.



As we can see here, Gilead Sciences dominates the HIV market in the United States. There are a total of 1.24 million patients in the United States with HIV, 1.08 million of whom have been diagnosed, and $0.67 million on a Gilead Sciences HIV product. Taking into account that 79% of patients on Antiretrovirals are on a Gilead Sciences product, showing the product’s clear dominance, we can see that these numbers show some important things for Gilead Sciences future earning potential.



For starters, assuming the trend of only 87% of patients with diagnosed HIV continues to other countries where Gilead Sciences has a major market share, that means Gilead Sciences could increase its revenue by 15% just by running a diagnosis campaign. Given that HIV threw off $3.6 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter up double-digits from the previous year, that means the company’s annual revenue in HIV could increase by another billion, solely from an active diagnosis campaign.



Gilead Sciences New Bictegravir Drug - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

On top of this, Gilead Sciences has an Ace up its sleeve with its HIV drug, Bictegravir. Bictegravir is Gilead Science’s novel integrase inhibitor that recently completed 4 phase 3 studies. The study achieved an amazing result with 0% resistance development observed in all 4 studies at week 48. One of the largest problems with HIV treatment is that as an RNA based virus, the disease rapidly develops resistance to treatments.



As a result, with no resistance developed, the drug is above the competition and has the potential to revolutionize HIV treatment. Gilead Sciences has currently submitted the U.S. NDA and the EU MAA in June 2017, and that means the product will likely come on the market soon. This product has the potential to expand Gilead Sciences’ position in the market even further increasing the company’s revenue further.



Gilead Sciences Hepatitis C Changes - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Moving on to discussion Gilead Sciences’ Hepatitis C portfolio, we can see that the company’s earnings have decreased almost 30% over the past year, but they are finally showing some sign of stabilizing. Revenue for the quarter was almost $2.9 billion showing a double digit increase from the significant hit from last quarter. That came from strong timing in patient starts in the United States.



As a result, we can expect that Gilead Sciences Hepatitis C revenue will begin to stabilize, likely somewhere in the range of $10 billion per year. Not bad for a company with a $100 billion market, for which this is the company’s second largest product.



Gilead Sciences Additional Hepatitis C Testing - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

And Gilead Sciences Hepatitis C portfolio might see even additional growth on top of this. The company has done what I want to see it start doing with its HIV portfolio, the company launched a “Get Tested” campaign for Hep C almost a year ago. The portfolio has significantly increased screening for those who might be at risk of HIV by almost 50%. Given this increase, we can expect new diagnosis, and a revenue increase for Gilead Sciences.



In fact, from 2011 - 2013, the United States had roughly 80-90 thousand new Hepatitis C diagnosis per year. When Gilead Sciences came out with the cure in 2013, this increased to 126 thousand new diagnosis in 2014, 144 thousand new diagnosis in 2015, and an astounding 190 thousand new diagnosis in 2016, likely due to the company’s new testing campaign. This should lead to even more diagnosis for 2017.



Gilead Sciences Germany Hepatitis C Portfolio Expansion - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

And the United States isn’t the only location with significant numbers of undiagnosed people. Germany, the European Union, as a whole, and many other industrialized countries also have hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people with Hepatitis C who are undiagnosed. Gilead Sciences is also running campaigns in Germany encouraging people to get tested, which inevitably leads to revenue for GIlead Sciences.



While Gilead Sciences is fighting against competition in the Hepatitis C market, the company still has one of the best treatments around. Given the rapid increase in new patients, which will likely lead to a large number of new patient starts, it is very conceivable that Gilead Sciences’ Hepatitis C revenue will finally balance out. This bodes well for the company’s long-term profits.



Gilead Sciences NASH Portfolio Overview - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Lastly, let’s finish by discussing the strongest area of Gilead Sciences’ pipeline, NASH. NASH, also known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, is something that 12 million people in the United States suffer from. Out of this, 3 million people have NASH with fibrosis, something that requires immediate treatment, and ideally a cure. This is one of the worst liver diseases worldwide, something millions of other people around the world also have.

Gilead’s NASH data is currently featured in 20 abstracts and 9 oral presentations. The company has presented a large number of key abstracts that show the progression of the company’s NASH disease program. Currently, the company has several potential treatments moving through the pipeline. Several of these potential treatments are in Phase 3 and might move to the market soon.

While it is too early to count our chickens, Gilead Sciences has a proven track record of success with diseases and is putting significant effort into Gilead Sciences. This portion of Gilead Sciences’ portfolio has the potential to create billions in additional revenue for the company.



Gilead Sciences' Strong Financials



Now that we have discussed the details of Gilead Sciences’ respectable portfolio, including how its Hepatitis C revenue has balanced out, its HIV revenue has continued to increase, and the potential of the company’s NASH portfolio, it is now time to continue by discussing Gilead Sciences strong financials.



Gilead Sciences Overall Earnings - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Let’s begin by looking at Gilead Sciences financials for the first half of 2017. The company had net product sales of just over $13.4 billion, a 12% drop from 2016 first half product sales of just over $15.3 billion. The majority of this decrease came from Hepatitis C product sales, while the company’s HIV portfolio has recovered partially. The company also managed to cut R&D expenses, however, this has balanced with an increase in SG&A expenses.



However, we can see a strong future for Gilead Sciences financials. The company’s HIV profits have continued to increase, and even at their present rates, should annualized at roughly $12 billion. The company’s Hepatitis C sales should balance out at roughly $10 billion per year, based on what we saw in the most recent quarter. And the company’s other product sales should stay at roughly $1 billion annually.



This means that Gilead Sciences revenues should stabilize at roughly $23 billion meaning roughly $10 billion in annual non-GAAP net income. This means that Gilead Sciences P/E ratio should come out to 9.5x, or less than half the present P/E ratio of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY). This shows just how undervalued Gilead Sciences is in the present market.



Gilead Sciences Portfolio Finance Overview - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

As a result of these impressive earnings, Gilead Sciences has managed to build up a cash pile worth just under $37 billion at the present time, with operating cash flows during 2Q 2017 20% above what they were 1Q 2017. This growth was on top of the company paying out interest on its existing debt and taking advantage of continued low share prices to repurchase some shares.



As we can see, Gilead Sciences cash pile has continued to grow significantly and is now at more than a third of the company’s market cap. Given Gilead Sciences history of mid-size acquisitions that truly move the needle for the company, it seems that the company could have something in mind. The company might choose to start with a smaller acquisition for a company such as Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT), a $2.7 billion company and a major researcher in the NASH space.



However, on top of strengthening its NASH portfolio, which it can realistically make significant steps in for $5 billion, I would like to see Gilead Sciences move to open up a new market category for itself on the same scale as the company’s HIV or Hepatitis C businesses. Personally, I think that this region for Gilead Sciences is cancer. Cancer fits the profile of being a major worldwide disease that affects a significant number of people, yet has the room to have a lot of research done.



Personally, I would like to see Gilead Sciences do this through an enormous cash and debt fueled acquisition. One target might be Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) Celgene Corporation currently has a market cap of $107 billion meaning an acquisition with a premium would be roughly $130 billion. Together Celgene and Gilead Sciences have roughly $40 billion of cash on hand. That means the combined company would have to issue $90 billion in new debt.



While this is significant, the two companies together have roughly $13 billion in annual profits, and a combined $200 billion company shouldn’t have a hard time finding buyers for $90 billion of debt in this market. The company will take a few years to pay back its debt load, but emerge as a pharmaceutical powerhouse with the pipeline of Celgene, a company known for its long-term pipeline.



This is just one idea of many, but shows the kind of opportunities available to a company like Gilead Sciences.



Gilead Sciences' Shareholder Commitment



Throughout the process of building its respectable portfolio, through their ups and downs, and building up its strong financials, Gilead Sciences has remained committed to its shareholders.



Gilead Sciences Shareholder Commitment - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences recently announced a new cash dividend program that it has increased to a 2Q 2017 dividend of $0.52 per share. This comes out to an annualized dividend of $2.04 per share, which gives the company a yield of just under 3%. The company has increased its dividend since its inception, and anticipates that its dividend will likely continue to increase from its strong cash flow.



Gilead Sciences Share Repurchases - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences has also been undertaking a massive share repurchase program to reduce its outstanding shares. Gilead Sciences undertook $0.13 billion of share repurchases in 2Q 2017, acquiring just under 2 million shares, at just over $66 per share. This brings the company’s 2017 total for acquisitions up to just under 10 million shares, or roughly 1% of outstanding shares, for just over $70 per share.



Given Gilead Sciences’ history of enormous share repurchases, I anticipate that the company is saving up its cash for a major acquisition. However, should the company not undertake a major acquisition, I believe that Gilead Sciences should significantly increase share repurchases at present prices. When the rest of the market is overvalued, and Gilead Sciences isn’t, the company’s best investment might be its own shares.



This, overall, shows Gilead Sciences' strong commitment to shareholders.



Conclusion



Gilead Sciences has had a difficult time over the past two years that has resulted in the company’s stock price dropping significantly. Despite this, as we have seen throughout this article, the company is an incredibly strong investment at the present time. Gilead Sciences has an incredibly respectable portfolio. The company’s Hepatitis C revenue appears to be balancing out and the company’s HIV revenues have continued to increase.



On top of this, Gilead Sciences has an impressive NASH portfolio that has the potential to earn the company billions in additional revenue as the disease moves through the FDA. The company is chasing additional expansion campaigns in its Hepatitis C and HIV portfolios that should help revenue grow further. Gilead Sciences also has an impressive financial portfolio with significant cash flow. This cash flow means the company might be gearing up for a larger acquisition.



Through this, however, Gilead Sciences has remained committed to shareholders. The company has continued its respectable dividend of almost 3% and has continued buying back shares aggressively. As a result of these things, Gilead Sciences is an incredibly undervalued investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.